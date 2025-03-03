A Stunning Tourist-Free Bike Route Explores Dining And Scenery Through Sicily's Authentic Small Towns

If you're a sustainable traveler, pedaling your way through new places to avoid huge crowds, all while enjoying delicious meals and exploring one of Italy's most beautiful islands, then look no further than to the Sicily Divide bike route. This self-guided trail, designed during the 2020 pandemic, takes travelers and cyclists on a journey through Sicily's beautiful villages, culture, foodie paradises, and overall breathtaking countryside.

Stretching for a total of 286 miles and offering seven different routes to choose from, the Sicily Divide crosses the entire island from west to east (and vice versa). The Divide allows you to experience some of the most underrated and less visited villages on the island, as well as get to know the friendly locals. Another highlight is that three of the Divide's starting points — Trapani (west), Palermo (northwest), and Catania (east) — are located really close to some of Sicily's largest international airports (Catania Fontanarossa Airport, Palermo Falcone Borsellino Airport, and Trapani-Birgi Airport), making the Divide even easier to reach.

The route, however, is not as easy, as the many unpaved stretches of roads do require the use of mountain bikes. Fortunately enough, there are different shops to rent bikes along the way. And don't worry, hotels also abound all throughout the journey. As for the best season to tackle Sicily's Divide, spring is highly recommended to avoid the island's hot summer climate. Finally, be sure to get your Divider's Pass at the Divide's official website, which will allow you to collect discounts and other benefits along your journey.