A Tiny Town In Anguilla Has White Caribbean Sands Lined With Chic Shops And Upscale Beachfront Restaurants
Renowned for its breathtaking beaches and relaxed ethos, the flat, paradisiacal island of Anguilla is one of the Caribbean's jewels. On the island's northern coast lies the petite community of Sandy Ground, a slim slip of land between Road Bay and Road Salt Pond. While the Salt Pond was once a salt mining center on the island, today this town draws travelers looking for a bustling white sand crescent, lined with some of the island's top bars, restaurants, shops, and galleries. While the idyllic beach beckons, Sandy Ground's piers also serve as the departure point for dive and boat charters.
Just 2 miles off the coast of Sandy Ground lies Sandy Island, a dreamy castaway isle that's home to one of the Caribbean's 25 best beaches. For those who prefer to stay ashore, the beach is perfect for lounging on the sand or swimming in the clear and tranquil turquoise waters, followed by lunch or dinner at one of the beachfront restaurants. The beach also holds one of Anguilla's unique landmarks: At the southwestern edge of the beach is a rusted shipwreck.
Sandy Ground is centrally located and is less than a 10-minute drive from Anguilla's international airport. The best time to visit is during the dry season of December through May; however, it is also the most expensive time to visit. The summer months also offer beautiful, hot weather, fewer crowds, and more affordable rates. Avoid September and October, which are rainy and hurricane-prone months.
Exploring the beach at Sandy Ground
Though Anguilla brims with beautiful beaches, including Mead's Bay (one of the world's best ranked beaches), Sandy Ground offers both a sandy stretch and a gateway to more offshore treasures. Here, the white-sand fringed waters are calm and clear for swimming and snorkeling. If you walk down to the southwestern edge of the beach, you'll see the Pamead, an enormous, rusting cargo ship.
Sandy Ground's piers are the departure points for Anguilla's beautiful cays and reefs. Don't miss the 15-minute tender ride to Sandy Island, a tiny sandbar surrounded by impossibly blue waters. Here, you can enjoy lunch and drinks at the island's small shack and snorkel. While sunset cruises depart from Sandy Ground's piers, more adventurous travelers can also head out on dive charters to visit healthy coral reefs teeming with marine life or explore historic underwater shipwrecks.
Back on land, Sandy Ground Beach buzzes with its popular beach bars and restaurants that line the shore. The most famous is Elvis Beach Bar. At picnic tables with your toes in the sand, you can enjoy Elvis' renowned rum punch and Mexican-inspired cuisine. Another lunch favorite is Criss Conch Shack, beloved for its tasty conch fritters. Come nightfall, Sandy Ground is known for its excellent restaurants and lively nightlife. Book a table at the romantic Dolce Vita restaurant for delicious Italian specialities, such as fresh pasta and seafood, with stunning water views. Another top option is Sandbar, a chic bistro offering flavorful tapas and creative cocktails, accompanied by live music performances.
Where to shop in Sandy Ground
When you've gotten enough beach time, take time to discover the charming shops and galleries of Sandy Ground that dot Sandy Ground Road, which runs along the land sandwiched between the bay and the pond. Stop in at Bijoux, a chic boutique with a selection of breezy caftans, colorful bikinis, and bohemian jewelry. Across the street lies the Lynne Bernbaum Gallery, where the local artist captures the landscapes and people of Anguilla in both figurative and abstract styles. Located near the Salt Pond is Anguilla's oldest gallery: Pineapple Gallery, which has sold Haitian art in Anguilla since 1983. A short walk from the shipwreck is Irie Life, a whimsical gift shop in a brightly painted shack where you can find patterned beachwear, swimsuits, T-shirts, and more.
While Sandy Ground is a lively village, there are only a few accommodations directly in Sandy Ground. Perched at the northern point of the beach's hillside is Spyglass Hill Villa, a sprawling four-bedroom estate with an infinity-edge pool overlooking Sandy Ground. Couples or smaller groups who want to stay just steps from the beach should book La Vue Boutique Inn, an all-suite hotel with private balconies and patios and expansive beach views. For the pinnacle of Anguilla luxury, drive 20 minutes west of Sandy Ground to Cap Juluca, one of the Caribbean's most exclusive resorts which boasts Santorini vibes on an award-winning beach.