Chicago's Most Famous Alley Is An Enchanting Gold Coast Gem For A One-Of-A-Kind Glimpse Back In Time

Wooden Alley was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. Though it's now a surprising sight, this alley was once part of a much larger network of wooden-paved streets. Chicago had 37 miles of wood-paved roads around the time of the Great Fire of 1871. The wooden pavers were made by Samuel Nicholson in the mid-1800s and had a few benefits: They were cheap (due to the large supply of lumber Chicago had), and they muffled the sounds of horse hooves and wagon wheels in the bustling city. While many assumed the fire would have destroyed them, most actually survived thanks to the wood's chemical treatments.

The Wooden Alley itself dates back to 1909, stretching 530 feet between Astor and State Streets. As time passed, however, most wooden roads deteriorated and were replaced with sturdier materials. According to a City of Chicago press release, only two wooden streets remain, making Wooden Alley an especially rare historical landmark.

Many of the original wooden streets were paved over, and occasionally, they are revealed during construction. But instead of waiting for roadwork to unearth Chicago's hidden history, you can simply walk down Wooden Alley and experience it firsthand. In 2011, the alley underwent a major restoration, replacing the decayed blocks with black locust wood, a naturally rot-resistant material to preserve the alley. Some of the original wooden blocks were also incorporated into the design, maintaining a tangible connection to the past.