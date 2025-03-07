St. Barts' Second-Largest Beach Exemplifies Unspoiled Beauty With Secluded Sands And Mountain Views
St. Barts is the English nickname for St. Barthélemy, a French territory in the eastern Caribbean, southeast of St. Martin and Anguilla, and north of the Lesser Antilles. So much beauty is packed in a tiny archipelago of 10 square miles of the main island and 25 smaller islands.
It's a classy and exclusive playground for the rich and famous, known for fancy resorts, private villas, trendy restaurants, and Gustavia, the territory's capital city. It also has a multi-cultural heritage, such as ruins of French forts, the American Anglican Church with a wooden bell tower, and Swedish warehouses.
St. Barts is known for some of the world's most gorgeous beaches. Saline Beach, the second largest beach on the island, is an extraordinary spot known for its endless white sand, turquoise waters, and gentle waves. It's a tranquil sanctuary with dunes behind you and mountains bookending both sides of the beach. In addition to Colombier Beach, one of the best Caribbean snorkeling spots, Saline Beach is a must-visit when vacationing in St. Barts.
Saline Beach is located in the southern part of the island on the Atlantic coast, close to the pond where the locals cultivated salt until 1972. The beach is easily accessible and close to St. Bart's capital, Gustavia, about a 15-minute drive away. You can easily hitchhike to get there if you don't have a car or scooter.
The best time to visit St. Barts is between April and June when the weather is excellent (temperature in the low 70s to low 90s) and more affordable than vacationing there in the winter when celebrities and the super-rich escape the grim weather to St. Barts. September to November is the island's rainy and stormy season, so it's best to avoid visiting.
What to do on Saline Beach
Saline Beach is a stunning horseshoe cove and a paradise for those seeking peace and quiet. CNN considers it one of the top 25 best beaches in the world and it's a must-visit when visiting St. Barts. Though St. Barts is one of the most expensive Caribbean destinations, it's free to enjoy Saline Beach.
One of the most unique features of the beach is that it's undeveloped, meaning there are no restaurants, bars, or shops — so you can indulge in its desert island vibes. It's a sanctuary for those seeking to reconnect with nature without too many other people around. The downside is the beach has no facilities such as cabanas, restrooms, or gear rental. So, bring an umbrella, sunscreen, blanket, and plenty of water, and pack a picnic to maximize your comfort during your visit.
Another thing to remember is that due to its remoteness, Saline Beach is a popular spot for nudist beachgoers, particularly on the far left and right sides. If you prefer to sunbathe in your birthday suit, these areas are ideal. However, if you're shy, you may want to stick to the center of the beach.
It's a fantastic beach for a stroll or a run, keeping fit during your luxurious vacation. The water temperature is also perfect for a swim. The water is calm, but stay alert, as no lifeguards are on duty.
You can explore the nooks and crannies in the water and visit with various sea creatures by snorkeling — but be sure to bring gear. Although snorkeling is typically better at Colombier Beach, you will still encounter reef fish and turtles at Saline Beach.
Culinary adventure near Saline Beach
Plenty of culinary options are nearby if you're feeling hungry and thirsty after your day in the sun. Across the beach's parking lot and a short walk away are a series of delicious restaurants. L'Esprit Jean-Claude Dufour offers gourmet French cuisine in a tropical paradise using fresh, seasonal ingredients and delectable handmade sauces. It has a comfortable, at-home vibe, an open roof, and friendly staff. You can choose a bottle of wine to pair with your dinner. The restaurant only offers dinner service and is closed on Sundays and Mondays.
Grain de Sel is the closest restaurant to the beach. The restaurant offers different menus for lunch and dinner. For lunch, you can expect a yummy fusion of Creole, French, and Asian flavor profiles. Dinner consists of a West Indian menu with dishes like grilled lobster in Creole sauce and butter and cod-stuffed christophine (a type of gourd from the Caribbean). The service might be on the slow side but it's the perfect place to order a bottle of wine, kick back, and enjoy a lazy day with scrumptious food. Be sure to save room for dessert. Try the local pastry tourment d'amour, a tart with gooey coconut, banana, or guava filling with a crunchy exterior. You also can't go wrong with the pineapple and lime cake. Grain de Sel is closed on Sunday nights and Mondays.
If you are ready for more action, head to Gustavia for high-end shopping and chic restaurants in dreamy settings.