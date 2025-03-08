A Peaceful Beach Often Voted As One Of America's Best Is A Less-Touristy Miami, Florida Paradise

Escape the crowds and chaos of Miami's South Beach and head further south to the exclusive barrier island of Key Biscayne, home to one of the 10 best Florida beaches. Despite its small size of just four miles long and two miles wide, scenic Key Biscayne boasts many things to do, such as exploring the two major parks on the island: Crandon Park and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park. Once a coconut plantation situated on the island's northern coast, the beach at Crandon Park is a stunning two-mile long sandy stretch fronted by clear turquoise waters that has been voted one of the best beaches in America. This beloved palm-fringed swath is the perfect setting for both active and leisurely beach-goers. A welcome respite from the bustling shoreline of Miami's beaches, Crandon Beach offers quiet, secluded pockets, as well as biking trails, kiteboard, and kayak rentals, bathroom facilities, and picnic areas for a relaxed, family-friendly beach day. And for those who want even more thrills, Crandon Park, which measures 800 acres between Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, also houses a historic carousel, nature center, tennis courts, a golf course, and peaceful gardens.

The nearest airport is the Miami International Airport, from which it is about a 30-minute drive to Crandon Beach. The park is open from sunrise to sunset daily and there is ample parking, priced at $7 on weekdays and $10 on weekends. Key Biscayne is beautiful to visit year-round, but the prime time for beach weather is between December and May when the temperature hovers between 75 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit with little rain. Note that hurricane season in Miami generally runs from June through November.