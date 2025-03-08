A Peaceful Beach Often Voted As One Of America's Best Is A Less-Touristy Miami, Florida Paradise
Escape the crowds and chaos of Miami's South Beach and head further south to the exclusive barrier island of Key Biscayne, home to one of the 10 best Florida beaches. Despite its small size of just four miles long and two miles wide, scenic Key Biscayne boasts many things to do, such as exploring the two major parks on the island: Crandon Park and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Once a coconut plantation situated on the island's northern coast, the beach at Crandon Park is a stunning two-mile long sandy stretch fronted by clear turquoise waters that has been voted one of the best beaches in America. This beloved palm-fringed swath is the perfect setting for both active and leisurely beach-goers. A welcome respite from the bustling shoreline of Miami's beaches, Crandon Beach offers quiet, secluded pockets, as well as biking trails, kiteboard, and kayak rentals, bathroom facilities, and picnic areas for a relaxed, family-friendly beach day. And for those who want even more thrills, Crandon Park, which measures 800 acres between Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, also houses a historic carousel, nature center, tennis courts, a golf course, and peaceful gardens.
The nearest airport is the Miami International Airport, from which it is about a 30-minute drive to Crandon Beach. The park is open from sunrise to sunset daily and there is ample parking, priced at $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends. Key Biscayne is beautiful to visit year-round, but the prime time for beach weather is between December and May when the temperature hovers between 75 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit with little rain. Note that hurricane season in Miami generally runs from June through November.
What to see and do at Crandon Beach
Given the wide beach's large two-mile stretch, there's something for every visitor. Due to natural offshore reefs, the beach, especially at the southern end, is protected from waves and ideal for swims and splashing in the calm waters. The northern part of the beach generally has some larger waves that draw kiteboarders. Once you walk from the parking lot to the beach's boardwalk, you will find the public restrooms and the Crandon Park cabanas that are available to rent. Don't miss grabbing lunch at the convivial patio of Open Sea Cafe which serves casual beach fare and tropical drinks. Up ahead unfurls the stunning Crandon Beach, a paradisiacal vision of swaying palms, white sand, and endless shades of blue and green ocean. "Each day, the water was calm with fish jumping and pelicans diving," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. "On the north end, a sandbar appears at low tide which makes for a cool walking experience."
Bike trails line the beach and you can rent bikes at Key Biscayne Bike Rentals to explore. Otherwise head up to the northern end to Miami Kiteboarding where you can rent kayaks and kiteboards, as well as sign up for lessons. Next door, nature lovers will also want to visit the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, which boasts a museum with an aquarium and rotating exhibits, as well as walking and biking trails in the Bear Cut Preserve. Set behind the southern edge of the beach is the Quiet Garden, a peaceful sanctuary of ponds, lush flora and fauna, and roaming peacocks.
Where to stay and eat near Crandon Beach
Unlike the endless high-rise hotels lining Miami Beach, Key Biscayne is a true residential community, albeit a very expensive and exclusive one. The island's main resort is the five-star Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, a charming yellow tower overlooking a stunning stretch of beach, which boasts 450 rooms and suites, as well as multiple swimming pools, beachfront restaurants, and a pampering spa. For the pinnacle of luxury, book a room in the Club level for lounge access where complimentary food and drink is served throughout the day and the rooms feature prime ocean views.
The resort is renowned for its Cliff Drysdale Tennis Center, home to nine tennis courts and three padel courts. Here, both experienced and amateur players can brush up on their skills with lessons and clinics. Golfers also have access to the 18-hole Crandon Golf at Key Biscayne course, considered one of the best courses in the country. While the resort has beach service on their prime beachfront, guests can easily enjoy the wide shore and activities of Crandon Beach that are just a short walk away. This elegant resort is an excellent base for exploring all of Key Biscayne's treasures, such as the Cape Florida Lighthouse, located at the southern tip of the island, which offers unmatched coastal views of world-famous Miami Beach. Located off the western coast of Key Biscayne is Nixon's Sandbar — which was named for President Richard Nixon who owned a home in Key Biscayne –one of the best sandbars in America,