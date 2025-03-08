One Of Greece's Most Striking Secluded Beaches Is A Best-Kept Secret With Soft Sands And Vibrant Water
Antipaxos, a tiny Greek island floating in the Ionian Sea, is the quieter, even more remote counterpart to Paxos, a relaxing island off the beaten path. Though just a speck on the map, Antipaxos boasts some of Greece's most breathtaking beaches, with Vrika Beach at its northernmost tip. This secluded paradise is only accessible by boat, making it feel like a secret hideaway for those who seek crystal-clear waters and soft white sands away from the touristy destinations.
Travelers can catch a boat from Gaios, the main port of Paxos, with water taxis costing about 25 euros for a round trip. The journey takes around 15 minutes, while those coming from Corfu — where the nearest international airport is located — can hop on a ferry ride to Paxos that takes about an hour. As you approach Vrika Beach, the scenery unfolds dramatically: Sheer cliffs cradle a crescent-shaped bay, and the waters shift from deep blue to dazzling turquoise. The occasional local cat strolls along the beachside taverna and bars, adding the final touch to the laid-back charm of this Ionian retreat.
Sip from a sunbed on Vrika Beach
Vrika Beach stands out for its powdery white sand, a rarity among the pebble-strewn beaches of Greece. As one Tripadvisor reviewer said, "If you're fed up with pebbles of various sizes, this is the place for you." The sand slopes gently into the water, creating an inviting, shallow expanse perfect for swimming and snorkeling. The beach is well-organized, with sunbeds and umbrellas available, though it's best to arrive early to claim a good spot. The warm, clear waters and lush surroundings make it an ideal place to unwind.
Beyond the shore, Vrika Beach offers another major draw: its seaside taverna. The casual beach bar is great for a quick coffee or snack to take back to your sunbed, but for those looking for something heartier, Captain Spiros Taverna Antipaxos is a must-visit. This Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice award-winning spot serves up mouthwatering seafood dishes, with many visitors raving about the grilled octopus and fresh fish. Other menu favorites include homemade sausages, flaky spanakopita, and chicken souvlaki, often paired with a glass of locally produced wine. With tables shaded under a canopy and views of the blue sea, it's the kind of place where lunch can easily stretch into a delicious, languorous afternoon.
Plan the perfect day trip around Vrika Beach
The best time to visit Vrika Beach is between May and September, when temperatures are warmest and the sea is at its most inviting. July and August are busiest, so for a more peaceful experience, consider coming in late spring or early autumn when the crowds thin out. Arriving early in the day ensures a prime sunbed spot, and travelers should check sea conditions ahead of time to prepare for potential delays — one detail many travelers say they wish they knew before taking Greek ferries.
Essentials to bring include reef-safe sunscreen, a hat, plenty of water, and comfortable sandals for exploring the island's trails. You may also want to take along snorkeling gear to venture into the waters. There are no hotels on the island of Antipaxos, so it really is just suitable for a day trip. However, travelers can opt to stay in a hotel on neighboring Paxos, where resort prices typically range from 150 to 200 euros per night.
If you're up for a bit of exploring, Vrika Beach is just the beginning. A scenic footpath leads to Voutoumi Beach, the second best-rated beach in Europe, in about 15 to 20 minutes. Meanwhile, the island's many short hiking trails (Antipaxos is only 2.5 miles long) offer breathtaking vantage points over the Ionian Sea. Boat excursions to the nearby Blue Caves are also a must, where you can swim in shimmering, otherworldly waters inside sea-carved limestone caverns.