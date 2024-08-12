The Number One Detail Travelers Say They Wish They Knew Before Taking A Ferry In Greece

If you're heading to Greece for a vacation this summer, you're not alone. Over 36 million people visited this fascinating and historic place in 2023. The European destination is made up of many islands, in addition to parts of the continent proper. There are around 6,000 Greek islands in all, with 227 of those being inhabited. Though you're likely to visit mainland Athens and its beautiful museums first, it's a good bet that you'll be hitting more than one Greek island on your trip. Though you can fly to many of them, you can also take one of the ferries. That might seem like a good option, and sometimes it is. However, you may have issues with things like choppy water, which can lead to seasickness, or the big complaint: delays.

Any form of transportation can be delayed or cancelled, but when you're dealing with ferries, you have to factor in weather and sea conditions. No matter why the ferry doesn't get there on time, it can put a dent in your vacation. That's particularly true if you're visiting several islands and are hoping to have a certain amount of time at your destinations. That said, there is an app that can help you plan, providing info on the best type of ferry to book to help keep delays and cancellations to a minimum. We've also got advice if you get seasick on the water.