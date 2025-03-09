A Wildly Luxurious Beachfront Anguillan Resort Offers Authentic Thai Treatments Amidst Caribbean Beauty

Imagine waking up to the sound of waves, crashing ever so gently along the shore. Rolling out of your plush bed and stepping onto your private balcony to soak up the endless turquoise waters. At Anguilla's Zemi Beach House, that dream is much closer than you think.

Nestled along the northeast coast of the island, Zemi Beach House is a seriously chic resort on Shoal Bay East (one of Anguilla's best beaches). According to their website, the hotel was named "one of the best resorts in the world" by Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards 2024, and it comes as literally zero surprise. Zemi Beach House has a certain je ne sais quoi, an uncanny way of blending laid-back island vibes with five-star luxury. It's easily one of the dreamiest places in the Caribbean for a tranquil escape.

And while the aesthetics throughout the hotel are unmatched, what really sets the resort apart from the rest is the Zemi Thai House Spa — a 300-plus-year-old building that was shipped over directly from Thailand. Here, you can indulge in a rejuvenating Thai treatment or a deep cleanse in the Morrocan-inspired hammam. Relaxation is the name of the game here, and no one does it quite like Zemi Beach House.