Mallorca's Friendliest City Is A Sun-Soaked Haven Of Rich History And Mediterranean Charm

Palma's historic Old Town is a must-visit for anyone looking to immerse themselves in its storied past. The Gothic masterpiece Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma, or simply called La Seu, is a breathtaking landmark with its towering sandstone façade and impressive interior, where visitors can admire stained-glass windows and a ceramic mural designed by artist Miquel Barceló. Entry costs start around $10 per person, at the time of this writing. You can also opt for the $25 Cathedral Terraces tour for deeper insight into the cathedral's history and architectural marvels, with access to the roof terraces and magnificent views of the cityscapes.

Next to the cathedral is the Royal Palace of La Almudaina, once home to Moorish and Spanish royalty; entrance fees are approximately $8. This well-preserved palace showcases a mix of Islamic and Gothic influences, complete with ornate tapestries, an elegant courtyard, and a small chapel. Tucked within the Old Town, the ancient Arab Baths are a short five-minute walk from the palace and provide a glimpse into the city's Islamic past, with well-preserved arches, stone columns, and tranquil gardens where visitors can relax and soak in the history.

Wander along the alleyways and streets like the Paseo del Borne, where high-end luxury shops, art galleries, and open-air terraced restaurants await. Other highlights in the historic center include the Jewish quarter, Plaça Major (which is the largest plaza in the city), and the buzzing Mercat de l'Olivar, a lively market where locals shop for fresh seafood, produce, and traditional Mallorcan specialties like Balearic charcuterie boards with local cheeses and ham. If you want something more festive, head southwest to Magaluf, Mallorca's hottest resort city and the island's "party capital" with world-class nightlife and beaches.