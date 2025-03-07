The Unexpected National Park Shake-Up That Could Affect Your Travel Plans
Spending time at a national park is one of America's greatest traditions. But if you were looking to partake in the fun, you may want to think twice about it. The National Park System (NPS) was caught in the midst of mass layoffs that have affected thousands of federal employees and a federal hiring freeze since President Donald Trump took office in January of 2025. The new administration, along with the controversial Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), terminated approximately 1,000 new hire NPS employees. Though the service sought to restore 7,700 seasonal positions since the initial layoffs, it is now left scrambling to hire, run background checks, and train new staff in time for the high season, which typically begins in spring.
For travelers, this leaves a lot of uncertainty. As there are 63 national parks across America and hundreds of other monuments and sites that the NPS manages, it's difficult to say how the layoffs will affect each one. However, some parks responded by cutting down hours due to being short-staffed. Others have warned that some trails will remain closed since the necessary maintenance won't be possible. Campgrounds may also lower the number of people that they allow overnight, or close altogether. Shared facilities like bathrooms may also suffer as they won't be cleaned as often, resulting in less-than-ideal conditions.
What safety concerns does reduced staff bring?
One of the most worrisome consequences of the unexpected layoffs is the increased risk it poses for visitors. Because they're large, wild places, national parks can be dangerous. Activities like boating, climbing, and hiking are inherently hazardous. There are also animals and plants that could pose a danger to visitors. A huge part of what rangers do is minimize these risks. Upkeeping trails, for instance, helps to lower the occurrence of accidents. Maintaining common areas and taking out the trash regularly may keep bears and other animals away from campgrounds. When something does happen, NPS staff members are often the first to respond, potentially saving lives with actions like performing CPR or rescuing hikers who are lost or dehydrated.
With fewer services and unkempt grounds, travelers should consider partaking in less challenging activities and taking extra precautions like going in a group, carrying an emergency kit, and staying close to frequented areas. Unless you're an expert, keep off hiking trails that require technical knowledge. You can also check with the park before you go or when you arrive to know how many staff members are available at the moment, and how many of those can respond to an emergency situation. This will help you gauge how far you can push yourself without compromising safety. You should also follow general wilderness safety advice like making sure you have enough water and checking the weather before entering the parks.
Should you cancel your national park travel plans?
The uncertainty surrounding national parks can be expected to remain ongoing. DOGE hasn't announced additional layoffs, there's no word if seasonal workers will be able to keep parks open, and it's iffy if perks like free entrance days at all national parks will be honored. Not surprisingly, many people are wondering if they should cancel their trips and head somewhere with a bit more stability. If you can be flexible with how you spend your time at the park, we'd advise you to stick to your plan. Nothing is ever guaranteed in travel, and few places will be able to provide the same untameable, magical experience of a national park. If you have reservations, check them constantly beginning a month before the trip to make sure they're not canceled. And if you simply can't handle a dirty bathroom, look for private accommodation close to the park you want to visit instead of camping within it. You can also consider visiting smaller or less frequented national parks where the staff (and nature) won't be as overwhelmed.
This may not be the ideal situation. It probably isn't what President Ulysses S. Grant imagined when he established the first national park in 1872, but working with what you have and being able to handle last-minute changes is part of the adventure of traveling. Besides, the parks need visitors now more than ever to show just how important they are to people living in and visiting the United States.