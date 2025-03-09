A Tiny Town In Anguilla Has White Caribbean Sands Lined With Chic Shops And Upscale Beachfront Restaurants

Renowned for its breathtaking beaches and relaxed ethos, the flat, paradisiacal island of Anguilla is one of the Caribbean's jewels. On the island's northern coast lies the petite community of Sandy Ground, a slim slip of land between Road Bay and Road Salt Pond. While the Salt Pond was once a salt mining center on the island, today this town draws travelers looking for a bustling white sand crescent, lined with some of the island's top bars, restaurants, shops, and galleries. While the idyllic beach beckons, Sandy Ground's piers also serve as the departure point for dive and boat charters.

Just 2 miles off the coast of Sandy Ground lies Sandy Island, a dreamy castaway isle that's home to one of the Caribbean's 25 best beaches. For those who prefer to stay ashore, the beach is perfect for lounging on the sand or swimming in the clear and tranquil turquoise waters, followed by lunch or dinner at one of the beachfront restaurants. The beach also holds one of Anguilla's unique landmarks: At the southwestern edge of the beach is a rusted shipwreck.

Sandy Ground is centrally located and is less than a 10-minute drive from Anguilla's international airport. The best time to visit is during the dry season of December through May; however, it is also the most expensive time to visit. The summer months also offer beautiful, hot weather, fewer crowds, and more affordable rates. Avoid September and October, which are rainy and hurricane-prone months.