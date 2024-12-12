A City With One Of Italy's Lowest Costs Of Living Is A Famous Coastal Foodie Paradise

Strolling through slim city streets overhung with freshly washed sheets from balcony windows and the ceaseless beating Sicilian sun, you'll find yourself emerging into palazzos and palace shadows, cruising past cathedrals and into lively markets. Sharing its north African heritage with the grandiose cities of southern Spain, you'll see the similarities in the terracotta-tinged cathedral flanked by swaying palms.

Explore the interior to walk through the city's history — under Byzantine mosaics and past the tombs of Norman emperors, beneath gothic porticos, meticulously carved Arab geometric designs and Quranic passages. Outside of the ecclesiastic aesthetics, enjoy the grand squares lined with intricately carved statutes and Sicilian architecture. Marvel at the artworks overlooking the baroque 17th century Quattro Canti, or stop to sip an espresso in a shaded streetside spot on Via Porta Carini — just make sure to avoid placing this common Italian coffee order after morning passes.

All around the craggy coast of Sicily, you'll find Italian island paradises with bright blue water and whitewashed buildings, and Palermo's coast is no exception. Given their proximity to the city, you won't find yourself on crowd-free shores as you may in other parts of the island, but just 10 miles from the bustling city you can rest under an umbrella at scenic Mondello Beach. Recuperate from the stifling Palermo heat with a dip in the Mediterranean and enjoy the scenes of city folk frolicking on the waters edge.