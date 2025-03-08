One Of The World's Largest High-Altitude Freshwater Lakes Is A Scenic Gem Called The 'Pearl Of Armenia'
Among Armenia's dizzying peaks, Lake Sevan glows like a sapphire in the vast highland expanse of the Caucasus Mountains. Sitting at an altitude of more than 6,200 feet, it's one of the largest freshwater high-altitude lakes in Eurasia. Known as the "Pearl of Armenia," it covers over 300,000 acres, spanning a sixth of the country's territory. Not only is it a key natural resource, but it's also a profound symbol of Armenian pride.
The legend of Lake Sevan is cherished by locals: A fertile land once flourished, fed by a spring that needed to be sealed with a boulder after each use. One day, a distracted girl left the spring unsealed, and the water flooded the valley. As the waters rose, an angry elder cursed her for her carelessness, which turned her to stone. The rising waters eventually formed the lake, and the rocky island in its center is said to resemble the girl's figure, forever a reminder of her mistake.
But let's not let a sad story dampen our mood. From Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the capital city, Lake Sevan is just an hour away. You can rent a car or take a cab, but another convenient option is using a GG shuttle (the local taxi app) or a shared taxi service.
Lake Sevan offers adventure or relaxation
Naturally, the biggest draw of the Pearl of Armenia is, well, the lake itself. The eastern shore is known for being a pristine spot for swimmers and outdoor lovers alike. If you're into water sports, you're in luck. The lake has plenty of options to get your adrenaline pumping. Jet skiing is a must, especially from June to September when the weather is at its best for high-speed fun. Windsurfing enthusiasts should head to Shorzha Beach. For those who prefer waterskiing, the calm waters are top-notch for gliding.
Swimming in the lake is a favorite pastime for locals. The water may be cold at first, but it's refreshing, especially in the hotter months. You can also opt for a tranquil boat trip to observe the lake from a different angle. For a standout retreat, book a stay at Armenia Camp, where you can take sailing trips or rent water sports equipment like kayaks and sailboats.
Not everyone is into water sports, and that's okay. Sometimes, all you want to do is lounge, soak up the sun, and look cute in your bathing suit. If that's your vibe, Noy Land Resort is the place to be. With its serene beach, you can unwind and enjoy the peaceful surroundings. To capture that influencer-worthy shot, snap a picture on a swing that sits in the middle of the water.
Medieval wonders and Soviet-era gems grace Lake Sevan's shores
No matter where you go in Armenia, you're bound to find remarkable landmarks that speak to the country's fascinating past. Lake Sevan's shores are home to several historic sites, and the first place to start is Sevanavank Monastery. Perched on a rugged peninsula in the northwest, this 9th-century point of interest is a masterpiece of medieval Armenian architecture. The black tuff walls and cross-shaped churches feature intricate stones inside the main church. You'll find a unique carved image of Christ with Mongol features, replicating an old artistic style.
Just 30 minutes away is the quieter Hayravank Monastery. Dating back to the 9th and 12th centuries, the St. Stepanos Church has a central dome and beautifully sculpted black limestone walls. The monastery's charm lies in its sense of tranquility and age-old significance, with tombstones and cross stones scattered throughout the yard.
Not all of Armenia's attractions are from the medieval period. For something a bit different, visit the Sevan Writers' House. This futuristic, spaceship-like building was constructed in 1933 and once served as a creative getaway for writers from the Soviet Union. Don't forget to stop by the Lounge; the modernist café boasts stunning lakeside backdrops, perfect for a little break and a cup of tea. For the best panoramic vistas, head to the Soviet Viewing Platform. This brutalist structure offers sweeping views of Sevan and its surrounding mountains. Take your time to soak in the beauty of the region while feeling connected to the region's Soviet past.
Traverse trails, tackle towering terrain, and taste local trout
Before engaging in any other activity, you must have grilled Sevan trout at Semoyi Mot Restaurant — a true Armenian rite of passage. This iconic eatery, whose name roughly translates into "At Semo's," serves up a taste of ishkhan, the endemic trout from the lake. This meal is paired exceptionally with gorgeous lake scenery and seagulls circling overhead. There's one last thing left to do at Lake Sevan: hiking. If you're going alone, make sure you brush up on some safety tips to know before a solo hike.
When you roam the Sevanavank, Areguni Mountain Range, and Aghavnavank Trail, the surrounding wildlife and awe-inspiring landscapes make the long journey worthwhile. Start your trek at Sevanavank Monastery and head toward the Areguni Mountain Range, a serene spot for mountain biking. Although the trek is over 18 miles, take a more relaxed pace to enjoy the area's splendor.
Another popular route, the Sevan Dream Trail, can be found at the Sevan Botanical Garden. As you climb higher, the path leads to magnificent sights of Lake Sevan. At the end of your expedition, you'll reach the Sevan Peninsula. For a more challenging hike, try the Drakhtik to Kalavan Trail. You'll climb through mountains to the eco-village of Kalavan, where you'll see a lot of community development and ecological conservation projects. When you finally head back to Yerevan, nothing beats a long shower followed by a night out, sipping your way through the vibrant cocktail culture in the heart of Armenia's capital.