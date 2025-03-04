The Unexpected Science Behind Why You Pass More Gas On A Plane (And Why You Can't Stop It)

Traveling by plane can be a stressful experience full of long lines, possible delays, and other complications. Even the perk of earning air miles probably isn't worth the hassle, but if you need to traverse a long distance quickly, air travel is usually unavoidable. What you may not realize is that there is a common but unfortunate side effect of flying that also happens to be unavoidable, and it's probably not what you think. Science says you're going to fart more in the air than you do on the ground, and while there are a few ways to set yourself up for a little less flatulence during your travels, the unfortunate truth is there's not much you can do to stop it.

It's perfectly normal for you to feel pressure in your body once the plane takes off. In fact, it's not just happening to you — it's happening to everyone, and there's a scientific reason for why you feel the urge to let one loose despite being unable to distance yourself from dozens of strangers.

"The short and simple explanation about flatulence on planes has to do with the laws of physics and the Ideal Gas Law," says Joseph Weiss, a gastroenterologist and professor of medicine at the University of California (via Well+Good). "The law basically states that gasses expand in volume as temperature rises, or pressure decreases. As you go higher up in altitude, the atmospheric pressure decreases and, as the law dictates, intestinal gas increases in volume. More gas in the digestive tract equals more gas to expel."

Read on for ways you can see this law at play with your own two eyes, and for a few tips and tricks to lessen its affect on your system the next time you board a flight.