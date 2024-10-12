Mexico's Underrated Oasis Of Vibrant Pink Lagoons Is Full Of Wildlife And Unforgettable Views

If you've spent any time planning a Mexican vacation on TikTok or looking for inspiration on Instagram, chances are you'll have come across photos and videos of its otherworldly pastel-colored lakes. The extraordinary pink lagoons of the Yucatán Peninsula look far too good to be true, but in reality, the photos don't do them justice — they are even more impressive in real life!

The cotton-candy-colored lakes are known as Las Coloradas and are part of the Ría Lagartos Biosphere Reserve in the north of Yucatán state. The lagoons are completely man-made. They are part of a vast salt refinery that stretches across the landscape in a patchwork of square lakes, surrounded by narrow pathways and fringed with white salt deposits. The marshmallow-pink hues come from algae and plankton that live in the salty waters and give them their photoshoot value.

The lakes aren't the only pop of pink in the wetlands, however. The reserve is home to one of the largest flamingo colonies in Mexico, and these bizarre, beautiful birds can be found there throughout the year. A trip to Las Coloradas should include some time exploring the rest of the wetlands to see the enormous groups of gangly birds feeding in the lagoons or nesting in the trees. If you've got the time and inclination, you can also seek out alligators, sea turtles, and even jaguars in the more remote areas of the protected reserve, although you will probably need a guided tour.

