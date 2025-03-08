Australia's Dreamiest Island Resort Is A Great Barrier Reef Paradise With Private White Sand Beaches

Imagine arriving at a remote island paradise by helicopter: Your feet touch the softest, greenest grass as you make your way to a secluded compound with a warm, Pacific-inspired design and filled with natural light. You see verdant foliage — calming palm trees and lush forests — behind you and the sparkling azure sea and white-sand beach in front. You hear birdsong and the calls of geckos; you smell sea salt and seafood being grilled. And you feel the sun's heat on your skin. This is Pelorus Private Island, your next luxury escape.

This exclusive island is located in the northeastern state of Queensland, which has some of the best places along Australia's coast to swim with whales. On the northernmost island of the Great Palm archipelago, this dreamy resort is encircled by fringing reefs and is off the coast of the city of Townsville. Encompassing almost 1,000 acres of untouched wilderness, Pelorus Private Island offers an adventure in paradise to all who stay here. And best of all, the Great Barrier Reef, one of the seven wonders of the natural world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site as of 1981, is at your doorstep, waiting to be explored.

At the time of writing, a stay for two people will cost around $11,545 per night (with a minimum stay of two nights required). However, this nightly rate is reduced the longer you stay and the more people you have in your party (up to 11 members, with the possibility to expand the group size by also booking the neighboring Orpheus Island Lodge). So if you're planning a celebration to remember — a destination wedding, an important birthday or anniversary, or even a corporate retreat — then Pelorus Private Island will provide you with an intimate and breathtaking setting for your special occasion.