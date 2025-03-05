A Beach Destination Right By St. Barts' Airport Boasts White Sands, Luxe Boutiques, And Chic Eateries

Located along the northern coast of St. Barts, known for its extravagance and as one of the priciest vacation destinations out there, St. Jean Beach is a picturesque paradise and celebrity playground. The district perfectly embodies the island's effortless blend of natural beauty, luxury shopping, and vibrant island life. Known for its stunning white sand, crystal-clear waters, and lively atmosphere, St. Jean Beach is one of the most popular destinations on the island. What makes this beach truly unique is its proximity to the island's small airport, Gustaf III Airport. Here, visitors can experience the thrill of watching small planes take off and land just a short distance from the shoreline.

The beach is split into two distinct sections by the famous airport runway. The larger western side attracts aviation enthusiasts and beachgoers who delight in watching the incoming and outgoing flights. The eastern side, on the other hand, is generally calmer and more child-friendly, making it ideal for families with young children.

St. Jean Beach is free and open to the public year-round, welcoming travelers to bask in the Caribbean sun and enjoy a range of activities. Adventurous visitors can indulge in jet skiing, surfing, or windsurfing, while those seeking a more relaxing experience can try paddle boarding or snorkeling in the tranquil turquoise waters. For a more serene and secluded beach, head north to Colombier, one of the Caribbean's best spots to snorkel with sea turtles.