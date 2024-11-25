Eccentric Eateries, Shops, And Attractions Are Everywhere In This Artsy Seattle Neighborhood
If you're ever planning a visit to Washington, you'll likely be heading to the major city of Seattle. After all, it's the number one destination for Labor Day, and it's filled with tons of attractions, restaurants, and unique highlights. Part of what makes Seattle such a premier travel destination is that it sits on a bay, with islands, inlets, peninsulas, and more. So, even though you're in a massive metropolitan area, you can still enjoy waterfront scenery.
Another reason that Seattle is fantastic for travelers is its quirky neighborhoods. Today, we'll take a closer look at the Fremont neighborhood. Once known as the "Center of the Universe" for traveling in and around the city, Fremont is one of Seattle's oldest and most artistic neighborhoods. Part of its appeal is that it's on the edge of Lake Union. However, as you'll discover, there's a lot to love about Fremont and its overall vibe.
Getting to know the Fremont neighborhood of Seattle
If you know anything about Seattle, you know it stretches north to south rather than east to west. Because the city sits next to a lake on the east and a sound on the west, it's hard for it to expand beyond its natural borders. So, as the city grew during the late 1800s, the only way for it to go was up. That's exactly why Fremont became such a central hub, as it's just across Lake Union to the north.
In 1888, when the neighborhood was first developing, there was no bridge to connect Seattle with Fremont. Instead, travelers had to take steamboats or paddle their own boats and canoes to reach the shores of the neighborhood. A year later, a streetcar line would run to Fremont and serve as a waystation for those who wanted to continue north or explore other attractions like Guy Phinney's Zoo (now Woodland Park Zoo, one of the best zoos to see penguins). As the interurban railroad developed, Fremont remained the central hub for travelers going to and coming from Seattle, which is how the neighborhood earned the title of the "Center of the Universe."
Once cars replaced the need for trolleys and streetcars, Fremont became a different kind of hub for artists. Now, the neighborhood boasts some incredible sculptures and installations, like the Fremont Troll (under the Aurora Street Bridge), Waiting for the Interurban (on the corner of Fremont Avenue and J.P. Patches Place), or the Saturn Installation. Overall, there are over 50 pieces of public art in the neighborhood.
What to do when visiting Fremont
If you're an art lover, you can spend most of your time wandering the streets and trying to find every public installation within the neighborhood's borders. We recommend starting at the bridge and zig-zagging your way north, trying to hit as many of them as possible.
That said, walking so much is bound to make you both hungry and thirsty, so you'll want to stop and grab a drink and a bite to eat. Thankfully, Fremont has some incredible options for even the most discerning taste buds. If you're looking for beer, there are many pubs and breweries, like Fremont Urban Beer Garden. If you're into burgers, you can check out the award-winning Just Burgers (down the street from the troll). Since Seattle is on the water, you can get local seafood at spots like Local Tide.
Beyond artwork, shopping, and dining, Fremont is also home to many events. Depending on when you visit, you can experience live music, art markets, and much more. There's also a Sunday Street Market that's open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. all year round, even when it's raining, which in Seattle is more often than not. For other stand-out neighborhoods in the Pacific Northwest, head south to America's 'coolest neighborhood' in Portland, Oregon.