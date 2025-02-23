A 'Hole-In-The-Mountain' Near Kauai's Northeast Corner Is One Of The Island's Most Iconic Landscapes

The lush Hawaiian island of Kauai is a place of film-inspiring landscapes. The Manawaiopuna Falls is a Hawaiian landmark featured in "Jurassic Park," while Moloaa Bay is a gorgeously uncrowded beach that served as the set for the "Gilligan's Island" pilot. Towering mountain ranges extend in every direction from the central Waialeale volcano, forming jagged ridgelines that shape the island's breathtaking topography. Among them is one of Kauai's most striking formations: Kalalea Mountain, which has appeared in films like "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Tropic Thunder."

Its sharp ridges and sheer cliffs are already mesmerizing, but the feature that truly sets it apart is the famed "Hole-in-the-Mountain," a striking opening carved into the rock face like a window to the sky. Kalalea Mountain's peak is often called "King Kong Mountain" due to its resemblance to the massive ape's profile. But its significance predates the silver screen.

Kalalea holds deep spiritual meaning in Hawaiian lore, with legends attributing the hole's formation to ancient warriors and gods. Though a landslide has partially closed the opening, it remains visible from certain angles, best admired from the surrounding town of Anahola. Hiking to the top is extremely difficult, reserved for only the most ambitious climbers, but the mountain's beauty can be appreciated from afar, its silhouette standing as a guardian over Kauai's northeastern shores.