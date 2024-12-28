Is The World's Only Michelin-Starred Taco Stand Truly Destination-Worthy?
Behold, the Gaonera. This taco is no mere tortilla enveloping chopped meat and salsa. This is a thin but tender slice of beef filet, cooked to perfection on a lard-seasoned griddle. It is sprinkled with only crushed salt and a squeeze of lime, then laid on top of a freshly made corn tortilla. "The resulting combination is elemental and pure," says the world-renowned Michelin Guide. "With meat and tortillas of this caliber, the duo of house-made salsas is hardly even necessary."
Welcome to El Califa de León, the only taqueria in the world to have earned a coveted Michelin Star. This taco stall in the San Rafael neighborhood of Mexico City serves only four different kinds of tacos and two kinds of salsa. Yet, for nearly 50 years, El Califa de León has been a treasured local foodie secret with customers lining up daily for their taco fix.
A secret, that is, until the Michelin Guide told the world all about it. So, is it worth booking the next flight to Mexico City to get a taste of the most coveted tacos in the world?
Three stars for a special journey
Answering that question is exactly what the Michelin Guide was created to do. Michelin started as a French tire manufacturing company. To entice new car owners to travel more in the 1920s, Michelin created a restaurant guide that evolved into today's starred rating system.
Here's how it breaks down: One Michelin star denotes a restaurant with high-quality cooking worth a stop. Two Michelin stars signify excellent cooking, certainly worth a detour. Three Michelin stars is the highest rating, only given to exceptional cuisine worth a special journey to go out of your way for. The Michelin Guide employs undercover restaurant inspectors who slip into establishments anonymously to sample their offerings before awarding stars. This has made Michelin stars the gold standard that many chefs aspire to.
Technically, El Califa de León has earned only one Michelin star for their Gaonera taco. Worth a stop, if you happen to be anywhere near Mexico City. Of course, that doesn't mean you can't find other reasons to travel there, even if it's just an excuse to get closer to those succulent beef tacos. If it helps, Mexico is one of the best vacation destinations to stretch your dollar.
Bringing Michelin-starred tacos to the U.S.
If you go, expect a long wait. El Califa de León has been swamped with orders since getting a Michelin star. Plus, the prices have gone up, about $3 to $5 per taco. With the crowds threatening to overrun the street, neighbors have pitched in to expand the restaurant, lending chairs and tables. There are now at least places to sit.
If the crowds are too much, don't worry. Excellent taquerias abound in Mexico City, though travelers should take precautions when sampling street food. Mexico also has plenty of other foodie destinations from the clear waters and fresh food of Oaxaca to Mexico's second-largest city of Guadalajara, home to some of the country's most iconic foods, including tequila.
Also, El Califa de León is expanding with pop-ups in Chicago and New York. So don't worry if you can't make it to Mexico City any time soon. If El Califa de León has its way, the Gaonera will soon be closer to you.