An Under-The-Radar Philadelphia Museum Houses Everything From Skeletons To Conjoined Twin Artifacts

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has a lot to offer travelers. In fact, travel pro Samantha Brown considers Philadelphia one of the most underrated cities in America. You can hit Rittenhouse Square, see the Liberty Bell, or visit the Eastern State Penitentiary, which is said to be haunted. In fact, if you like your sightseeing on the spookier side, you may want to leave some time on your Philadelphia vacation after you hit the usual suspects for an unusual and under-the-radar museum. The Mütter Museum and Historical Library showcases medical history and artifacts, and is full of things you likely won't find anywhere else, like skeletons, artifacts from conjoined twins, and medical instruments. Before you go, it's important to note that about 18% of the museum's collection is human remains. Not everyone is comfortable with that, so bear this in mind. In fact, if you have little ones with you, know that the museum recommends using your judgement for anyone under the age of 10.

The Mütter Museum was named for Thomas Dent Mütter, who was a physician and professor in the 19th century, and gives visitors a look at medical history and anatomy that goes all the way back to the 7th century B.C.E. You'll find medical models and texts, as well as the Hyrtl Skull collection. You can also see a wax model of Madame Dimanche, who had a horn grow out of her forehead later in her life, and the skeleton of a man named Charles Byrne who grew to 7 feet, 6 inches tall. If this is an area of interest for you, the things inside are fascinating.