America's Oldest Jazz Club Is A Detroit Staple Still Serving Soulful Sounds And Classic Cocktails

When you think of the great jazz cities of the U.S., a few names might spring to mind. You might consider the soulful, sinful offerings of New Orleans, the world's number one music destination and the birthplace of jazz, where Louis Armstrong first blew his horn. You might offer up Kansas City, where jazz put down roots during Prohibition, or Chicago, where jazz spread its wings during the Great Migration. You'll definitely want to think about New York, the ultimate jazz pilgrimage, and the underrated foodie paradise of Harlem, home to low-key clubs bursting with the rhythms of blues, bebop, and soul.

However, the oldest jazz club in America is not located in any of these world-famous jazz destinations. In fact, the bar that claims to be the longest-running jazz club in the United States and the world is actually found on Livernois Street in Michigan's Little Venice in Detroit.

For over 90 years, Baker's Keyboard Lounge has been a mainstay of the Detroit music world, serving up soulful sounds and exquisite cocktails in equal measure. As an icon of the jazz scene, Baker's has seen some of the world's greatest talents grace its stage. Nevertheless, it has struggled over the years with threats of closure, bankruptcy, and the declining popularity of live jazz, but it has seen a resurgence over the last few years. In 2016, it was even designated as a Historic District by the city of Detroit.