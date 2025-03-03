The Uncrowded Key Beach Town In Florida Beloved For Its Stunning Gulf Coast White Sands, Resorts, And Dining
When you hear about keys in Florida, the mind usually leaps to the Florida Keys on the state's southern tip. But the term is a generic one for any small island, and many of the sandspits and islets around the coast go by the name. The Gulf Coast, in particular, is home to many such keys — tons of them featuring unique getaways to discover.
Longboat Key is the largest of four islands and keys just offshore of Sarasota and Bradenton, Florida. From north to south, they are Anna Maria Island and Longboat, Lido, and Siesta Keys, and all are connected to the mainland for easy access by car. The islands have a range of something for everyone, from the oceanfront campgrounds at Turtle Beach to the glamorous resorts on Longboat. And they're only a 30-minute drive from downtown Sarasota, which has all the big-city conveniences you could ask for.
While the island is small, there's plenty to do. You'll want to spend plenty of time wandering the 12 miles of beach. With its peaceful Gulf views, Longboat Key has some of the best Florida beaches to see wild dolphins. The swimming is lovely, the water is warm and clear, and the beach combing and rambling are second to none. On land, there are many nearby diversions, including golf courses, a theater, an opera, and some restaurant choices that will make you think you're in a swanky big city, not a beach town in Florida.
A luxury beachside stay in Longboat Key
Longboat is more than just a pretty beach. It's lined with luxury resorts, some of the nicest in the state — there's a reason Longboat Key is considered an amazing close-to-home island for a getaway. Room rates on the island range anywhere from around $300 a night to nearly $2,000, depending on the level of resort you choose and, of course, the season. All resorts have outstanding beachfront property — the whole island does, after all. Budget picks include the Sea Club 1, Turtle Crawl Inn, and The Beach, all classic Florida hotels updated for modern sensibilities.
But if you've got your eye on a luxury beach resort stay that feels exclusive, Longboat Key has you covered there, too. Top picks on the island include the St. Regis and The Resort at Longboat Key Club. Both options average over $1,000 per night and more in the high season. But both offer stunning facilities, great guest experiences, and some of the loveliest beaches in the area. Another top pick is the Zota Beach Resort, a chic spot in the middle of the key with rooms for approximately $500 a night. Finally, there are also plenty of vacation rentals — primarily apartments and condos starting at around $200 to $300 a night.
Now that you've got a place to sleep, you'll be looking for a fine meal out. For a sophisticated and elegant experience, head to Maison Blanche at the Four Winds Beach Resort, where Chef Martinez expertly prepares French-inspired meals. The Dry Dock Waterfront Grill and Mar Vista Dockside have the al fresco beach vibe, and the Lazy Lobster is the place to go for upscale seafood at a reasonable price.
Planning tips for your Longboat Key escape
The island is situated on the west coast of Florida, just south of Tampa Bay. Airline service to Sarasota or even Tampa is convenient, but better fares might be found by arriving in Orlando, which is only two and a half hours by car. You can access the island from either end using State Route 789, the road that connects Longboat with Anna Maria Island to the north, Lido Key to the south, and the mainland via two separate bridges.
A trip to Longboat Key is a beach vacation with an elegant twist. To enjoy the beach, you'll want all your swimsuits and maybe also your snorkel gear. But you'll probably want to go out for an elegant meal and perhaps a night on the town in Sarasota or nearby St. Armand's Circle; to be prepared, you might also consider packing formal and upscale resort wear.
As with any Gulf Coast vacation, storm season should be on your mind when you're making plans. The wet season, from approximately June to October, brings afternoon thunderstorms, but late summer and fall pose the risk of tropical storms and hurricanes. The best time to visit is during winter or spring, when the weather is dry but warm enough to enjoy beach days and outdoor activities. Of course, the shopping and dining are great year-round, but Weather Spark says the best beach days are in April, May, and October. Water temperatures range from a brisk 66 degrees Fahrenheit in February to a balmy 86 in August.