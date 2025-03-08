How Old Do You Need To Be To Sit In A Plane's Exit Row? (And Are Kids Allowed?)
Sitting in a small seat for hours on a plane isn't exactly the most comfortable thing. Airlines know this and usually charge you for any extra legroom. However, the cost may be worth it, whether you tend to be restless, have long legs, or can't stand to be cramped. The exit row often has more legroom than other areas; however, with that comfort comes responsibility.
If you choose an exit row, you need to be ready and able to assist the flight crew in the event of an emergency. According to federal regulations, you must be at least 15 years old to sit in these seats. While kids can't sit in exit rows, this is not the only restriction, and if you book an exit row seat but don't meet the qualifications, you will be moved to a different place. For example, if you happen to be traveling with a child who is sitting elsewhere, you may be asked to move because you must be able to focus on the emergency. You also cannot be pregnant.
When you sit down, you'll be asked to give a verbal response when asked if you're willing and able to help out the crew in an emergency. If the flight attendant doesn't think you can perform emergency tasks or you can't answer, you'll be moved. In fact, if the plane is full and no one is willing to switch with you, you can be denied your flight. It's pretty unlikely, but it can happen.
More restrictions on exit row seats and other alternatives for comfort
There are other qualifications for an exit row seat, like having the dexterity and strength to operate the doors, which can weigh over 40 pounds. You must have clear vision and hearing (although corrective eyewear and hearing aids are permitted), and you have to be able to speak English on U.S. airlines to relay instructions to other passengers. You can't sit in an exit row if you have a service or support animal or a pet with you and if you use medical devices like oxygen. In addition, you cannot require a seatbelt extender, as it can become tangled and people can trip over it.
However, there are some other spots you may want to consider outside of the usual ones with extra legroom. Some of the best seats on the plane with the most space are in the back row. Sure, they're near the bathroom, but you don't have to worry that someone will complain that you're reclining, and you may end up with an empty seat next to you since they're not always popular. Another spot you may want to check out is the bulkhead, which is the first row behind the partition between the plane's different sections. You're likely to get more space there as well, though you can't keep a personal item under the seat in front of you because, well, there is no seat in front of you. Again, you may be charged more, but the comfort could be worth it if you don't qualify for an exit row. Finally, one of the worst places on a plane is the row directly in front of the exit one because it doesn't recline. If you want to sleep, skip this at all costs.