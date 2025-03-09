A Wildly Luxurious Beachfront Anguillan Resort Offers Authentic Thai Treatments Amidst Caribbean Beauty
Imagine waking up to the sound of waves, crashing ever so gently along the shore. Rolling out of your plush bed and stepping onto your private balcony to soak up the endless turquoise waters. At Anguilla's Zemi Beach House, that dream is much closer than you think.
Nestled along the northeast coast of the island, Zemi Beach House is a seriously chic resort on Shoal Bay East (one of Anguilla's best beaches). According to their website, the hotel was named "one of the best resorts in the world" by Condé Nast Traveler Reader's Choice Awards 2024, and it comes as literally zero surprise. Zemi Beach House has a certain je ne sais quoi, an uncanny way of blending laid-back island vibes with five-star luxury. It's easily one of the dreamiest places in the Caribbean for a tranquil escape.
And while the aesthetics throughout the hotel are unmatched, what really sets the resort apart from the rest is the Zemi Thai House Spa — a 300-plus-year-old building that was shipped over directly from Thailand. Here, you can indulge in a rejuvenating Thai treatment or a deep cleanse in the Morrocan-inspired hammam. Relaxation is the name of the game here, and no one does it quite like Zemi Beach House.
What makes Zemi Beach House so special?
There's a certain magic that can be felt the second you step onto the property here, and when it comes to aesthetics and amenities, Zemi Beach House completely crushes it. The resort has 76 stylish rooms (ranging from guest rooms to penthouses to suites), and some feature private ocean-view terraces, private pools, and kitchens (not that you'd be cooking when there's so much incredible food to try on-site). Aside from the Zemi Thai House Spa — an absolute must when staying here — there are plenty of other ways to slip into your zen. Whether you prefer catching rays at the Vitality pool, chartering a sailboat to cruise the seas, or (our personal favorite) hitting up the Rhum Room to sip on small-batch spirits from surrounding islands with the in-house "rummelier," one thing is for sure: You will be living the resort feeling like a brand new you.
For foodies, the resort certainly does not disappoint. The restaurant 20 Knots boasts fresh seafood with Caribbean and Mediterranean flair (the grilled lobster and red snapper are top hits) and a full-on buffet for breakfast. On Saturdays, The Bohio Bar & Sushi Lounge hosts a weekly jazz night from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for those looking for some entertainment with dinner. However, Stone might be the belle of the ball; the fine dining restaurant offers delicacies like Wagyu beef cheek and flambéed Argentine prawns.
How to visit and what to do at Zemi Beach House
Getting to Zemi Beach House is actually a lot easier than one might think (especially from Miami, which has direct flights to Anguilla). Most visitors can fly into Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten (SXM) and hop on a quick ferry to Anguilla. You can also fly into Anguilla's Clayton J. Lloyd Airport (AXA) and catch private transport directly to the hotel. Whichever way you arrive, the hotel is there to help coordinate every step of the way. You probably won't even need a rental car.
Since you're already in the area, spending an afternoon on Shoal Bay East is a must. As one of the buzziest beaches on the island, it's an amazing place for snorkeling, paddle boarding, or just floating around in the ridiculously clear water. If you have transportation, you can head to the southern coast to spend an afternoon basking in Maunday's Bay, one of the Caribbean's best-kept secrets — or head to Mead's Bay for one of the world's best-ranked beaches, perfectly positioned to catch a killer sunset. While the entire island boasts some of the most chilled-out (and gorgeous) ocean landscapes you'll ever see, Zemi Beach House is the perfect place to base yourself for a luxurious vacation where self-care and relaxation are the top things on the itinerary.