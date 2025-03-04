What Europeans Really Think Of Rick Steves And The Tourists Who Follow His Advice

Raise your hand if you have a bit of a soft spot for Rick Steves. His travel advice is legit, from the basics, like assuming you'll return to a destination (to avoid overscheduling and exhaustion), to destination-specific tips, like what scenic road to take in Italy or what to order at a French cafe. He also seems like a pretty good dude outside of the travel space, evidenced by his support of local nonprofits and community projects.

Of course, there's an undeniable cringe factor to following any travel experts' recommendations a little too closely. You'd likely experience second-hand embarrassment if a family member showed up at the airport with all of Steves' travel gear, his books, and their money safely ensconced inside a money belt — one of Steves' expert tips to avoid getting pickpocketed in Europe.

That said, most Americans who travel to Europe are pretty fond, or at least tolerant, of Steves, even though he does give the same vibes as a middle-aged math teacher (bet you can't unsee that now). But what do Europeans think of America's favorite travel guide? We went to Reddit — where else? — for the real answers.