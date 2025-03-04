Australia's 'Aquatic Adventure Land' Is A Breathtaking Beach Full Of Family-Friendly Activities

The phrase "white sand beaches" gets thrown around a lot. Normally, you'll arrive to find a yellowish tinge or an outcrop of crag that never made it into the bleached image on the front of the brochure. In Western Australia, however, the beaches exceed even the wildest of expectations. Pristine sands lie alongside Esperance, its small, laidback southerly town perfect for a characteristically Australian family getaway.

Getting around Western Australia can be a long-winded affair. The state is more than four times the size of Texas, its center swathed in rust red sand and its 8000-mile-long coastline is almost entirely undisturbed by humans. You could drive for days in its wildest regions without seeing another soul on the road. Luckily, Esperance is in the south, where the cooler, Mediterranean-style climes have attracted a lot more life and a lot more corresponding infrastructure.

From the state capital of Perth, a quintessentially Australian alternative to Sydney with fewer crowds, there are daily non-stop flights to Esperance. Lots of travelers opt to take the overland route instead. Though it only takes 7.5-hours to drive the inland road from Perth, you should consider extending your travel time and taking the coastal route instead. This popular road trip route has 12 hours of total drive time and skirts several of the best beaches in all of Australia, according to visitors.

Regardless of which route you choose to take, you should stock up on sun protection before you set out. The UV levels in Western Australia reach dangerous heights daily during summer months, so it can still do serious damage in Esperance's moderate climate, let alone under the more than 120 degrees Fahrenheit heats found further north.