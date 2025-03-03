An Under-The-Radar Philadelphia Museum Houses Everything From Skeletons To Conjoined Twin Artifacts
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a lot to offer travelers. In fact, travel pro Samantha Brown considers Philadelphia one of the most underrated cities in America. You can hit Rittenhouse Square, see the Liberty Bell, or visit the Eastern State Penitentiary, which is said to be haunted. In fact, if you like your sightseeing on the spookier side, you may want to leave some time on your Philadelphia vacation after you hit the usual suspects for an unusual and under-the-radar museum. The Mütter Museum and Historical Library showcases medical history and artifacts, and is full of things you likely won't find anywhere else, like skeletons, artifacts from conjoined twins, and medical instruments. Before you go, it's important to note that about 18% of the museum's collection is human remains. Not everyone is comfortable with that, so bear this in mind. In fact, if you have little ones with you, know that the museum recommends using your judgement for anyone under the age of 10.
The Mütter Museum was named for Thomas Dent Mütter, who was a physician and professor in the 19th century, and gives visitors a look at medical history and anatomy that goes all the way back to the 7th century B.C.E. You'll find medical models and texts, as well as the Hyrtl Skull collection. You can also see a wax model of Madame Dimanche, who had a horn grow out of her forehead later in her life, and the skeleton of a man named Charles Byrne who grew to 7 feet, 6 inches tall. If this is an area of interest for you, the things inside are fascinating.
All about the Mütter Museum collection in Philadelphia
The Mütter Museum is housed in one of the oldest medical institutions in the country, the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, founded in 1787. Other items inside include a dried human colon, things swallowed by people, and – brace yourself– tumors and pickled skin. In addition, one of the permanent exhibits is the so-called Soap Lady, a person whose corpse is covered in a soap-like substance called adipocere that likely appeared after her death. If all of this sounds a bit macabre to you, it's understandable. However, if you're fascinated by such things, there is an important point to keep in mind while you visit (and a great opportunity to have an important discussion with any older kids you bring there). The museum notes that there is some upsetting language in here that was very much of the time when these items were preserved. That includes discussions of gender expression, illness, and disability. In addition, the Hyrtl Skull collection discusses phrenology, which used the bumps and shapes of the skull to determine personality and intelligence. (It has been absolutely disproved, and discounted as pseudo-science.) You may also want to read up on the museum's current efforts to reexamine the provenance of some of their collection, as many museums are currently doing.
You can visit the Mütter Museum Wednesday through Monday, and the medical library on the weekend. There is an ADA-accessible entrance on the east side where you can call through an intercom for assistance. The lower galleries are accessible, as well. If it gets to be too much or you just need a break, you can take a walk through the Philly streets afterward. In fact, Philadelphia was voted the most walkable city in America in 2024 by USA Today.