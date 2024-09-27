Get A Quintessential Australian Vacation At This Alternative To Sydney With Fewer Crowds

After experiencing empty white sand beaches, coral reefs teeming with marine life, and deserted national parks crawling with iconic animals, it's easy to forget all about Australia's ample east coast attractions. Sydney, with its sleek city center and many domed Opera House, may draw the most attention, but the world's most isolated major city is waiting for visitors to the west. In the heart of Perth, visitors will enjoy the popular Elizabeth Quay lined with window walled restaurants and cocktail bars, while the city's central park is one of the largest inner-city parks on Earth, and the vibrant suburbs each possess a unique charm.

Perth is the perfect jump-off point for travelers seeking to see more of Australia's enormous and deserted west coast. A state far larger than Alaska and Texas combined with a population of less than 3 million, excursions from Perth into the western deserts, southern wine country, or the continent's unrivaled and overlooked beaches can be undertaken without a single sight of another tourist. Travel in the antipodean summer for dry, hot weather, or in the winter if you prefer mild climes.