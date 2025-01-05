Sip Your Way Through The Cocktail Culture In The Capital City Of A South Caucasus Nation
Yerevan, Armenia, might be around 2,805 years old, but it's anything but stuck in the past. While the post-Soviet city has long been known for its world-famous brandy and wine, with its offerings on par with Tuscany, the best destination in Italy for wine lovers, it's carving out a new identity. Now, the 14th capital city of Armenia is gaining a reputation in the South Caucasus for its cocktail culture — one drink at a time — and setting a new standard for the region's mixology scene.
The drinking culture in Armenia stands apart from anywhere else in the world. Here, it's not enough to down one drink after another. With each sip and toast, you establish a new connection. Sharing a drink around an Armenian table is a ritual that brings people together. Armenians pour their hearts into every toast — they often turn into profound speeches that honor the past, celebrate the present, dream of the future, and likely leave you teary-eyed.
And with Yerevan's drinks getting fruitier, tangier, and more inventive than ever, there's more to sip on than just straight liquor or fermented grape juice. They might even rival classic Caribbean cocktails, like Karel's Special. The city's hotspots are serving drinks that perfectly bring out Armenia's legendary hospitality.
Take your taste buds bar hopping in Yerevan
Bar Phoenīx is where you take someone if you want to blow their minds. This bar makes a palatable statement with its 12 Armenian brandy-based cocktails. Order the Aqua Regia if you want to take it easy — the mango and kaffir lime leaves syrup complements the apricot brandy in the best way possible. Take the same apricot brandy and mix it with pineapple, lemon, and a couple of other ingredients, and you'll have the delectable Aether in your hands.
If you're ready to go to the next spot, simply head upstairs and you'll get to The Bird Cage. This classy cocktail bar's menu is inspired by John James Audubon's "The Birds of America". What makes this place so cool is that the drinks are named after indigenous birds and made using ingredients native to their habitat. Top orders here include Lapwing, Loxia, Oriole, and Magpie. For gin aficionados, there's a separate menu with drinks made with juniper-flavored spirit as their base.
Walk 10 minutes from The Bird Cage and you'll reach Simona, a rite of passage in Yerevan. The vibe is moody and groovy, while the cocktail menu brings you all kinds of flavors. Although the bartender specials are always a hit, it's the Ararat brandy concoctions that'll keep you coming back. The Syuniq Old Fashioned has a plum-infused twist that you just can't get enough of. And Anoosh is true to its name — meaning "sweet" in Armenian, it's as delightful as it sounds.
The cocktails taste better as the night hits its peak
There's a cocktail bar for every mood in Yerevan, and Minas is the go-to for those with a refined taste for art. This chic venue pays homage to the 20th-century Armenian painter Minas Avetisyan, with the drinks being as colorful as his works. As soon as you walk in, you'll be in awe of the stunning painting of Avetisyan that covers the entire bar wall. Minas serves up a mix of classic and specialty cocktails, and you definitely want to start with the latter. If you're into cocoa butter and cherry liqueur, the Cherry Blooms is a must-order. For something more daring, Burlesque lives up to its name — the rich, seductive taste of Ararat coffee is the cherry on top. But if you want a smooth finish with a bittersweet kick, the Tuscan Lady is a drink to savor.
While the Cascade stairs guide you up to the Mother Armenia statue, another set of stairs to the right will lead you to DABOO Cocktail Bar. Start with the citrusy Stay Easy and follow it up with the Gin Garden for the perfect transition. If you prefer bolder flavors, order either the Red Hot Chilli Peppers or The Bitter The Better. But before you head out, make sure to try the berry-infused Not Yet — because you can't leave until you've had a taste.
Yerevan's cocktails are putting the city back on the map
The coolest bars in Yerevan offer delicious cocktails with a side of great music, and the best of both worlds is at Forty44. From vinyl sessions and jazz bands to house and folk music, something is happening every night of the week. While you'll come for the tunes, you'll definitely stay for the drinks — like the Mouline Rouge, a strawberry gin mix that'll get you tipsy without the guilt. The One Night Stand tastes as raunchy as it sounds, with rosso vermouth tying everything together. The Spicy Innocent's name will make sense after one sip of the mango and cinnamon drink.
There's only one place to end the night in Yerevan, and that's Calumet. While it's not a cocktail bar per se, it's got all the classics down. But the real reason you come here to wrap up your night is for the legendary Doudou shot — vodka, lemon juice, Tabasco, black pepper, and an olive for a chaser.
Yerevan is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for those who seek creativity in a glass. It has caught the attention of some of the world's best bartenders, which led to the launch of Yerevan Cocktail Week. You get to experience seven days of workshops, exclusive drinks, and an inside look at the art of mixology. Just like its beautiful, mountainous neighbor Georgia, Armenia is also an underrated country that holds more than meets the eye.