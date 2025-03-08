How Old Do You Need To Be To Sit In A Plane's Exit Row? (And Are Kids Allowed?)

Sitting in a small seat for hours on a plane isn't exactly the most comfortable thing. Airlines know this and usually charge you for any extra legroom. However, the cost may be worth it, whether you tend to be restless, have long legs, or can't stand to be cramped. The exit row often has more legroom than other areas; however, with that comfort comes responsibility.

If you choose an exit row, you need to be ready and able to assist the flight crew in the event of an emergency. According to federal regulations, you must be at least 15 years old to sit in these seats. While kids can't sit in exit rows, this is not the only restriction, and if you book an exit row seat but don't meet the qualifications, you will be moved to a different place. For example, if you happen to be traveling with a child who is sitting elsewhere, you may be asked to move because you must be able to focus on the emergency. You also cannot be pregnant.

When you sit down, you'll be asked to give a verbal response when asked if you're willing and able to help out the crew in an emergency. If the flight attendant doesn't think you can perform emergency tasks or you can't answer, you'll be moved. In fact, if the plane is full and no one is willing to switch with you, you can be denied your flight. It's pretty unlikely, but it can happen.