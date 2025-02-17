Unexpected In-Flight Hygiene Tricks Frequent Fliers Swear By

It doesn't matter who you are, where you're coming from, or how fresh your vibes are. A long day of air travel and layovers can leave even the sharpest dressed passengers looking like something the cat dragged in. Whether you're heading out for work or play, there's a fair chance there's someone waiting for you on the other side of the terminal that you want to look nice for.

And even if you're just headed back home to crash, it's just nice to not feel like you crawled out of a trash bin or smell of eau d'aéroport — that heady blend of old coffee, airport food, and industrial cleaners with notes of jet fuel and diesel. As one frequent flier complained on Reddit, "I just started traveling often for work, and I noticed my clothes smell straight up like airport. Not that I stink, just like airplane smell."

Like everything from airport hacks to help you zip through TSA to tips for avoiding rookie flying mistakes, it pays to ask a seasoned airport traveler how they keep it together on a long flight. From fresh-faced makeup to sweat-free pits, it just takes a little ingenuity and some clever carry-on strategizing to elevate your post-flight hygiene from the ending of "Airplane" to "Casablanca."