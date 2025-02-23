A 'Hole-In-The-Mountain' Near Kauai's Northeast Corner Is One Of The Island's Most Iconic Landscapes
The lush Hawaiian island of Kauai is a place of film-inspiring landscapes. The Manawaiopuna Falls is a Hawaiian landmark featured in "Jurassic Park," while Moloaa Bay is a gorgeously uncrowded beach that served as the set for the "Gilligan's Island" pilot. Towering mountain ranges extend in every direction from the central Waialeale volcano, forming jagged ridgelines that shape the island's breathtaking topography. Among them is one of Kauai's most striking formations: Kalalea Mountain, which has appeared in films like "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark" and "Tropic Thunder."
Its sharp ridges and sheer cliffs are already mesmerizing, but the feature that truly sets it apart is the famed "Hole-in-the-Mountain," a striking opening carved into the rock face like a window to the sky. Kalalea Mountain's peak is often called "King Kong Mountain" due to its resemblance to the massive ape's profile. But its significance predates the silver screen.
Kalalea holds deep spiritual meaning in Hawaiian lore, with legends attributing the hole's formation to ancient warriors and gods. Though a landslide has partially closed the opening, it remains visible from certain angles, best admired from the surrounding town of Anahola. Hiking to the top is extremely difficult, reserved for only the most ambitious climbers, but the mountain's beauty can be appreciated from afar, its silhouette standing as a guardian over Kauai's northeastern shores.
Kalalea Mountain's myths and majestic views
Kalalea Mountain has been given many names: King Kong, Mano (meaning "shark" in Hawaiian), and Monkey Head, all inspired by its striking, animal-like profile. The pointed ridgeline curves dramatically, creating an almost sculpted look. But the most remarkable feature, the hole in its ridge, has long been the subject of spiritual interpretations. Some believe this opening is where souls enter the world, while others see it as a sign of the island's deep connection to the elements.
One of the most famous legends associated with the Hole-in-the-Mountain tells of a warrior named Kapunohu, a man who dared to steal the god Kanikaa's spear. One day, he challenged another warrior, Kemamo, to a test of strength — Kemamo with his sling, Kapunohu with his spear. The challenge was simple: Whoever threw their weapon the farthest would live. Kapunohu hurled his stolen spear with such force that it didn't just fly past his rival; it pierced straight through Kalalea Mountain, creating the famed hole in its rocky crest.
Today, travelers can glimpse this legendary landscape while driving along Highway 56, with the hole best visible near mile marker 15, making it a great addition to a road trip route on Kauai's coast. A smaller road off the highway — Hokualele Road — leads closer to the mountain. Though some extreme hang gliders use the peak as a launch site, the trails up Kalalea are rugged, unmarked, and overgrown, making them very difficult to navigate. Most visitors will find that admiring it from below, framed by the swaying palms of Anahola, is adventure enough.
Getting to and exploring Anahola, Hawaii
The small town of Anahola, located just south of Kalalea Mountain, offers a quiet escape along Kauai's northeast coast. The nearest major airport, Lihue Airport, is about a 22-minute drive away, making Anahola easily accessible by rental car. The town itself is primarily residential, home to many Native Hawaiians, and has few accommodations.
However, those looking to stay close to the mountain can camp at Kumu Camp, a laid-back beachside campground offering tent spots, a rustic bungalow, and a yurt. Basic campsites range from $25 to $35 per person, with access to showers and fire pits. For a more comfortable stay, travelers can find beachside resorts in Kapa'a, just 15 minutes down the coast.
Anahola Beach is one of the area's highlights, a peaceful stretch of sand with a trail along the water and a view of Kalalea's peak. One TripAdvisor reviewer describes it as a "beautiful expanse of fine, white sand with plenty of nearby palm trees offering some shade." The waters are calm enough for swimming and beginner surfers.
A short 12-minute drive north brings visitors to Kilauea, home to the stunning Na 'Āina Kai Botanical Gardens. This 240-acre wonderland features tropical gardens, waterfalls, a Japanese tea house, and an impressive collection of sculptures scattered throughout the lush greenery. With its towering peaks, ancient legends, and unspoiled beaches, this corner of Kauai feels like a world apart.