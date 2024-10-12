Mexico's Underrated Oasis Of Vibrant Pink Lagoons Is Full Of Wildlife And Unforgettable Views
If you've spent any time planning a Mexican vacation on TikTok or looking for inspiration on Instagram, chances are you'll have come across photos and videos of its otherworldly pastel-colored lakes. The extraordinary pink lagoons of the Yucatán Peninsula look far too good to be true, but in reality, the photos don't do them justice — they are even more impressive in real life!
The cotton-candy-colored lakes are known as Las Coloradas and are part of the Ría Lagartos Biosphere Reserve in the north of Yucatán state. The lagoons are completely man-made. They are part of a vast salt refinery that stretches across the landscape in a patchwork of square lakes, surrounded by narrow pathways and fringed with white salt deposits. The marshmallow-pink hues come from algae and plankton that live in the salty waters and give them their photoshoot value.
The lakes aren't the only pop of pink in the wetlands, however. The reserve is home to one of the largest flamingo colonies in Mexico, and these bizarre, beautiful birds can be found there throughout the year. A trip to Las Coloradas should include some time exploring the rest of the wetlands to see the enormous groups of gangly birds feeding in the lagoons or nesting in the trees. If you've got the time and inclination, you can also seek out alligators, sea turtles, and even jaguars in the more remote areas of the protected reserve, although you will probably need a guided tour.
How to get to Las Coloradas
Yucatán state is a big place, so getting around can be tricky. The main highways are well-maintained, but once you head off down smaller roads things can get bumpy real quick. Las Coloradas is remote. It's few hours away from any major transport hubs, so the best way to get there is either to rent a car and drive yourself or find an organized tour from Valladolid, Cancun, or Merida (one of Mexico's safest cities).
If you've chosen to drive you'll leave the highway near Valladolid and head north, past the ruins of Ek' Balam and through the small city of Tizimín. Just before you reach the town of Río Lagartos you'll have to take a leap of faith and venture off the paved road, winding your way along dirt tracks for about 20 minutes. You'll cross a bridge over the lagoon, which is a great spot to see your first flamingos. Once you hit the coast you'll pass a beautiful stretch of sand that rivals the beaches near Cancun (fittingly named Cancunito or Little Cancun) before arriving at the salt refinery and the gorgeous pink lagoons.
Take perfect photos at these pink lagoons
Las Coloradas has changed significantly in the last few years. It wasn't so long ago that taking a stunning photo with a pink water backdrop and dazzling white salt was as simple as rocking up in your car, standing on the shoreline, and snapping away. You could even dip your toes in the water. Just a few years ago things were pretty casual, with a minimal entry fee enforced by hastily roped-off areas and strategically-parked motorbikes. These days, however, the word is out. The lagoons are no longer a secret and the local community has wised up to the opportunities.
In 2021, the salt mine built a visitor center at the entrance to the lagoons. While you can get a few snaps of the rosy waters from the road, if you want to see them in all their glory, you'll need to pay for parking and a guided tour around the edge of the lakes. This is absolutely worth it though, as you'll get some fascinating info about the area, as well as a personal photographer!
The lagoons are best seen when the sun is high in the sky as this emphasizes the bright pink shades, so arrive around midday to get some truly spectacular shots. If you aren't in a rush, it is definitely worth sticking around for sunset. You'll get some truly superb photos of these magical birds forging for food against the setting sun.