Australia's Dreamiest Island Resort Is A Great Barrier Reef Paradise With Private White Sand Beaches
Imagine arriving at a remote island paradise by helicopter: Your feet touch the softest, greenest grass as you make your way to a secluded compound with a warm, Pacific-inspired design and filled with natural light. You see verdant foliage — calming palm trees and lush forests — behind you and the sparkling azure sea and white-sand beach in front. You hear birdsong and the calls of geckos; you smell sea salt and seafood being grilled. And you feel the sun's heat on your skin. This is Pelorus Private Island, your next luxury escape.
This exclusive island is located in the northeastern state of Queensland, which has some of the best places along Australia's coast to swim with whales. On the northernmost island of the Great Palm archipelago, this dreamy resort is encircled by fringing reefs and is off the coast of the city of Townsville. Encompassing almost 1,000 acres of untouched wilderness, Pelorus Private Island offers an adventure in paradise to all who stay here. And best of all, the Great Barrier Reef, one of the seven wonders of the natural world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site as of 1981, is at your doorstep, waiting to be explored.
At the time of writing, a stay for two people will cost around $11,545 per night (with a minimum stay of two nights required). However, this nightly rate is reduced the longer you stay and the more people you have in your party (up to 11 members, with the possibility to expand the group size by also booking the neighboring Orpheus Island Lodge). So if you're planning a celebration to remember — a destination wedding, an important birthday or anniversary, or even a corporate retreat — then Pelorus Private Island will provide you with an intimate and breathtaking setting for your special occasion.
Staying and dining at Pelorus Private Island
The island boasts five king suites, one of which can accommodate three guests. The latter, Suite Five, can act as a family room as it connects to Suite One. Every room is designed for guests to have a serene and relaxing experience in nature. The glass walls provide you with all-day views of the iridescent blue Coral Sea and the swaying palm trees. The rooms are both modern and earthy, with bright-white walls, linens, and furnishings set against the warm browns of the hardwood floors and louvered windows. Each one comes with an ensuite bathroom, an infinity pool overlooking the vast ocean beyond, an in-room lounge, a balcony, and other amenities. Pelorus Private Island can only be booked for exclusive use, so the stunning natural beauty of this paradise will be enjoyed by you and your group alone.
You won't find a menu here because all meals are perfectly customized to your desires. Every stay includes curated, gourmet meals and snacks that take into account your dietary preferences (which you'll be asked for in advance), along with an all-inclusive selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Chef Grant Logan and his culinary team will be there every step of the way to provide you with an extraordinary dining experience. Wake up to a hot espresso or other caffeinated beverage and a freshly squeezed tropical fruit juice. Enjoy farm-to-table meals featuring local Australian produce and meats, including delicious salads, home-cooked pizza, and even Tasmanian sirloin steak. You're right on the coast and won't find fresher catch than here — so request the jumbo shrimp, grilled coral trout, or other seafood delights. The team is also there to help you pair your meals with the perfect beer, wine, or cocktail — all you need to do is ask.
Experiences and sustainability at Pelorus Private Island
You'll have a wide selection of activities to fill your days while you're here. Rent a kayak, stand-up paddleboard, or jet ski and embark on an aquatic adventure — all included with your stay. Tour the nearby Orpheus Island Research Station to learn about important Indigenous sites and historic shipwrecks. Board a private boat and head to Hinchinbrook Island to explore the mangroves, rainforests filled with eucalyptus trees, white-sand beaches, and gorgeous waterfalls.
Of course, snorkeling and scuba diving will be the highlights of your time here. Take a chartered boat to the nearby John Brewer Reef to visit the Museum of Underwater Art. Here, you'll see dozens of incredible art installations created by renowned British sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor, including the thought-provoking "Coral Greenhouse." But the Great Barrier Reef is the real star of the show, with around 1,500 fish species and 400 coral types. Look out for manta rays, green sea turtles, and a variety of sharks on your trip under the surface.
Unfortunately, the Great Barrier Reef is one of the iconic destinations of the world that is being slowly destroyed by climate change. The increasing high temperatures have been bleaching the coral, causing the marine life to migrate. That being said, there are a number of restoration projects in place to ensure that this UNESCO World Heritage Site is protected for future generations. Pelorus Private Island donates a portion of each guest's fees to the Reef Keepers Fund, which contributes to environmental initiatives that support the reef's recovery, raise awareness, and fight climate change. The resort is also fully powered by solar energy and batteries, and it was designed for low impact and sustainability. During your visit, you're welcome to donate to the Reef Keepers Fund and ask questions about the island's sustainability efforts.
Planning your visit to Pelorus Private Island and Queensland, Australia
The island can only be reached via private charter by sea or air. From Townsville, you can transfer to the island by private helicopter from Townsville Airport (a 30-minute ride) or opt for a luxury yacht experience that will give you stunning coastal views during the four and a half hour journey. From Cairns, the helicopter charter takes 90 minutes and leaves from Cairns Airport. If you're planning to enter Australia from the U.S., there are direct flights to Brisbane from a few American cities, including Dallas, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.
Visitors to the country must apply in advance for an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA) online through the Australian government's app. Citizens of many countries, including the U.S., are eligible for this process, and typically, you'll receive the result immediately. With a positive result, you are able to enter the country as a tourist for up to 90 days. Be aware that Australia has extremely strict laws regarding the import of food, seeds, and animal products, so keep this in mind while packing. If in doubt, leave it at home — the island's culinary team will take care of all your gastronomic needs during your trip.
Australia has a (well-deserved) reputation as a vacation spot with some of the world's most dangerous wildlife — indeed, you will find poisonous spiders and 145 species of venomous snakes on land, along with sharks, box jellyfish, and other potentially deadly marine critters in the sea. However, Pelorus Private Island is perfectly safe — you'll see more geckos than snakes — and the staff is there to attend to your needs and guide you on any wilderness adventures. Take the same precautions you would elsewhere, and don't touch or otherwise aggravate wildlife you are lucky enough to see.