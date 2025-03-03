Hawaii's Only Mountain Tubing Experience Is A Tropical Thrill Ride Through Tunnels And Lush Forests
Known for its unreal landscape adorned with dramatic peaks and valleys, tropical rainforests, and home to a gorgeous uncrowded beach with turquoise waters, Kaua'i Island in the Hawaiian archipelago provides the perfect backdrop for exciting outdoor adventures. Hiking, snorkeling, and ziplining are just some of the thrilling excursions you can do on the island, but by reusing an old irrigation ditch as a wild tubing adventure, Kaua'i Backcountry Adventures has created perhaps the most genius way to explore the island's interior. Not only does it provide an opportunity to learn about an engineering marvel, but it also gives visitors a chance to explore the cool mountains and lush forests of the Kaua'i backcountry while having a great time. As the island's most popular outdoor adventure, you'll most likely have to book your tubing experience weeks in advance but the 2.5-mile floating excursion will be well worth the wait.
The tour takes place on the eastern side of the island, the same side as Kalalea Mountain, one of the island's most iconic landscapes. Starting the tour with a drive through a 17,000-acre property that was once a sugar plantation, you'll be in awe of the scenic tropical views as far as the eye can see. At first, plunging into the canal on your tube may be a shock, as the cool mountain water (fed by Mount Wai'ale'ale) can best be described as invigorating, but you'll soon forget any discomfort as the stream whisks you away at not exactly what you would consider a lazy river pace. The tour alternates between passing through beautiful corridors of overhanging fauna and navigating through pitch-black, hand-dug tunnels, which date back to the 19th century.
Kaua'i Mountain tubing tours tell a unique community story
Not only is the Kaua'i mountain tubing adventure unique as it's the only tubing tour on the Hawaiian Islands, but it also provides a special window into Hawaii's community and history. Built on land owned by Steve Case, who was born and raised on Hawaii and is the region's first billionaire, the tour continues to be possible as a part of a 40,000-acre area that the AOL co-founder bought in order to preserve. Kaua'i Backcountry Adventures remains the sole contractor of the tour and ensures that the majority of its business is done with the local members of the community in mind – whether they are the college-bound employees (most of whom are native to Hawaii) or the local companies that provide services to the tour such as catering and vehicle maintenance. Furthermore, the water that flows through the tunnels also helps to power the homes and establishments built on the surrounding land.
Tour guides also take the opportunity to educate visitors on the importance of keeping Hawaii eco-friendly as well as the interesting history behind the irrigation canals. As you spin and bounce down the watery open-air tunnels, you can think of the laborers who shaped the ditch using only sledgehammers, spikes, and picks. The on-land portion of the tour also takes you to another iconic Kaua'i destination, the Wai'ale'ale Crater, which is located at the base of a stunning mountain known as one of the wettest places on Earth and home to many gushing waterfalls, the largest of which is 800-feet-tall.
Things to know before you take a Kaua'i Mountain Tubing Adventure
Kaua'i Backcountry Adventure is only a six-minute-drive from the Lihue Airport on the island of Kaua'i, making it a convenient stop for many travelers. The company also provides visitors with all the gear they need to participate safely in the excursion, including helmets, headlamps, and gloves. However, guests are responsible for bringing their own towel and water-friendly shoes. Flip-flops are not allowed as they'll just float away. It's also highly encouraged to wear reef-safe sunscreen, so as to not harm Hawaii's vibrant underwater ecosystems when the water eventually meets the ocean.
Although the water in the canal only reaches 3 feet at its deepest, you will still get wet — so wear a swimsuit and bring a change of dry clothing. Keep in mind that children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult, but overall this tour is a great way to discover Hawaii as a family. Due to the high volume of interested tubers, it's required to make a reservation online in advance. The tour lasts three hours (only one hour is in the actual water) and costs $156, at the time of this writing.