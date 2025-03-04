One Of Florida's Most Forgotten Springs Is A Beautiful Gem In A Quiet Historic Ghost Town

In the 1800s, Ellaville was a logging town that was founded by previous state governor George F. Drew. Drew opened a sawmill in the town and also built a mansion nearby for himself. Ellaville thrived at first but couldn't survive the hardships of the Great Depression followed by a devastating flood. Because of this, the town began to empty out as its residents sought jobs elsewhere and, eventually, Ellaville became one of hundreds of ghost towns in Florida. While the town was mostly swallowed up by nature, remnants of Ellaville can be seen in the historic Hillman Bridge. Today, the Suwannee River State Park encompasses the remains of Ellaville, and offers parking spots, trash cans, picnic tables, and six hiking trails along with the Suwanacoochee Spring.

To access the spring, visitors have two options: The first is to take the Earthworks Trail which is a 2.2-mile out-and-back trail that takes hikers from the parking lot across the old bridge and then past the remains of abandoned ferry boats before arriving at the Suwanacoochee Spring. The second option is to simply follow the river from the parking lot until you reach the convergence of the two rivers and listen for the sound of rushing water.

The spring itself is fairly small, about 20 feet wide, but still makes for a nice place to take a dip. However, you should be careful because the Suwanacoochee Spring is connected to a deep cave system, which is why it is popular with cave divers. Most people looking to swim do so in the Withlacoochee River. Or, you can also drive around five minutes down Route 90 to find Falmouth, a picturesque secluded spring on Florida's shortest river.