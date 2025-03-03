Hawaii's Only Mountain Tubing Experience Is A Tropical Thrill Ride Through Tunnels And Lush Forests

Known for its unreal landscape adorned with dramatic peaks and valleys, tropical rainforests, and home to a gorgeous uncrowded beach with turquoise waters, Kaua'i Island in the Hawaiian archipelago provides the perfect backdrop for exciting outdoor adventures. Hiking, snorkeling, and ziplining are just some of the thrilling excursions you can do on the island, but by reusing an old irrigation ditch as a wild tubing adventure, Kaua'i Backcountry Adventures has created perhaps the most genius way to explore the island's interior. Not only does it provide an opportunity to learn about an engineering marvel, but it also gives visitors a chance to explore the cool mountains and lush forests of the Kaua'i backcountry while having a great time. As the island's most popular outdoor adventure, you'll most likely have to book your tubing experience weeks in advance but the 2.5-mile floating excursion will be well worth the wait.

The tour takes place on the eastern side of the island, the same side as Kalalea Mountain, one of the island's most iconic landscapes. Starting the tour with a drive through a 17,000-acre property that was once a sugar plantation, you'll be in awe of the scenic tropical views as far as the eye can see. At first, plunging into the canal on your tube may be a shock, as the cool mountain water (fed by Mount Wai'ale'ale) can best be described as invigorating, but you'll soon forget any discomfort as the stream whisks you away at not exactly what you would consider a lazy river pace. The tour alternates between passing through beautiful corridors of overhanging fauna and navigating through pitch-black, hand-dug tunnels, which date back to the 19th century.