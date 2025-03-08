Ditch The Poipu Crowds On Kauai And Head To One Of The Island's Most Breathtaking Low-Key Beaches
Hawaii consists of eight major islands, with Oahu (home to Honolulu) being the most visited. But if you're seeking pristine beaches and untamed wilderness, Kauai is likely a better fit for your next getaway. Known as the "Garden Island," its lush forests and sandy shores have made it a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Poipu Beach is one of the best beaches on Kauai, though the nearby Kiahuna Beach offers a slight reprieve from the crowds, making it a more relaxing way to spend your time in the Aloha State.
Because of its proximity, Kiahuna Beach is sometimes considered part of Poipu Beach. Located just west of Poipu Beach and physically separated by the Marriott's Waiohai Beach Club, access to the beach can be tricky. While it's open to the public, the parking lot is much smaller than that of Poipu Beach, with the rest of the area reserved for folks staying at the nearby hotels. But, much like another uncrowded Kauai beach with turquoise waters, anyone lucky enough to set foot on Kiahuna will be treated to azure waters, warm sand, and plenty of space to unwind in the Hawaiian sun.
Visiting Kiahuna Beach in Kauai
The easiest way to enjoy the shores of Kiahuna Beach is by staying at one of the nearby hotels. The parking lot off Hoonani Road is extremely small, and most of the nearby resorts allow only guests to park in their lots. Alternatively, you can park at Poipu Beach and walk to Kiahuna, though it's a bit further and could be frustrating if you're traveling with lots of beach gear. Hotels with quick access to Kiahuna include Ko'a Kea, Sheraton Kauai Resort Villas, and Kiahuna Plantation Resort.
Kiahuna Beach isn't exactly secluded, but it's a bit more relaxed than its neighbor. This is likely because it's surrounded by private hotels, giving the impression that it too is off-limits to the public. Thankfully, that's not the case, and you're free to roam its sandy shores as you see fit. For added convenience, the beach offers public restrooms and an outdoor shower, though there are no lifeguards on duty.
Be sure to explore the nearby Kala Kai Point for beautiful sunsets, or head west to Koloa Landing. The latter is a particularly great spot for scuba diving — if you're certified, consider booking a tour of this area with the South Shore Reef Dive offered by Dive Kauai. For everyone else, stick with snorkeling in the blue waters of Kiahuna. Snorkelers should also check out one of Kauai's most scenic, uncrowded beaches for even more underwater adventures.
Must-visit destinations near Kiahuna Beach
Kiahuna Beach is an excellent place to spend an afternoon in Kauai, and it's near a handful of other must-visit destinations. If you need to get some shopping done, The Shops at Kukui'ula are just a mile away. They're a bit touristy, but since you'll find the iconic Bubba Burgers restaurant and heaps of local shops, it's worth a quick pitstop. You can also sign up for Surf Lessons at the Poipu Beach Surf School. Want to unwind with a drink? Head over to the "World's Westernmost Brewery" in Eleele, which is just 20 minutes from the beach.
Both the Allerton and McBryde Gardens are close to Kiahuna Beach, providing you with verdant, tropical landscapes to enjoy. Along with an abundance of native Hawaiian plants, you can sign up for guided tours and sunset viewings or indulge in a dinner tour headlined by traditional Polynesian dancing, music, and fire performances.
The picturesque Waimea Canyon State Park is less than an hour from Kiahuna and Poipu Beach. If you're interested in hiking through some of Kauai's most rugged terrain, it's a must-visit destination. Kukui Trail grants expansive views of the horizon while also dropping you to the canyon floor to venture through a tropical forest, and it'll wear you out at over 2,000 feet of elevation gain. If you'd rather not hike, the Kalalau Lookout is just steps from the parking lot and lets you gaze over the Kalalau Valley and the Pacific Ocean far below.