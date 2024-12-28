Is The World's Only Michelin-Starred Taco Stand Truly Destination-Worthy?

Behold, the Gaonera. This taco is no mere tortilla enveloping chopped meat and salsa. This is a thin but tender slice of beef filet, cooked to perfection on a lard-seasoned griddle. It is sprinkled with only crushed salt and a squeeze of lime, then laid on top of a freshly made corn tortilla. "The resulting combination is elemental and pure," says the world-renowned Michelin Guide. "With meat and tortillas of this caliber, the duo of house-made salsas is hardly even necessary."

Welcome to El Califa de León, the only taqueria in the world to have earned a coveted Michelin Star. This taco stall in the San Rafael neighborhood of Mexico City serves only four different kinds of tacos and two kinds of salsa. Yet, for nearly 50 years, El Califa de León has been a treasured local foodie secret with customers lining up daily for their taco fix.

A secret, that is, until the Michelin Guide told the world all about it. So, is it worth booking the next flight to Mexico City to get a taste of the most coveted tacos in the world?