Rick Steves' Wise Travel Tip For Safely Getting To The 'Mellow And In Control' Parts Of Mexico

Mexico is a country of beautiful beaches and cities full of life, but it also has a reputation for drug-related crime and gang violence. While certain areas are dangerous, there are plenty of destinations in the country that are safe for travelers who take the right precautions. In fact, five of the six Mexican states under a "Do Not Travel" advisory from the U.S. Department of State (as of February 2025) are concentrated along the northern region and western coast. Meanwhile, many of Mexico's most visited destinations, including Mexico City, are generally safe for tourists. Travel writer Rick Steves visited Mexico City and shared his experience on his website: "Contrary to what I was led to expect, everything seemed mellow and in control." Increased security measures, a stronger police presence, and designated "safe stations" for inner-city travel, as Steves reported, have contributed to this improved safety.

But how do you get to these safer areas without running into trouble along the way? Steves' advice is simple: "[F]ly over the border towns and enjoy the wonderful energy of Mexico City." Driving or taking a bus across the border increases the risk of encountering cartel-controlled areas. Flying allows travelers to bypass these regions and dive straight into Mexico's wonderful cities and cultural landmarks. Once you arrive, you can enjoy Mexico City's renowned food scene — including the world's only Michelin-starred taco stand — or venture farther south to explore the colorful markets of Oaxaca or the stunning landscapes of the Yucatán Peninsula.