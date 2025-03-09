One Of Europe's Most Affordable Capital Cities Is An Underrated Gem With Historic Castles, Museums, And Art
Wales might be small, but it's packed with Arthurian landscapes and medieval castles. In southern Wales, you'll find one of the U.K.'s favorite beaches, as well as its lively capital, Cardiff. While often overshadowed by London and Edinburgh, Cardiff is a U.K. standout destination in its own right, especially for budget-conscious travelers. Ranked among the best affordable Europe vacations for 2025 by U.S. News, it offers a plethora of free museums, public art, lush parks, and even eerie, olden graveyards — Wales is the best European country for ghostly walks, after all.
Cardiff's history stretches back to Roman times, and its impressive castles reflect its eventful past. Travelers interested in exploring multiple historic sites can take advantage of the Cadw Explorer Pass, which grants free entry to castles and monuments in and around the city. Even better, those arriving by train can score a 2-for-1 admission deal at certain attractions. Cardiff is easily accessible by rail from London in just under two hours, or from Bristol in around an hour. If you're flying in, Cardiff Airport is the closest international hub, about 30 minutes from the city center by bus or car. And unlike many other European capitals, finding an affordable hotel is a breeze. The four-star Clayton Hotel Cardiff, for example, offers comfortable rooms for around £100 (about $128 USD) per night.
Explore Cardiff's history and art without spending a penny
One of Cardiff's must-visit cultural stops is the National Museum and Art Gallery of Cardiff. Open Tuesday through Sunday with free admission, the museum showcases everything from Impressionist masterpieces to dinosaur fossils. Even special exhibitions often operate on a "pay what you can" basis, making art and history accessible to all. Rick Steves' tip for getting the most of European museums is to research what the museum has to offer beforehand, so take some time to check out the exhibits online.
For a taste of Cardiff's Victorian past, visit Insole Court, a Gothic mansion dating back to the mid-1800s. The Insole Court Trust has made entrance to the ground floor and gardens completely free. Another historical highlight is Llandaff Cathedral, a towering 12th-century church that's open daily for free visits. Just across from the cathedral, you'll find an abandoned graveyard with weathered, overgrown tombstones, a spooky hidden gem of the city.
Cardiff's green spaces provide the perfect backdrop for a relaxing, budget-friendly city tour. Bute Park, located right beside Cardiff Castle, comprises beautifully landscaped Victorian gardens, a tea room, and a collection of trees along the River Taff. Meanwhile, Roath Park surrounds a peaceful lake with an iconic lighthouse standing in the water. For a scenic stroll, Cardiff Bay offers waterside paths through a wetlands reserve, as well as views of historic landmarks like the Pierhead Building, a red-brick structure with a clock tower known as "Baby Big Ben." If you're up for a short trip to the outskirts of the city, head to Fforest Fawr, where you'll find a moorland sculpture trail hidden within the woods.
Tips for experiencing Cardiff's castles and culture without overspending
Wales is often called the "Land of Castles," and Cardiff gives you easy access to some of the best. The Cadw Explorer Pass, offered by the government office responsible for historic preservation, is a fantastic deal for sightseeing. The three-day pass costs £25.90 for a solo traveler, but for couples or friends, the two-person pass is an even better bargain at £38.80 (as of April 2025). With the pass, you can visit Castell Coch, a fairy-tale castle rebuilt in the 19th century on the ruins of a medieval fortress. Just a short trip from Cardiff, Caerphilly Castle is another must-see. Surrounded by a moat and featuring its own leaning tower, it's one of the largest castles in Britain. Another fascinating site included with the pass is St. Lythans Chambered Tomb, a Neolithic burial site with massive standing stones.
For free art and performances, check out the Chapter Arts Centre, which hosts rotating exhibitions and cultural events. Many shows operate on a sliding scale fee, allowing visitors to pay what they can. While admission to Cardiff Castle is £15.50, you don't have to pay full price to enjoy the site. The Public Square inside the castle walls is free to relax in, and if you want to climb the castle's medieval keep for excellent city views, you can do so for just £7.00.