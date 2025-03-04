The Secret Rule For Booking An Affordable Friends' Trip When Your Posse's Incomes Vary Wildly
Differences in financial situations can make planning a group getaway tricky. While one friend might be able to afford an ocean view suite at one of the best all-inclusive resorts, another friend may struggle to afford such luxuries. Or, the group chat starts out with 10 gung ho guests and dwindles to three people and someone's boyfriend. Although finances aren't the only reason group trips fail before they begin, they're undeniably an important factor to consider before clicking "book now."
One travel rule will help you avoid tons of unnecessary stress: Always choose the destination based on the lowest budget in the group. Now, the next point is really important: Always make sure you are honest about what you can and are willing to spend. What's more embarrassing, telling your friends before the trip that you can't afford the destination or getting to the hotel and realizing you don't have enough cash to join meals and activities? On the other hand, if you are the "well-off friend" or someone willing to budget a lot for group travel, remember that others might not be in the same boat and be prepared to adapt.
Once you know the maximum your lowest budget traveler is able and willing to pay, be realistic about how far that money will go. For instance, some travelers are willing to sleep in a $20 guesthouse and eat $2 street food every day in Chiang Mai, Thailand. However, that traveler might not be you or anyone in your group.
Other tips for successfully planning a group trip
Before committing to a group getaway, ask yourself, "Do I want to travel with these people?" It might sound like a silly question, but just because you love spending time with someone doesn't mean you will enjoy traveling with them. A quick search on Reddit shows numerous posts about trips gone with titles like "Traveling with my best friend turned out to be horrible," "Was traveling with my friend really that horrible or am I overreacting?" or "Traveling with my friend was the worse decision I've made."
One of the common mistakes in these situations is a failure to communicate expectations before a trip. If your group is staying at a 5-star resort, will you also be splurging on luxurious dinners and spa treatments, or is the hotel room the major expense? Will the hotel room be a jumping-off point for exploring other places, or do you want to spend most of the time at the hotel? Will you split the bill four ways at dinner, or will you each pay for your own dishes? These are just examples of questions you should ask before committing to a destination.
Next, instead of planning a trip verbally, create a Google Doc with budgets, destinations, tickets, and any other travel information. This gives each member of the group the opportunity to look over the proposed trip and see if it's something they can feasibly afford.
How to decide if a destination is best for group, solo, or couples travel
Frequently, when traveling with friends, the chance to bond and make memories is more important than the destination. However, this isn't always the case, and it's important check in with group members early in the planning process. If the opportunity to deepen your friendship is the most important factor, consider booking an in-state trip. For instance, if you live in Manhattan, book a weekend getaway at one of New York's most beautiful, overlooked small towns instead of a long weekend in California.
Similarly, if there's a once-in-a-lifetime vacation destination you don't want to miss out on, consider booking a solo or couples trip. This way, you don't have to compromise too much on your itinerary and budget.
Finally, consider how long your trip will be. Short trips can be great for groups of friends because they provide enough time to create meaningful memories but aren't so long that you get on each other's nerves. Even if there's a miscommunication regarding budget expectations, a weekend is more manageable than an entire week or a ten-day excursion.