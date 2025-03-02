Situated Between Omaha And Kansas City Is A Unique 'Treetop Village' With Bouncy Bridges And Slides
The Midwest is full of surprising hidden gems, from scenic landscapes to unexpected outdoor adventures. While Nebraska can be considered a pass-through to other bigger attractions, travelers who take the time to explore this underrated state will find nature-filled experiences that go far beyond the flat plains stereotype.
One of these discoveries, nestled away between Omaha and Kansas City in Nebraska City, is, as it calls itself, a "Treetop Village." Located at Arbor Day Farm's Tree Adventure, this playground allows visitors to walk, bounce, and even slide through the forests without their feet ever hitting the ground. Nebraska is full of underrated cities and might not be the first place that comes to mind for outdoor adventure, but Treetop Village proves the state is worth a visit.
The nearest major airport to this family-friendly adventure is Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA), which is less than an hour away by car. Otherwise, its a short 45-min drive from Omaha or a two-hour drive from Kansas city.
What makes Arbor Day Farm's Treetop Village a must-visit?
Arbor Day Farm's Treetop Village is the only spot in the United States that has 11 interconnected treehouses and obstacle-like rope bridges that allow climbers to jump from one treehouse to the next. One of the best attractions, and what really sets this treetop village apart from the rest, is the WonderNet experience, where a giant trampoline net invites visitors to bounce high up in the trees, imagining themselves above the clouds.
One other attraction that is not to be missed is none other than the impressive 50-foot rope slide. Adults and children alike can enjoy climbing up and racing down this towering slide, only to feel the urge to head back up again and again for more thrills, laughter, and fun. The best thing about this playground is that there are no age restrictions (though note that it may not be safe for children under 2 during busy times). Whether you're an adult looking to relive your childhood adventures or just a kid looking for an exciting play area, it is the perfect destination for a family vacation for all ages.
When to go to Treetop Village and what to bring
It's possible to visit this elevated playground at any time of the year, but each season comes with its own set of perks. During the fall and spring, the temperature is milder, allowing visitors to bounce and slide without worrying about the heat or cold. Not only that, but fall comes with stunning foliage that really sets it apart from other seasons, making photos even more incredible. During the spring, the trees are filled with blossoms and flowers that add to the prettiness of the whole area and emit a wonderful scent.
If you'd like to visit during the summer, you can still expect a fascinating adventure with lush greenery all around. However, it is best to visit early in the day to enjoy playing around before it gets too hot. And last but not least, winter comes with snowy treetops that make the backdrop absolutely irresistible. Just be sure to layer up to enjoy the playground without getting too cold.
Don't forget to come prepared with comfortable walking shoes such as these YOLARK Kids' Non-Slip Lightweight Breathable Sneakers, outdoor-friendly clothing (preferably long pants to avoid scratches and rope burn), and sunscreen and bug spray during the warmer months. While you'll find three on-site eateries to grab food and drinks, it's always a good idea to have your own reusable water bottle just in case, such as the Owala Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle to keep your water cold.
Booking and planning your trip to Treetop Village
If you're looking to experience a day in the treetops, it's always recommended to book online to avoid long lines during busy times or on weekends. Bookings can be done online through Arbor Day Farm's website, but if you haven't had the chance to book, you can still purchase your ticket on site at the Tree Adventure entrance.
Ideally, you'll want to spend two to three hours there to get the chance to explore Treetop Village at a relaxed pace or even spend a full day if you're planning on visiting other attractions at Arbor Day Farm. The 260-acre outdoor wonderland is filled with activities such as the Tree Adventure trails. There's also the Apple House Market that offers snacks and beverages, including freshly made apple cider, local wines, and delicious baked goods all made from apples. Other options include touring the historic Arbor Lodge mansion and exploring its stunning garden and exhibits.
If you're considering spending the night, Lied Lodge at Arbor Day Farm offers eco-friendly lodges right on site, but be sure to book in advance to find availability. Other accommodation alternatives include Whispering Pines B&B, a charming country escape, or you can opt for more budget-friendly options on the outskirts of Nebraska City. For more outdoor fun, drive one hour west to Nebraska's most beloved free garden.