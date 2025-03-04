Escape The Tourist Crowds At Bali's Best-Kept Secret Town With Treehouse Bungalows And Serene Views
Famed for plunging waterfalls, endless beaches, flower baths amid terraced rice fields, and volcanic peaks covered in lush jungle, Bali is one of the most beautiful islands in the world. It comes as no surprise that many popular attractions and towns are extremely crowded. However, you can still experience Bali's rural, untouched beauty with just a little extra effort on the island's eastern side.
Tucked away in a fertile valley on the slopes of holy Mount Agung, Sidemen is reminiscent of the Bali from 30 years ago. Think emerald rice fields as far as the eye can see dotted with thatched huts and ancient Hindu temples, and the ocean glistens in the distance while clouds roll over the hills. With a population of only 7,000, Sidemen feels like a small town forgotten by time. Farmers still work the fields, the traditional market thrives, and local artisans have preserved traditions that disappeared in other areas.
Situated about 90 minutes from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport (DPS) by private driver, Sidemen derives its name from "Sidha," meaning "spiritual," and "Mahan," meaning "obtain" or "being blessed." In the past, Balinese people came to Sidemen to deepen their spiritual understanding and connection with the divine. Today, the village is still home to numerous priests, priestesses, and healers, and the serene atmosphere calms even the most hectic travelers.
Take a silver workshop, discover hidden waterfalls, visit local markets, and more in Sidemen
Like Ubud (Bali's artsy neighborhood in the jungle), Sidemen is an excellent place to experience Bali's vibrant culture. Design your own silver jewelry and take home a meaningful souvenir at Agung Silver Sidemen. Master Agung is an experienced silversmith who patiently explains each step of the process. Plus, the classes are either small or private, so you get a lot of hands-on training. Learn about manual weaving at Pelangi Traditional Weaving before stopping by Pasar Sidemen (the main market) for classic Balinese street food like nasi campur (rice topped with curried meats and vegetables) and beautiful fruits.
If you'd like to take a dip in crystal-clear pools without the crowds, head to Gembleng Waterfall. Cool water tumbles through the jungle, creating three natural, stone-lined pools overlooking Sidemen Valley. Although you must climb over 100 steps to reach the highest pool, it's worth it for the incredible views.
You can't visit Sidemen without trekking through the rice fields. Input "Sidemen Rice Terrace" into your GPS, and follow the directions until you come across the tiny payment hut. The entrance fee is only a couple of dollars and goes towards maintaining the area. The path is less than 2 miles and takes you through active rice fields with canals, rows of corn and other vegetables, brown cows, and lotus ponds. Make sure to wear tennis shoes and pack a hat, sunscreen, and extra water.
Where to stay and eat in Sidemen
Sidemen offers diverse accommodation options, including five-star resorts, wellness retreats, and humble homestays. However, sleeping in a treehouse bungalow is an experience you can't miss. Crafted from locally sourced bamboo, Veluvana Bali blends seamlessly with the rice paddies. Fall asleep to the sound of crickets and watch the stars through your canopied bed.
Check off a box on your travel bucket list and book a night at Laputa Villa. Perched on a ridge with 270-degree views from Mount Agung to the islands off the coast, this escape is truly a "castle in the sky." Whether you cool off in the plunge pool, swing in the hammocks, or climb the treetop terraces, this villa will satisfy your adventurous inner child. Consider booking only one night in a tree house and the rest of your stay at a more traditional accommodation like the luxurious Samanvaya Resort & Spa or Uma Swari Villa, an affordable resort overlooking the river. Treehouses are fun, but one night is usually enough.
Sidemen isn't a Michelin-starred foodie destination. However, it's your chance to try Balinese dishes prepared with farm-fresh ingredients. Visit Anandinii Organic Garden & Kitchen for a vegan picnic lunch in the rice fields, cooking classes, or plant-based dishes like tempe steaks and huge salads. Try the famous beef rendang (fragrant curried beef) at Lihat Sawah Restaurant, or sip on a craft cocktail while watching the sunset over stunning infinity pools at Astri Dining.