One Of Europe's Most Affordable Capital Cities Is An Underrated Gem With Historic Castles, Museums, And Art

Wales might be small, but it's packed with Arthurian landscapes and medieval castles. In southern Wales, you'll find one of the U.K.'s favorite beaches, as well as its lively capital, Cardiff. While often overshadowed by London and Edinburgh, Cardiff is a U.K. standout destination in its own right, especially for budget-conscious travelers. Ranked among the best affordable Europe vacations for 2025 by U.S. News, it offers a plethora of free museums, public art, lush parks, and even eerie, olden graveyards — Wales is the best European country for ghostly walks, after all.

Cardiff's history stretches back to Roman times, and its impressive castles reflect its eventful past. Travelers interested in exploring multiple historic sites can take advantage of the Cadw Explorer Pass, which grants free entry to castles and monuments in and around the city. Even better, those arriving by train can score a 2-for-1 admission deal at certain attractions. Cardiff is easily accessible by rail from London in just under two hours, or from Bristol in around an hour. If you're flying in, Cardiff Airport is the closest international hub, about 30 minutes from the city center by bus or car. And unlike many other European capitals, finding an affordable hotel is a breeze. The four-star Clayton Hotel Cardiff, for example, offers comfortable rooms for around £100 (about $128 USD) per night.