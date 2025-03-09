Mallorca's Friendliest City Is A Sun-Soaked Haven Of Rich History And Mediterranean Charm
Set on one of the most beautiful islands in Spain, Palma is the sun-soaked capital of Mallorca, full of history, stunning architecture, and Mediterranean charm. According to Condé Nast's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards, Palma ranks among the top 10 friendliest cities in Europe, and it's easy to see why. This vibrant city offers a blend of old-world charm and modern sophistication, inviting visitors to explore its picturesque streets, historic sites, and the vast array of things to do beyond visiting its stunning beaches. From its iconic Gothic cathedral, La Seu, to the labyrinthine alleyways of the Old Town, Palma captivates travelers with its unique mix of Spanish and Moorish influences. Whether you're strolling along the elegant streets like Paseo del Borne, enjoying contemporary dining, or venturing into its lively markets, Palma's warm hospitality makes it an unforgettable destination.
Located just 5 miles from the Palma de Mallorca Airport, this Mediterranean gem is easily accessible for travelers seeking a mix of history, culture, and coastal relaxation. Palma de Mallorca's public transportation is easy to use, with EMT buses running throughout the city and TIB buses connecting to other towns from the main station at Plaza de España. The TIB network also includes trains and a metro, making it possible to explore the island without a car. Renting a car provides the freedom to visit remote beaches, wineries, and mountain villages, but parking is often scarce and limited.
Wander through Palma's Old Town and historic landmarks
Palma's historic Old Town is a must-visit for anyone looking to immerse themselves in its storied past. The Gothic masterpiece Cathedral of Santa Maria of Palma, or simply called La Seu, is a breathtaking landmark with its towering sandstone façade and impressive interior, where visitors can admire stained-glass windows and a ceramic mural designed by artist Miquel Barceló. Entry costs start around $10 per person, at the time of this writing. You can also opt for the $25 Cathedral Terraces tour for deeper insight into the cathedral's history and architectural marvels, with access to the roof terraces and magnificent views of the cityscapes.
Next to the cathedral is the Royal Palace of La Almudaina, once home to Moorish and Spanish royalty; entrance fees are approximately $8. This well-preserved palace showcases a mix of Islamic and Gothic influences, complete with ornate tapestries, an elegant courtyard, and a small chapel. Tucked within the Old Town, the ancient Arab Baths are a short five-minute walk from the palace and provide a glimpse into the city's Islamic past, with well-preserved arches, stone columns, and tranquil gardens where visitors can relax and soak in the history.
Wander along the alleyways and streets like the Paseo del Borne, where high-end luxury shops, art galleries, and open-air terraced restaurants await. Other highlights in the historic center include the Jewish quarter, Plaça Major (which is the largest plaza in the city), and the buzzing Mercat de l'Olivar, a lively market where locals shop for fresh seafood, produce, and traditional Mallorcan specialties like Balearic charcuterie boards with local cheeses and ham. If you want something more festive, head southwest to Magaluf, Mallorca's hottest resort city and the island's "party capital" with world-class nightlife and beaches.
Discover Palma's culinary scene and sweet treats
For a taste of Palma's diverse culinary offerings, head to the Pere Garau Market, a bustling food scene where you can sample Mallorcan tapas, beers from traditional taverns, and a wide range of different cuisines, including Chinese food. On Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, it expands its market outdoors, with many local farmers setting up booths and stalls to sell their local produce, livestock, and freshly cut flowers.
You can't leave the island without trying an ensaïmada, a light, fluffy pastry that's been a local favorite for centuries and is best enjoyed fresh from one of the city's beloved bakeries. Visitors can find some of the best ensaïmadas at historic bakeries like Fornet de la Soca, whose art nouveau storefront prides itself on using traditional methods and local ingredients. Another must-visit spot is Ca'n Joan de s'Aigo, one of Palma's oldest chocolate shops, where ensaïmadas pair perfectly with thick, rich hot chocolate. The pastry comes in various flavors, from the classic sugar-dusted version to those filled with cream or custards.
One standout dining experience is the Michelin-starred restaurant Adrián Quetglas, offering a contemporary eight-course tasting menu for around $85 per person, including wine pairings for an additional $35. Expect Mediterranean dishes with a creative flair, such as Iberian pork served with parsnips and pickled persimmons flavored with port wine with hints of cocoa. The best time to experience Palma's food scene is during the fall season starting in September, when the cooler temperatures make for perfect al fresco dining and there are slightly fewer crowds.