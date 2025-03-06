One Of Central America's Best Routes Is A Cultural Adventure Of Vibrant Villages And Lush Coffee Farms

Each of the villages along this route will amaze even the most well-traveled explorer. Beginning in Nahuizalco, 54 miles from San Salvador, this village's most notable feature is an incredible night market lit by candles. A magical and picturesque Salvadorean town, Nahuizalco is the perfect place to buy artisanal goods and hand-crafted folk art or watch wicker, wood and cotton workshops craft their wares. The Artisan Development Center and the colonial church in the town are other important landmarks. Next on the agenda is Salcoatitan, a small coffee town whose name translates from Nahuatl to "The City of Quetzalcoatl," after an ancient deity who once ruled the land. A small train passes through the local park, and you can enjoy a gastronomic fair here every Sunday.

Juayua is the center of the Route of the Flowers and is a site of incomparable beauty. It's recommended to stay a little longer in Juayua, as its surrounding landscape and wealth of natural attractions are unparalleled in the region. Los Chorros waterfall at La Calera, 2 miles from the city, is an incredible natural waterpark with turquoise waters. Likewise, Las Ranas Lagoon cannot be missed. Later on the itinerary, you'll head to the village of Apaneca, an important coffee town with cobbled streets and adobe houses that is still largely untouched by tourism.

The archaeological site of Santa Leticia is also found nearby, where three gargantuan stone monuments dating back 25,000 years still stand. Last but not least on this incredible route is Concepcion de Ataco, an indigenous village surrounded by colorful walls and set against lush mountains, which has unparalleled tranquility and feels like something from another era. This without a doubt any coffee-lovers, nature-lovers, or escapists dream destination.