Situated Between Omaha And Kansas City Is A Unique 'Treetop Village' With Bouncy Bridges And Slides

The Midwest is full of surprising hidden gems, from scenic landscapes to unexpected outdoor adventures. While Nebraska can be considered a pass-through to other bigger attractions, travelers who take the time to explore this underrated state will find nature-filled experiences that go far beyond the flat plains stereotype.

One of these discoveries, nestled away between Omaha and Kansas City in Nebraska City, is, as it calls itself, a "Treetop Village." Located at Arbor Day Farm's Tree Adventure, this playground allows visitors to walk, bounce, and even slide through the forests without their feet ever hitting the ground. Nebraska is full of underrated cities and might not be the first place that comes to mind for outdoor adventure, but Treetop Village proves the state is worth a visit.

The nearest major airport to this family-friendly adventure is Omaha Eppley Airfield (OMA), which is less than an hour away by car. Otherwise, its a short 45-min drive from Omaha or a two-hour drive from Kansas city.