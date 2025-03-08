A Trendy Neighborhood Known For Eclectic Restaurants Is One Of Seattle's Most Dangerous

Travelers who visit Seattle, Washington can anticipate a plethora of vibrant neighborhoods to explore. This includes Fremont, featuring eccentric shops, eateries, and attractions, and of course, Pike Place Market, the "Soul of Seattle" with hundreds of unique shops. Only a few minutes away from the latter, is Belltown. This trendy area in Downtown Seattle features an eclectic restaurant scene offering various cuisines visitors can treat themselves to. Noteworthy spots include Karaage Setsuna, named by Eater Seattle as having some of the best Japanese food in the city, and the romantic Italian eatery, La Fontana Siciliana. Nevertheless, those who venture to Belltown, should do so with caution.

According to data gathered by Ovogo in 2024, Belltown was considered to be one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Seattle. Out of the 96 neighborhoods in the Emerald City, Belltown lamentably ranked at number 88 in safety. Unfortunately, many violent crimes have transpired here, and Ovogo found that theft and robberies are especially prevalent. Additionally, CrimeGrade.org gave Belltown an overall crime rating of a D-minus stating that, "A crime occurs every 8 hours 21 minutes (on average) in Belltown." Furthermore, local news sources are brimming with reports of shootings, property crime, and assaults. Moreover, Belltown is plagued with public drug use. In fact, Tripadvisor users have gone as far as to leave reviews saying they felt unsafe for this very reason. However, locals are fighting to have these issues addressed.