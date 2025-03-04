The Secret Rule For Booking An Affordable Friends' Trip When Your Posse's Incomes Vary Wildly

Differences in financial situations can make planning a group getaway tricky. While one friend might be able to afford an ocean view suite at one of the best all-inclusive resorts, another friend may struggle to afford such luxuries. Or, the group chat starts out with 10 gung ho guests and dwindles to three people and someone's boyfriend. Although finances aren't the only reason group trips fail before they begin, they're undeniably an important factor to consider before clicking "book now."

One travel rule will help you avoid tons of unnecessary stress: Always choose the destination based on the lowest budget in the group. Now, the next point is really important: Always make sure you are honest about what you can and are willing to spend. What's more embarrassing, telling your friends before the trip that you can't afford the destination or getting to the hotel and realizing you don't have enough cash to join meals and activities? On the other hand, if you are the "well-off friend" or someone willing to budget a lot for group travel, remember that others might not be in the same boat and be prepared to adapt.

Once you know the maximum your lowest budget traveler is able and willing to pay, be realistic about how far that money will go. For instance, some travelers are willing to sleep in a $20 guesthouse and eat $2 street food every day in Chiang Mai, Thailand. However, that traveler might not be you or anyone in your group.