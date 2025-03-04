What Europeans Really Think Of Rick Steves And The Tourists Who Follow His Advice
Raise your hand if you have a bit of a soft spot for Rick Steves. His travel advice is legit, from the basics, like assuming you'll return to a destination (to avoid overscheduling and exhaustion), to destination-specific tips, like what scenic road to take in Italy or what to order at a French cafe. He also seems like a pretty good dude outside of the travel space, evidenced by his support of local nonprofits and community projects.
Of course, there's an undeniable cringe factor to following any travel experts' recommendations a little too closely. You'd likely experience second-hand embarrassment if a family member showed up at the airport with all of Steves' travel gear, his books, and their money safely ensconced inside a money belt — one of Steves' expert tips to avoid getting pickpocketed in Europe.
That said, most Americans who travel to Europe are pretty fond, or at least tolerant, of Steves, even though he does give the same vibes as a middle-aged math teacher (bet you can't unsee that now). But what do Europeans think of America's favorite travel guide? We went to Reddit — where else? — for the real answers.
Europeans have mixed impressions of Rick Steves
The comments on Reddit's r/AskEurope regarding Rick Steves are, unsurprisingly, mixed. One Redditor named u/kimchispatzle notes that "he inspires people to travel, which is a good thing. ... On the other hand, he creates a Rick Steves effect," meaning that Steves' most favorite places in Europe tend to become busier after he hails their virtues. u/DannyBrownsDoritos writes, "Rick Steves is my boy," and another named u/Eishockey agrees, saying, "he and his family are open to try everything, even the naked spas in Germany." Some call him "cringey," and yet another user who goes by u/Tortenkopf thinks "he's really good at targeting broad audiences without sacrificing his convictions."
u/Basdad notes that he's "A bit corny, a bit paternalistic," which tracks with the math teacher persona. Another adds that Steves is entertaining and knowledgable about travel. There are also plenty in the subreddit who have no idea who he is, including one now-deleted user: "Never heard of him. We're more likely to get tourists clutching a book about Outlander than any guidebook at this stage." We can safely assume that particular writer happens to be Scottish.
The general attitude (by Europeans who've heard of Steves, that is) seems to be warm, or at least neutral. Corny and cringey, after all, aren't the worst things for a travel guide to be. At least he seems to know his stuff, according to locals, and attempts to promote responsible travel. So, if you're a fan of Steves, don't worry! Just don't forget to get off the beaten paths promoted in his books and TV show, at least occasionally, to mitigate the impact of the "Rick Steves effect."