Chicago's First National Monument Is A Historic Gem Where Industrial Heritage Meets Modern Charm

Chicago is justifiably known for its food — both its iconic pizza and also gourmet cuisine — as well as destination-worthy museums and iconic architecture like the Willis Tower and the John Hancock Center, which provides stunning 360-degree views. This vibrant city has many neighborhoods to explore, including the "Black Metropolis" Bronzeville, as several of the Windy City's communities are predominantly Black, dating to the Great Migration when African Americans moved from the rural South to Chicago for industrial jobs.

Pre-dating the Great Migration of the 1940s, what's now the Pullman National Historical Park was built in the late 19th century as America's first planned industrial community. Recognized as Chicago's first national monument, industrial buildings and the surrounding housing were built by George Pullman to produce his rail cars and house his company's workers and their families. The factory and housing were constructed on 4,000 acres in the town of Pullman, which in 1880 was 13 miles south of Chicago.

The town's visionary architect was Solon Beman, who also was integral in the design of numerous Christian Scientist churches around the U.S. and factories in the Midwest. He ensured that the buildings served their industrial purpose as the Pullman Palace Car Company factory town, featuring advanced manufacturing techniques that maximized mass production, but he also designed the town to be charming and attractive to workers with picturesque architecture and landscaped public spaces. Pullman demonstrates groundbreaking industrial innovation and thoughtful urban planning, while also telling the story of the critical role Pullman workers played in American labor history.