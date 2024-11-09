Nebraska's Most Beloved Free-To-Visit Attraction Is A Breathtaking Sunken Garden

When it comes to destinations in the American Midwest, Nebraska is often ignored because of more famous spots. The Cornhusker State is so neglected that it receives some of the fewest tourists in the whole country. But what many don't know is that Nebraska has wide grasslands, national forests, some of the best rivers for tubing in the Midwest, and one of the most beautiful roads in America.

Nebraska's cities have plenty to offer as well, from the steakhouses and jazz clubs of Omaha to the lively Haymarket District in the capital, Lincoln. While the latter is a great town for bar hopping or perusing museums, it also has a homegrown attraction well worth checking out: the Sunken Gardens.

Selected as one of the "300 Best Gardens to Visit in the United States and Canada" by the National Geographic Guide to Public Gardens, the Sunken Gardens have become one of Lincoln's top draws. This 1.5-acre site of terraced gardens was once a garbage dump. But in 1930, it was transformed into a spot for soaking in beauty and quiet contemplation. It's a vivid, lush retreat in the middle of an otherwise buzzing Midwestern city.

