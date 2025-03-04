Rick Steves' Wise Travel Tip For Safely Getting To The 'Mellow And In Control' Parts Of Mexico
Mexico is a country of beautiful beaches and cities full of life, but it also has a reputation for drug-related crime and gang violence. While certain areas are dangerous, there are plenty of destinations in the country that are safe for travelers who take the right precautions. In fact, five of the six Mexican states under a "Do Not Travel" advisory from the U.S. Department of State (as of February 2025) are concentrated along the northern region and western coast. Meanwhile, many of Mexico's most visited destinations, including Mexico City, are generally safe for tourists. Travel writer Rick Steves visited Mexico City and shared his experience on his website: "Contrary to what I was led to expect, everything seemed mellow and in control." Increased security measures, a stronger police presence, and designated "safe stations" for inner-city travel, as Steves reported, have contributed to this improved safety.
But how do you get to these safer areas without running into trouble along the way? Steves' advice is simple: "[F]ly over the border towns and enjoy the wonderful energy of Mexico City." Driving or taking a bus across the border increases the risk of encountering cartel-controlled areas. Flying allows travelers to bypass these regions and dive straight into Mexico's wonderful cities and cultural landmarks. Once you arrive, you can enjoy Mexico City's renowned food scene — including the world's only Michelin-starred taco stand — or venture farther south to explore the colorful markets of Oaxaca or the stunning landscapes of the Yucatán Peninsula.
Where to stay and spots to avoid in Mexico
Mexico's crime rate is no secret. Between 2006 and 2013, there were more than 360,000 homicides in the country (via The Arizona Republic). The root of this violence largely stems from cartel activity, which has plagued parts of the country for decades. The most dangerous states, according to the U.S. Department of State's September 2024 travel advisory, are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacán, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas, and Zacatecas. Sinaloa, in particular, was the site of a cartel-related conflict in 2023 that resulted in three airport closures in the state. While most tourist areas aren't affected by this level of conflict, these high-warning states are not places you want to wander into (or drive through).
On the other hand, Mexico is still home to many safe and thriving destinations. The government has taken active steps to protect tourist hot spots, including increasing beach patrols, investing more funds in local police, and collaborating with U.S. intelligence. One of these places is Mexico City, where the homicide rate has nearly halved in recent years, according to The New York Times. Farther south, Yucatán has been called "Mexico's safest state" by Bloomberg. This state is famous for Las Coloradas, vibrant pink lagoons full of wildlife. Campeche, the other state besides Yucatán listed by the U.S. government as being low risk, boasts quiet beaches and breathtaking Mayan ruins. Some of the other safest destinations in Mexico include Los Cabos and Playa del Carmen, largely because they're both heavily protected tourist areas.
What to do if you can't fly into Mexico and other smart travel tips
What if you do need to drive in Mexico? While flying in is the safest option, some travelers may have reasons to stay on the road, such as medical conditions or rural destinations. If you must drive, the U.S. Department of State recommends using toll roads, which are generally safer than free highways, among its safety tips for traveling to Mexico. Another of its tips: Don't drive alone or at night, and always keep someone back home updated on your location. If you take a taxi, snap a photo of the license plate and send it to a friend as an extra safety precaution.
Even if you follow Rick Steves' advice and fly in to avoid the border towns, there are still some important safety precautions to take. The U.S. government advises caution in bars, clubs, and casinos, as these can be hot spots for pickpocketing, scams, and even drink tampering. Staying aware of your surroundings and watching your drink can go a long way. Another crucial tip is to stay informed about current travel advisories. The U.S. Embassy regularly provides travel updates online, and following its social media pages can help you avoid potential risky areas.