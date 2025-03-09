The Hair-Raising Reason America's Longest Bridge Requires The Rescue Of Terrified Drivers Fairly Often

If you've taken a vacation to New Orleans to see unmissable things like Bourbon Street, the French Quarter, or to snack on some beignets at Cafe Du Monde, you may have had occasion to cross the longest bridge in America. The Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, or the Causeway Bridge as it's sometimes called, stretches from the New Orleans suburb of Metairie to the lakeside retreat of Mandeville with its wonderful food, waterfront trails, and great shopping. This bridge goes on for 23.83 miles, making it one of the top 10 longest bridges in the world. Construction of the Causeway Bridge began in 1948, and it opened to traffic in 1956. Later a second span (or parallel segment) was added because of the bridge's popularity and ability to shorten travel times.

If you like visiting places that hold records, you may want to cross the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway for its length alone. However, you could end up in a traffic jam because of terrified drivers. In fact, people often begin to panic on the bridge, particularly while on the 8-mile span where you can't see the shore on either side. Police frequently have to help out those who cannot bring themselves to continue the crossing. The bridge, which has two spans, with one going in each direction, can be pretty frightening to cross, even for those who don't have a deep fear of bridges. As one commenter on Reddit explained, "The first time I drove to New Orleans I didn't know this was coming or existed and it was truly just fifteen minutes of pure panic." Of course, if you get stuck behind an accident or a driver that is too scared to continue and needs rescuing, you can be in a real (traffic) jam.