A City With One Of Italy's Lowest Costs Of Living Is A Famous Coastal Foodie Paradise
Masterfully crafted baroque churches, Moorish cupolas, and grand, if slightly shabby, palazzi, oversee the busy streets of Palermo, in Sicily. A coastal city that has changed hands between the Romans, Arabs, French, Byzantine, and Carthaginians, to name a few, it's a fascinating Italian city born of a mix of Mediterranean cultures. Exploring its storied streets, ancient sites, idyllic beaches, and resplendent churches, travelers can come to know the entire island's past and present in affordable Palermo.
The cheap cost of living stems from the stigma of the Sicilian mafiosos, an ever-present threat to the island. No longer the principal culprits behind well-publicized murders and public massacres, the powerful gangsters have shifted from more visible violence to white collar crime. For the people of Palermo, it's an improvement from the decades of brutality their were forced to witness. As the city recovers its reputation, it remains one of the cheapest in Italy for visitors and expats. Expect to pay around €12.00 ($12.70 USD) for a sumptuous Sicilian meal at a local restaurant and under €75 for a night in a city hotel.
Explore the history and coastal charm of Palermo, Sicily
Strolling through slim city streets overhung with freshly washed sheets from balcony windows and the ceaseless beating Sicilian sun, you'll find yourself emerging into palazzos and palace shadows, cruising past cathedrals and into lively markets. Sharing its north African heritage with the grandiose cities of southern Spain, you'll see the similarities in the terracotta-tinged cathedral flanked by swaying palms.
Explore the interior to walk through the city's history — under Byzantine mosaics and past the tombs of Norman emperors, beneath gothic porticos, meticulously carved Arab geometric designs and Quranic passages. Outside of the ecclesiastic aesthetics, enjoy the grand squares lined with intricately carved statutes and Sicilian architecture. Marvel at the artworks overlooking the baroque 17th century Quattro Canti, or stop to sip an espresso in a shaded streetside spot on Via Porta Carini — just make sure to avoid placing this common Italian coffee order after morning passes.
All around the craggy coast of Sicily, you'll find Italian island paradises with bright blue water and whitewashed buildings, and Palermo's coast is no exception. Given their proximity to the city, you won't find yourself on crowd-free shores as you may in other parts of the island, but just 10 miles from the bustling city you can rest under an umbrella at scenic Mondello Beach. Recuperate from the stifling Palermo heat with a dip in the Mediterranean and enjoy the scenes of city folk frolicking on the waters edge.
Explore Sicily through its classic cuisine
Seafood, street markets, and sumptuous pastries are all daily sightings in bustling Palermo. Hailed by Rick Steves for having some of the best food in all of Italy, there are endless options for foodies exploring this Sicilian city. Start out with a stroll between stands at the famed Ballarò Market, a somewhat dilapidated but truly authentic Palermo experience in the centre of the city. Vendors here hawk from heaving cardboard containers are farm fresh produce and locals haggle over plump tomatoes and creamy Italian cheese. Alternatively, begin your day with fresh Sicilian seafood sold along the slender alleys of Mercato del Capo. Vucciria Market is also popular with locals and tourists alike, a calmer alternative to chaotic Ballarò.
After dithering over streetside sweet treats like classic Sicilian cannoli and ricotta stuffed Cassata, sit down for a hearty meal. Try the bucatini spun with fennel and anchovies Buatta Cocina Popolana, or resoundingly coastal plates of black pasta with cuttlefish ink and sea urchins at CiCala. While in Italy, it would be rude to leave without eating a pizza — try Osteria Mangia e Bevi to indulge in fresh slices in a traditional trattoria. Finish off with a smooth negroni, sipped by the bar behind the velvet curtains of Botteghe Colletti.