Florida's Legacy Lighthouse Offers Unmatched Coastal Views Of The World-Famous Miami Beach

Miami Beach is famous for scenic beaches like Virginia Key Beach Park, but it can also be a little raucous and overcrowded. If you want to see this lovely city from a distance, in a spot that's a bit more serene, there is a landmark you need to visit. Cape Florida Lighthouse, at the southern tip of Key Biscayne in the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, is the perfect spot for an unmatched view of Miami Beach. The Cape Florida Lighthouse is the oldest standing structure in Miami-Dade, and it's not just a pretty feature in the background of the nearby shoreline. You can actually visit, climb its 109 stairs (with a few restrictions), and join a tour. You can even get married on the grounds and take advantage of the perfect backdrop for a ceremony.

One reviewer on Yelp said of the lighthouse, "To me, this is one of the most beautiful spots we have in the city. The Cape Florida Lighthouse is the perfect spot to show off the natural side of what Miami has to offer. From the park part of it to the palm trees leading to the lighthouse, this spot is the perfect way to spend a day and explore." The lighthouse has been featured in a few episodes of "Miami Vice," at the end of the 1945 John Wayne film "They Were Expendable," in Kurt Russell's 1985 film "The Mean Season," and for the rose ceremony in the German version of the reality show "The Bachelor."