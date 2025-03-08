One Of The World's Largest High-Altitude Freshwater Lakes Is A Scenic Gem Called The 'Pearl Of Armenia'

Among Armenia's dizzying peaks, Lake Sevan glows like a sapphire in the vast highland expanse of the Caucasus Mountains. Sitting at an altitude of more than 6,200 feet, it's one of the largest freshwater high-altitude lakes in Eurasia. Known as the "Pearl of Armenia," it covers over 300,000 acres, spanning a sixth of the country's territory. Not only is it a key natural resource, but it's also a profound symbol of Armenian pride.

The legend of Lake Sevan is cherished by locals: A fertile land once flourished, fed by a spring that needed to be sealed with a boulder after each use. One day, a distracted girl left the spring unsealed, and the water flooded the valley. As the waters rose, an angry elder cursed her for her carelessness, which turned her to stone. The rising waters eventually formed the lake, and the rocky island in its center is said to resemble the girl's figure, forever a reminder of her mistake.

But let's not let a sad story dampen our mood. From Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, the capital city, Lake Sevan is just an hour away. You can rent a car or take a cab, but another convenient option is using a GG shuttle (the local taxi app) or a shared taxi service.