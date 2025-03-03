Unexpected Foods The CDC Recommends Avoiding While Traveling

One of the best parts of traveling is arguably the food. You're getting a chance to eat dishes you may not have experienced before, broadening your palate and giving you a new window into what life is like in another country. While that is true in many cases, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has some warnings about what to avoid in terms of food when traveling that you might not expect. You may have heard that you're supposed to check on whether a country's tap water is safe for foreigners to drink, or you can risk getting a stomach bug that makes you sick while traveling. What you may not know is that one of the foods the CDC says to avoid is salad for this reason. On their website, the organization explains that salads may have been washed in water that is contaminated or unsafe for you to drink. That also goes for cut fruit and veggies (excluding those you've washed in bottled/purified water and peeled or opened yourself). In fact, even items like salsa or condiments that have raw fruit and vegetables are something to avoid.

Another rather surprising food that might cause you issues while traveling, according to the CDC, is meat or seafood that is cooked in things like acid, citrus, vinegar, or other liquids, like ceviche or tartare. In addition, you're cautioned to avoid wild game, sometimes referred to as "bushmeat." We're talking about animals that aren't generally consumed in the United States, like bats or rodents, which can spread disease. While it's wonderful to be an adventurous eater, these precautions can help keep you healthy while you're on the go.