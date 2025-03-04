Escape The Tourist Crowds At Bali's Best-Kept Secret Town With Treehouse Bungalows And Serene Views

Famed for plunging waterfalls, endless beaches, flower baths amid terraced rice fields, and volcanic peaks covered in lush jungle, Bali is one of the most beautiful islands in the world. It comes as no surprise that many popular attractions and towns are extremely crowded. However, you can still experience Bali's rural, untouched beauty with just a little extra effort on the island's eastern side.

Tucked away in a fertile valley on the slopes of holy Mount Agung, Sidemen is reminiscent of the Bali from 30 years ago. Think emerald rice fields as far as the eye can see dotted with thatched huts and ancient Hindu temples, and the ocean glistens in the distance while clouds roll over the hills. With a population of only 7,000, Sidemen feels like a small town forgotten by time. Farmers still work the fields, the traditional market thrives, and local artisans have preserved traditions that disappeared in other areas.

Situated about 90 minutes from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) by private driver, Sidemen derives its name from "Sidha," meaning "spiritual," and "Mahan," meaning "obtain" or "being blessed." In the past, Balinese people came to Sidemen to deepen their spiritual understanding and connection with the divine. Today, the village is still home to numerous priests, priestesses, and healers, and the serene atmosphere calms even the most hectic travelers.