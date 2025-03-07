St. Barts' Second-Largest Beach Exemplifies Unspoiled Beauty With Secluded Sands And Mountain Views

St. Barts is the English nickname for St. Barthélemy, a French territory in the eastern Caribbean, southeast of St. Martin and Anguilla, and north of the Lesser Antilles. So much beauty is packed in a tiny archipelago of 10 square miles of the main island and 25 smaller islands.

It's a classy and exclusive playground for the rich and famous, known for fancy resorts, private villas, trendy restaurants, and Gustavia, the territory's capital city. It also has a multi-cultural heritage, such as ruins of French forts, the American Anglican Church with a wooden bell tower, and Swedish warehouses.

St. Barts is known for some of the world's most gorgeous beaches. Saline Beach, the second largest beach on the island, is an extraordinary spot known for its endless white sand, turquoise waters, and gentle waves. It's a tranquil sanctuary with dunes behind you and mountains bookending both sides of the beach. In addition to Colombier Beach, one of the best Caribbean snorkeling spots, Saline Beach is a must-visit when vacationing in St. Barts.

Saline Beach is located in the southern part of the island on the Atlantic coast, close to the pond where the locals cultivated salt until 1972. The beach is easily accessible and close to St. Bart's capital, Gustavia, about a 15-minute drive away. You can easily hitchhike to get there if you don't have a car or scooter.

The best time to visit St. Barts is between April and June when the weather is excellent (temperature in the low 70s to low 90s) and more affordable than vacationing there in the winter when celebrities and the super-rich escape the grim weather to St. Barts. September to November is the island's rainy and stormy season, so it's best to avoid visiting.