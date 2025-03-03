The Uncrowded Key Beach Town In Florida Beloved For Its Stunning Gulf Coast White Sands, Resorts, And Dining

When you hear about keys in Florida, the mind usually leaps to the Florida Keys on the state's southern tip. But the term is a generic one for any small island, and many of the sandspits and islets around the coast go by the name. The Gulf Coast, in particular, is home to many such keys — tons of them featuring unique getaways to discover.

Longboat Key is the largest of four islands and keys just offshore of Sarasota and Bradenton, Florida. From north to south, they are Anna Maria Island and Longboat, Lido, and Siesta Keys, and all are connected to the mainland for easy access by car. The islands have a range of something for everyone, from the oceanfront campgrounds at Turtle Beach to the glamorous resorts on Longboat. And they're only a 30-minute drive from downtown Sarasota, which has all the big-city conveniences you could ask for.

While the island is small, there's plenty to do. You'll want to spend plenty of time wandering the 12 miles of beach. With its peaceful Gulf views, Longboat Key has some of the best Florida beaches to see wild dolphins. The swimming is lovely, the water is warm and clear, and the beach combing and rambling are second to none. On land, there are many nearby diversions, including golf courses, a theater, an opera, and some restaurant choices that will make you think you're in a swanky big city, not a beach town in Florida.