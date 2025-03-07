The Unexpected National Park Shake-Up That Could Affect Your Travel Plans

Spending time at a national park is one of America's greatest traditions. But if you were looking to partake in the fun, you may want to think twice about it. The National Park System (NPS) was caught in the midst of mass layoffs that have affected thousands of federal employees and a federal hiring freeze since President Donald Trump took office in January of 2025. The new administration, along with the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), terminated approximately 1,000 new hire NPS employees. Though the service sought to restore 7,700 seasonal positions since the initial layoffs, it is now left scrambling to hire, run background checks, and train new staff in time for the high season, which typically begins in spring.

For travelers, this leaves a lot of uncertainty. As there are 63 national parks across America and hundreds of other monuments and sites that the NPS manages, it's difficult to say how the layoffs will affect each one. However, some parks responded by cutting down hours due to being short-staffed. Others have warned that some trails will remain closed since the necessary maintenance won't be possible. Campgrounds may also lower the number of people that they allow overnight, or close altogether. Shared facilities like bathrooms may also suffer as they won't be cleaned as often, resulting in less-than-ideal conditions.