A Beach Destination Right By St. Barts' Airport Boasts White Sands, Luxe Boutiques, And Chic Eateries
Located along the northern coast of St. Barts, known for its extravagance and as one of the priciest vacation destinations out there, St. Jean Beach is a picturesque paradise and celebrity playground. The district perfectly embodies the island's effortless blend of natural beauty, luxury shopping, and vibrant island life. Known for its stunning white sand, crystal-clear waters, and lively atmosphere, St. Jean Beach is one of the most popular destinations on the island. What makes this beach truly unique is its proximity to the island's small airport, Gustaf III Airport. Here, visitors can experience the thrill of watching small planes take off and land just a short distance from the shoreline.
The beach is split into two distinct sections by the famous airport runway. The larger western side attracts aviation enthusiasts and beachgoers who delight in watching the incoming and outgoing flights. The eastern side, on the other hand, is generally calmer and more child-friendly, making it ideal for families with young children.
St. Jean Beach is free and open to the public year-round, welcoming travelers to bask in the Caribbean sun and enjoy a range of activities. Adventurous visitors can indulge in jet skiing, surfing, or windsurfing, while those seeking a more relaxing experience can try paddle boarding or snorkeling in the tranquil turquoise waters. For a more serene and secluded beach, head north to Colombier, one of the Caribbean's best spots to snorkel with sea turtles.
Treat yourself to a luxury shopping spree at resorts in St. Jean
In addition to Gustavia, St. Barts' largest city, which offers chic boutiques and high-end restaurants, St. Jean is also a premier shopping destination. It attracts visitors with its collection of high-end boutiques, designer stores, and unique island-inspired shops. Whether you're looking for beachwear, handcrafted accessories, or luxury home decor, St. Jean has an array of options that make it a shopper's paradise.
A boutique that stands out among the rest is Eden Rock Boutique, a must-visit store for those seeking stylish beachwear and accessories that perfectly capture the essence of St. Barts. Known for its effortlessly chic resort attire, the boutique offers a curated collection of linen dresses, elegant swimwear, and an exquisite selection of locally crafted jewelry.
After a morning of shopping, take a break at one of the area's exceptional resort bars or restaurants. The most iconic is Eden Rock, a legendary hotel perched atop a rocky outcrop overlooking the Caribbean, where you're likely to spot a celebrity or two. With rooms starting at approximately $1,400 per night, this five-star retreat offers unmatched luxury, personalized service, and stunning ocean views. The hotel's on-site bar, the Rémy Bar, and dining experiences at the Sand Bar are equally impressive, featuring gourmet menus highlighting fresh, locally sourced ingredients prepared with French culinary flair.
Feast on exquisite cuisine at St. Jean's premier restaurants
For those looking for a laid-back dining experience in St. Jean, the Gypsea Beach Club restaurant provides an elegant yet relaxed beachfront setting. Here, guests can savor dishes like the truffle pinsa, a creamy flatbread layered with mascarpone and Comté cheese. Or, try the elevated take on classic crispy tacos, filled with silky tuna tartare and Golden Imperial Caviar, with lunch dishes starting at $50 USD. With its bohemian-chic ambiance and flavorful cuisine, Gypsea Beach Club is the perfect spot to enjoy a leisurely lunch while soaking in the stunning surroundings.
For a high-end dining experience, the restaurant at Pearl Beach is a top choice. Situated right on the sand, it boasts an unbeatable setting with panoramic ocean views and a menu featuring fresh seafood, prime meats, and locally inspired dishes. One of the restaurant's standout specialties is the grilled lobster, prepared with fragrant island spices and a creole sauce, priced around $100 USD, making it a must-try dish for seafood lovers.
Reaching the paradise of St. Barts requires a bit of planning, but the journey is well worth the effort. Most travelers arrive in St. Barts by first flying into Princess Juliana International Airport in Sint Maarten, the closest major international hub. From there, you can take a 15-minute flight with regional carriers such as Winair or arrange a private charter to St. Barts' Rémy de Haenen Airport, also known as Gustaf III Airport. Known for its notoriously short runway, landing at this airport is an adventure in itself, as planes descend dramatically over the hillside before touching down just steps away from St. Jean Beach.