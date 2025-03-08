One Of Greece's Most Striking Secluded Beaches Is A Best-Kept Secret With Soft Sands And Vibrant Water

The best time to visit Vrika Beach is between May and September, when temperatures are warmest and the sea is at its most inviting. July and August are busiest, so for a more peaceful experience, consider coming in late spring or early autumn when the crowds thin out. Arriving early in the day ensures a prime sunbed spot, and travelers should check sea conditions ahead of time to prepare for potential delays — one detail many travelers say they wish they knew before taking Greek ferries.

Essentials to bring include reef-safe sunscreen, a hat, plenty of water, and comfortable sandals for exploring the island's trails. You may also want to take along snorkeling gear to venture into the waters. There are no hotels on the island of Antipaxos, so it really is just suitable for a day trip. However, travelers can opt to stay in a hotel on neighboring Paxos, where resort prices typically range from 150 to 200 euros per night.

If you're up for a bit of exploring, Vrika Beach is just the beginning. A scenic footpath leads to Voutoumi Beach, the second best-rated beach in Europe, in about 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the island's many short hiking trails (Antipaxos is only 2.5 miles long) offer breathtaking vantage points over the Ionian Sea. Boat excursions to the nearby Blue Caves are also a must, where you can swim in shimmering, otherworldly waters inside sea-carved limestone caverns.