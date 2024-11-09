Nebraska's Most Beloved Free-To-Visit Attraction Is A Breathtaking Sunken Garden
When it comes to destinations in the American Midwest, Nebraska is often ignored because of more famous spots. The Cornhusker State is so neglected that it receives some of the fewest tourists in the whole country. But what many don't know is that Nebraska has wide grasslands, national forests, some of the best rivers for tubing in the Midwest, and one of the most beautiful roads in America.
Nebraska's cities have plenty to offer as well, from the steakhouses and jazz clubs of Omaha to the lively Haymarket District in the capital, Lincoln. While the latter is a great town for bar hopping or perusing museums, it also has a homegrown attraction well worth checking out: the Sunken Gardens.
Selected as one of the "300 Best Gardens to Visit in the United States and Canada" by the National Geographic Guide to Public Gardens, the Sunken Gardens have become one of Lincoln's top draws. This 1.5-acre site of terraced gardens was once a garbage dump. But in 1930, it was transformed into a spot for soaking in beauty and quiet contemplation. It's a vivid, lush retreat in the middle of an otherwise buzzing Midwestern city.
Lose yourself in a world of flowers
Lincoln's Sunken Garden is home to over 30,000 annuals. Each year, gardeners design the grounds based on a theme. Past concepts have included the "Magical Mystery Tour," which employed color schemes inspired by Beatles songs and album covers, and "Ruby Slippers," which celebrated the Wizard of Oz and the garden's history as an oasis of hope during the Great Depression.
For tulip-lovers, an ideal time to visit is in the spring, when red, yellow, and purple blooms transform the Sunken Gardens into the famed fields of Holland. And while annuals are the garden's big draw, the perennials supply a big dose of color and mood on the site's upper deck. These included shade-lovers, such as hostas, viburnums, and hydrangeas.
Another feature is the "White Garden," also known as the "Healing Garden." This patch was inspired by the White Garden at Sissinghurst Castle in Kent, England, and is said to take on mystical qualities on moonlit nights. The Sunken Gardens also has two lily ponds and a cascading water feature, as well as art installations that add a creative human twist to this otherwise natural place.
Other things to do in Lincoln
After you've found refreshment and solace in the Sunken Gardens, be sure to explore more of Nebraska's surprisingly dynamic capital city. For museums, pop over to the Museum of American Speed, which celebrates hot rod and racing history. Spend an hour at the National Museum of Roller Skating to appreciate how generations of Americans have enjoyed roller skating. Also, take in the impressive collection of American works at the Sheldon Museum of Art.
Lincoln also happens to be a great city for kids. In general, the Midwest has top-rated zoos, and the Lincoln Children's Zoo is another that warrants a visit. The zoo is home to over 400 animals, including red pandas and a Sumatran tiger. For more kid-centered action, check out the Lincoln Children's Museum, a three-story, 23,000-square-foot complex, dedicated to imagination, knowledge, and play. Otherwise, take children to the state capitol for a lesson in civics and to soak up the grandeur of the building.
The food scene and nightlife in Lincoln is surprisingly entertaining, with loads of great eateries and watering holes. For steak and prime rib, check out Misty's Steakhouse & Lounge. Go to Single Barrel for an impressive selection of bourbon. There is also The Green Gateau, a popular restaurant that serves European-inspired dishes in a bistro setting. After dinner, head to the Haymarket District for pints, cocktails, and general carousing.