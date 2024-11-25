Eccentric Eateries, Shops, And Attractions Are Everywhere In This Artsy Seattle Neighborhood

If you know anything about Seattle, you know it stretches north to south rather than east to west. Because the city sits next to a lake on the east and a sound on the west, it's hard for it to expand beyond its natural borders. So, as the city grew during the late 1800s, the only way for it to go was up. That's exactly why Fremont became such a central hub, as it's just across Lake Union to the north.

In 1888, when the neighborhood was first developing, there was no bridge to connect Seattle with Fremont. Instead, travelers had to take steamboats or paddle their own boats and canoes to reach the shores of the neighborhood. A year later, a streetcar line would run to Fremont and serve as a waystation for those who wanted to continue north or explore other attractions like Guy Phinney's Zoo (now Woodland Park Zoo, one of the best zoos to see penguins). As the interurban railroad developed, Fremont remained the central hub for travelers going to and coming from Seattle, which is how the neighborhood earned the title of the "Center of the Universe."

Once cars replaced the need for trolleys and streetcars, Fremont became a different kind of hub for artists. Now, the neighborhood boasts some incredible sculptures and installations, like the Fremont Troll (under the Aurora Street Bridge), Waiting for the Interurban (on the corner of Fremont Avenue and J.P. Patches Place), or the Saturn Installation. Overall, there are over 50 pieces of public art in the neighborhood.

