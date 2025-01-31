Florida's Legacy Lighthouse Offers Unmatched Coastal Views Of The World-Famous Miami Beach
Miami Beach is famous for scenic beaches like Virginia Key Beach Park, but it can also be a little raucous and overcrowded. If you want to see this lovely city from a distance, in a spot that's a bit more serene, there is a landmark you need to visit. Cape Florida Lighthouse, at the southern tip of Key Biscayne in the Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, is the perfect spot for an unmatched view of Miami Beach. The Cape Florida Lighthouse is the oldest standing structure in Miami-Dade, and it's not just a pretty feature in the background of the nearby shoreline. You can actually visit, climb its 109 stairs (with a few restrictions), and join a tour. You can even get married on the grounds and take advantage of the perfect backdrop for a ceremony.
One reviewer on Yelp said of the lighthouse, "To me, this is one of the most beautiful spots we have in the city. The Cape Florida Lighthouse is the perfect spot to show off the natural side of what Miami has to offer. From the park part of it to the palm trees leading to the lighthouse, this spot is the perfect way to spend a day and explore." The lighthouse has been featured in a few episodes of "Miami Vice," at the end of the 1945 John Wayne film "They Were Expendable," in Kurt Russell's 1985 film "The Mean Season," and for the rose ceremony in the German version of the reality show "The Bachelor."
All about the history of the Cape Florida Lighthouse
The Cape Florida Lighthouse was built in 1825, and it hasn't had an easy 200 years. The structure was there to protect from pirates and attacks during its early life, but sometimes, the lighthouse itself was a target. One notable incident happened about 11 years post-opening when a group of people from the Seminole Native American tribe burned the lighthouse and took things from the keeper's residence. The damage and fear of future conflict meant that it took a while before the lighthouse reopened, but it finally did. During the Civil War era, when Florida seceded from the Union, there were attacks as well. In addition, storm damage took its toll, as did erosion. There was even a lantern oil and gun powder explosion, yet somehow, this lovely and historic lighthouse survived the test of time.
The lighthouse was officially reopened and restored for Miami's Centennial Celebration in 1996 and is now on the National Register of Historic Places. The lighthouse and the replica of the keeper's cottage are open for tours Thursday through Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. Access is free with park entry, which is $8 per vehicle as of 2025. On the tour, you'll learn all about the lighthouse's history, including its keepers and the trials it has withstood over the years. Do note that it's a long climb to the top; kids must be at least 42 inches tall, and babies must be in a sling so you can keep your hands on the railing. After 5 p.m., you can rent out the grounds around it for special occasions like weddings and other events.
Making the most of your Cape Florida Lighthouse visit
The views from the lighthouse's wrap-around balcony are utterly spectacular. You can see Miami Beach on the north side of the balcony, the Atlantic Ocean on the east, Key Biscayne on the west, and Stiltsville on the south. Consider spending the day on the beach nearby with this lovely landmark in the background. The state park also has camping, biking, and hiking, including the easy, 1.5-mile Mangrove Wetlands Trail that starts from the parking lot nearby.
Since the tours happen only until noon, you may want to stay in the area for lunch. You can dine at The Lighthouse Cafe near the lighthouse parking lot, which has a large menu with some great seafood, like whole fried yellowtail snapper, grilled mahi mahi, and shrimp pasta, as well as soups, salads, sandwiches, and more. You can also visit the Boater's Grill restaurant and The Cleat, an outdoor bar with some great views of the bay; both can be found in the park.
If the pretty views make you long for Miami Beach's famous nightlife nearby, the party hot spot is less than a 20-mile drive from the lighthouse. You can hit the famous E11even nightclub, open 24 hours a day from Wednesday through Monday, or Strawberry Moon at the Goodtime Hotel, co-owned by Pharrell Williams, for some food, music, and dancing on the weekends (open until sunset). For more nightlife and a cozy place to stay, book a room at the "hottest and most luxurious hotel" In Miami.