A Hidden Trail On Oahu's North Shore Overlooks One Of Hawaii's Most Thrilling Surf Breaks
If you land in Honolulu for a Hawaiian vacation and don't have plans to go hiking, you will be missing out on one of the most amazing experiences in Oahu. The busiest of the Hawaiian islands has many famous hikes, like the trail up to Diamond Head Crater that looks over the shore of Waikiki.
If you're wary of encountering crowded lookout points or taking on something too difficult, a shorter hike like 'Ehukai Pillbox Trail on the North Shore is the perfect solution for a packed itinerary. Not only is this trail considered to be one of the easiest pillbox hikes on Oahu, but it tends to be less crowded than other areas. The two main lookout points face west, which means it is the ultimate spot for watching the sunset — just make sure you have a flashlight for getting back down after dark — but the views are pretty spectacular during the day with a bonus view of the world-renowned Banzai Pipeline. Bring your binoculars if you want to watch some top-class surfing.
Here's what you need to know about finding your way to and along the 'Ehukai Pillbox Trail, plus the reason why pillbox hikes have the best views in Hawaii.
How to hike the ʻEhukai Pillbox Trail
Located on the beautiful stretch of scenery known as the North Shore, the trailhead is located about 40 miles north of Honolulu and the drive takes about an hour, give or take traffic. It's best to rent a car when you're there, because the public bus will take about twice as long. Parking is available at the Sunset Beach Neighborhood Park, which is right next to the trailhead. Avoid parking in the elementary school next door and disrupting the local community.
The hike itself is only about 2-miles long (round-trip) and it's moderately challenging even though it only takes about 30 minutes to get up to the main plateau. The trail is well-marked but it can be muddy at times, especially in lower areas and ropes have been installed to assist people while making the steeper climbs. After about a half-mile of hiking, you'll reach the first pillbox, also known as the Upper 'Ehukai Pillbox, and then, you will have to go slightly downhill to reach the Lower 'Ehukai Pillbox, which is sometimes called the Peace Sign Pillbox because of the faded graffiti. From here, you can take incredible photos, wait for the sunset, and enjoy the view of the surf below.
What is a pillbox?
Throughout Oahu, pillbox hikes are popular because they combine a bit of history, well-marked trails, and unobstructed views. These World War II-era bunkers were typically built as observation stations and they're called "pill boxes," because the structures resembled an old style of medicine containers of the early 20th century. Most of the pillboxes were built on Oahu since it was the center of the military operation during the war, and it was the most densely populated of all the islands. The U.S. military built these concrete fortresses en masse on Oahu, but there is a lot of variance in shape, and size, and, naturally, each has its own unique graffiti decor.
The 'Ehukai Pillbox Trail is relatively lesser-known than other similar routes, like the invigorating Lanikai Pillbox Hike, which is much closer to Honolulu, busier, and located just on the other side of the Diamond Head Crater on Lanikai Beach. If you want a truly epic day, you kick it off with the sunrise from the Lanikai trail and finish it off with a sunset at 'Ehukai.