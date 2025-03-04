Australia's 'Aquatic Adventure Land' Is A Breathtaking Beach Full Of Family-Friendly Activities
The phrase "white sand beaches" gets thrown around a lot. Normally, you'll arrive to find a yellowish tinge or an outcrop of crag that never made it into the bleached image on the front of the brochure. In Western Australia, however, the beaches exceed even the wildest of expectations. Pristine sands lie alongside Esperance, its small, laidback southerly town perfect for a characteristically Australian family getaway.
Getting around Western Australia can be a long-winded affair. The state is more than four times the size of Texas, its center swathed in rust red sand and its 8000-mile-long coastline is almost entirely undisturbed by humans. You could drive for days in its wildest regions without seeing another soul on the road. Luckily, Esperance is in the south, where the cooler, Mediterranean-style climes have attracted a lot more life and a lot more corresponding infrastructure.
From the state capital of Perth, a quintessentially Australian alternative to Sydney with fewer crowds, there are daily non-stop flights to Esperance. Lots of travelers opt to take the overland route instead. Though it only takes 7.5-hours to drive the inland road from Perth, you should consider extending your travel time and taking the coastal route instead. This popular road trip route has 12 hours of total drive time and skirts several of the best beaches in all of Australia, according to visitors.
Regardless of which route you choose to take, you should stock up on sun protection before you set out. The UV levels in Western Australia reach dangerous heights daily during summer months, so it can still do serious damage in Esperance's moderate climate, let alone under the more than 120 degrees Fahrenheit heats found further north.
Watch dolphins, whales, and seals frolic close to the shores of Esperance, Western Australia
The crystalline waters that lap against Esperance's sands barely conceal the marine life beneath their waves. Schools of fish flit around your feet as soon as you wade out into the calm ocean and, a little farther from the shore, some of Australia's most iconic marine animals skim the surf. Take a wildlife-watching cruise from the town to get a better glimpse.
Setting a sailing course for the Recherche Archipelago, wildlife watchers will have to keep an eye on the water at all times. At any moment, a fleet of bottlenose dolphins could leap over the waves, or the silhouette of a giant ray could occlude the sun shining through the cusp. They're joined by New Zealand Fur Seals, though they're more often spotted atop the rocks closer to shore, languishing in the beating sun. If you're lucky, and you've planned out your seasonal travels carefully, a whale might even spring from the surface. Breeching for breath, the orcas, humpbacks, and southern right whales can all be sighted as they pass Australia's southwestern tip on their annual migrations.
To get a little closer to the underwater action, slip off the side of the boat into the sun warmed waters of Blue Haven, a protected bay kept constantly calm by its natural rocky barrier. This is a prime spot for snorkelling, underlaid by vivid reefs that house iridescent schools of flitting tropical fish.
Tour pristine beaches, national parks, and colorful lakes in Esperance, Western Australia
Not all of Esperance's famous residents dwell underwater. Drive a little under an hour from the relative civilization of the small town, heading for Lucky Bay. Though it doesn't have the global acclaim of Australia's best known beaches, which rank among the most famous beaches in the world, any traveler researching the country has almost definitely seen a picture of it. This is the white sand stretch where kangaroos hop along the shore, paddling in the pristine sea unperturbed by the humans sharing the incredible scene. Most commonly spied at sunrise or sunset, given their nocturnal nature, you're most likely to bump into Australia's iconic marsupials during odd hours.
Lucky Bay is conveniently located right on the brink of the bush trails snaking through Cape Le Grand National Park, another great place to spot endemic wildlife. The park's orange granite rocks, seasonal wildflower blooms, and ivory white coves are all visible from the clearly marked walking paths, most of which are suitable for explorers of all ages. For older adventurers looking for a slightly tougher challenge, the top of the Frenchman Peak Trail offers sweeping views over the park and the islands off of Australia's wild southwestern corner.
Back in town, you can sign up for a truly memorable experience and take a scenic flight or helicopter ride over the vividly pink Lake Hillier. When the weather conditions are right, the waters of the island lagoon turn a bright shade of bubblegum, visible from the air.