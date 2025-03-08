A Trendy Neighborhood Known For Eclectic Restaurants Is One Of Seattle's Most Dangerous
Travelers who visit Seattle, Washington can anticipate a plethora of vibrant neighborhoods to explore. This includes Fremont, featuring eccentric shops, eateries, and attractions, and of course, Pike Place Market, the "Soul of Seattle" with hundreds of unique shops. Only a few minutes away from the latter, is Belltown. This trendy area in Downtown Seattle features an eclectic restaurant scene offering various cuisines visitors can treat themselves to. Noteworthy spots include Karaage Setsuna, named by Eater Seattle as having some of the best Japanese food in the city, and the romantic Italian eatery, La Fontana Siciliana. Nevertheless, those who venture to Belltown, should do so with caution.
According to data gathered by Ovogo in 2024, Belltown was considered to be one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Seattle. Out of the 96 neighborhoods in the Emerald City, Belltown lamentably ranked at number 88 in safety. Unfortunately, many violent crimes have transpired here, and Ovogo found that theft and robberies are especially prevalent. Additionally, CrimeGrade.org gave Belltown an overall crime rating of a D-minus stating that, "A crime occurs every 8 hours 21 minutes (on average) in Belltown." Furthermore, local news sources are brimming with reports of shootings, property crime, and assaults. Moreover, Belltown is plagued with public drug use. In fact, Tripadvisor users have gone as far as to leave reviews saying they felt unsafe for this very reason. However, locals are fighting to have these issues addressed.
Locals living in Seattle's Belltown demand neighborhood reform
Despite the crime statistics, Belltown is a flourishing community that is full of small businesses. Belltown United, a local coalition, is advocating for enhancement projects in the neighborhood. However, the organization also wants city officials to step up. In the summer of 2023, Belltown United conducted a safety forum where locals aired their grievances regarding the high crime rate and drug use in the neighborhood. Captain Steve Strand from the Seattle Police Department attempted to reassure attendees explaining (via KING 5), "We've really concentrated on putting officers out on the street in patrol working on our response times and being able to deal with the violence we're seeing on the streets." Although, he did admit that he was facing staffing issues.
Furthermore, it's important to note that at the time this safety forum took place, drug crimes could not be prosecuted by the Seattle City Attorney – a fact bemoaned by council members at the safety forum. This later changed in September 2023 when CB 120645 was passed by the Seattle City Council. Ultimately, this ordinance could lead to potential jail time for individuals who are caught using drugs. A year later, Stay Out of Drug Areas (SODA) was enacted. This meant that individuals who have been charged with drug crimes, are not legally allowed to be in certain places within Seattle, including parts of Belltown. Even so, according to KOMO News, the Belltown locals say that drug use and violence has persisted, adding that they disapprove of how the authorities have handled the situation.
Stay safe in Seattle's Belltown with these tips
Despite its drug-ridden reputation, Belltown is a walkable hidden gem with a lot to do. Start your day at The Brim Coffee Shop for your cup of joe. Located at The Edgewater Hotel, this spot overlooks Elliot Bay. From there, visitors can walk over to Olympic Sculpture Park, a free attraction suited for art and nature enthusiasts. If you're feeling peckish, there are countless amazing restaurants to choose from. This includes Bangrak Market, an acclaimed Thai eatery. After lunch, view locally created art at Slip Gallery or catch a film at SIFF Cinema Downtown. If you're looking for more to do, the Museum of Pop Culture, a creative and immersive dream world, is about a 5-minute drive from Belltown.
With that in mind, you can easily have a spectacular time in the neighborhood by taking the proper safety steps, like refraining from visiting late at night. Regardless of the time of day, make sure to bring a buddy while exploring. Traveling in a pair or groups is always best. As mentioned earlier, theft is widespread in Belltown, so it's a good idea to keep your wallet, phone, and other valuables, out of your back pocket. Instead carry them in an inner pocket of your jacket or crossbody purse. You can also purchase a belt bag or this OUTXE Phone Lanyard so you have your belongings on your person without feeling that they can be easily snatched away. Likewise, it's a good idea to only bring a small amount of cash during your outing. If you have a rental car, do not keep anything of importance in the vehicle as car break-ins do happen. Take into account that these suggestions apply to the rest of Seattle as well as Belltown.