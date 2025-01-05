Sip Your Way Through The Cocktail Culture In The Capital City Of A South Caucasus Nation

Yerevan, Armenia, might be around 2,805 years old, but it's anything but stuck in the past. While the post-Soviet city has long been known for its world-famous brandy and wine, with its offerings on par with Tuscany, the best destination in Italy for wine lovers, it's carving out a new identity. Now, the 14th capital city of Armenia is gaining a reputation in the South Caucasus for its cocktail culture — one drink at a time — and setting a new standard for the region's mixology scene.

The drinking culture in Armenia stands apart from anywhere else in the world. Here, it's not enough to down one drink after another. With each sip and toast, you establish a new connection. Sharing a drink around an Armenian table is a ritual that brings people together. Armenians pour their hearts into every toast — they often turn into profound speeches that honor the past, celebrate the present, dream of the future, and likely leave you teary-eyed.

And with Yerevan's drinks getting fruitier, tangier, and more inventive than ever, there's more to sip on than just straight liquor or fermented grape juice. They might even rival classic Caribbean cocktails, like Karel's Special. The city's hotspots are serving drinks that perfectly bring out Armenia's legendary hospitality.