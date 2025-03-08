Ditch The Poipu Crowds On Kauai And Head To One Of The Island's Most Breathtaking Low-Key Beaches

The easiest way to enjoy the shores of Kiahuna Beach is by staying at one of the nearby hotels. The parking lot off Hoonani Road is extremely small, and most of the nearby resorts allow only guests to park in their lots. Alternatively, you can park at Poipu Beach and walk to Kiahuna, though it's a bit further and could be frustrating if you're traveling with lots of beach gear. Hotels with quick access to Kiahuna include Ko'a Kea, Sheraton Kauai Resort Villas, and Kiahuna Plantation Resort.

Kiahuna Beach isn't exactly secluded, but it's a bit more relaxed than its neighbor. This is likely because it's surrounded by private hotels, giving the impression that it too is off-limits to the public. Thankfully, that's not the case, and you're free to roam its sandy shores as you see fit. For added convenience, the beach offers public restrooms and an outdoor shower, though there are no lifeguards on duty.

Be sure to explore the nearby Kala Kai Point for beautiful sunsets, or head west to Koloa Landing. The latter is a particularly great spot for scuba diving — if you're certified, consider booking a tour of this area with the South Shore Reef Dive offered by Dive Kauai. For everyone else, stick with snorkeling in the blue waters of Kiahuna. Snorkelers should also check out one of Kauai's most scenic, uncrowded beaches for even more underwater adventures.