Get A Quintessential Australian Vacation At This Alternative To Sydney With Fewer Crowds
After experiencing empty white sand beaches, coral reefs teeming with marine life, and deserted national parks crawling with iconic animals, it's easy to forget all about Australia's ample east coast attractions. Sydney, with its sleek city center and many domed Opera House, may draw the most attention, but the world's most isolated major city is waiting for visitors to the west. In the heart of Perth, visitors will enjoy the popular Elizabeth Quay lined with window walled restaurants and cocktail bars, while the city's central park is one of the largest inner-city parks on Earth, and the vibrant suburbs each possess a unique charm.
Perth is the perfect jump-off point for travelers seeking to see more of Australia's enormous and deserted west coast. A state far larger than Alaska and Texas combined with a population of less than 3 million, excursions from Perth into the western deserts, southern wine country, or the continent's unrivaled and overlooked beaches can be undertaken without a single sight of another tourist. Travel in the antipodean summer for dry, hot weather, or in the winter if you prefer mild climes.
Enjoy green, open spaces, and wildlife-filled islands around Perth
Sitting on the banks of the steady Swan River, Kings Park is just a short walk from the city center. Larger than almost any other urban park in the world, Perth's green heart is crisscrossed by serene trails that open out on panoramic city viewpoints. It's also home to the Western Australian Botanic Garden, home to more than 3,000 native plant species from all over the vast state. Once you've finished your leisurely stroll or scenic bike ride through the park, visit the city's artistic hub, the Perth Cultural Centre, encompassing the Art Gallery of Western Australia, Western Australian Museum Boola Bardip, and the Perth Institute of Contemporary Arts.
Hopping and scuttering across the sands and forest floors, quintessentially notorious Australian animals are the main lure of Perth's verdant islands, much like the region's other adventurous islands. Take a day trip out to Rottnest Island to visit the charismatic quokkas, which are only found in Western Australia. With no natural predators, the grinning rodents approach humans with ease across the grassy patches that surround the white sand beaches of the small island. Travel on the Rottnest Express, which costs $64 AUD ($43.25 USD) plus an additional fee of $20 AUD for admission to the island. Alternatively, stay closer to the inner city and visit Heirisson Island. Situated on the Swan River, between the suburbs of East Perth and Victoria Park, it's home to 1.2-miles of trails frequented by the curious marsupials in the Heirisson Island Kangaroo Sanctuary.
Eat, drink, and sleep in Perth's lively suburbs
The best way to explore Perth's artistic suburbs and alabaster beaches is to base yourself outside of the city center. Fremantle, a 30-minute train journey from central Perth, is a youthful suburb with trendy cafes, hidden record shop raves, and western Australia's best maritime museums. Stay at the Hougoumont Hotel, crafted out of repurposed sea containers for easy access to the area's best attractions. Wander by the popup stalls selling food, local produce, and artisanal goods at the Fremantle Markets over the weekend or browse the shelves in one of the many local independent bookstores. Tour the World Heritage-listed Fremantle Prison, see the Round House, the oldest public building in Western Australia, or check out an exhibition or concert at Fremantle Arts Centre, a repurposed lunatic asylum built by convicts in the 1860s. Top it all off with a pint and pizza on the harbor front at Gage Roads Brewery or with a view over historic Fremantle at The National's rooftop bar.
Travelers who prefer to base as close as possible to some of Australia's best beaches should opt to stay close to Cottesloe beach. The city's most iconic beach is just a 20-minute drive from the city center, or accessible via train or bus with Transperth. Sleep next to the sand in the luxurious beachfront Cottesloe Beach View Apartments and step out first thing to visit one of the small cafes that are packed with barefoot customers from the early hours.