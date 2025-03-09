America's Oldest Jazz Club Is A Detroit Staple Still Serving Soulful Sounds And Classic Cocktails
When you think of the great jazz cities of the U.S., a few names might spring to mind. You might consider the soulful, sinful offerings of New Orleans, the world's number one music destination and the birthplace of jazz, where Louis Armstrong first blew his horn. You might offer up Kansas City, where jazz put down roots during Prohibition, or Chicago, where jazz spread its wings during the Great Migration. You'll definitely want to think about New York, the ultimate jazz pilgrimage, and the underrated foodie paradise of Harlem, home to low-key clubs bursting with the rhythms of blues, bebop, and soul.
However, the oldest jazz club in America is not located in any of these world-famous jazz destinations. In fact, the bar that claims to be the longest-running jazz club in the United States and the world is actually found on Livernois Street in Michigan's Little Venice in Detroit.
For over 90 years, Baker's Keyboard Lounge has been a mainstay of the Detroit music world, serving up soulful sounds and exquisite cocktails in equal measure. As an icon of the jazz scene, Baker's has seen some of the world's greatest talents grace its stage. Nevertheless, it has struggled over the years with threats of closure, bankruptcy, and the declining popularity of live jazz, but it has seen a resurgence over the last few years. In 2016, it was even designated as a Historic District by the city of Detroit.
History and roll call of jazz royalty at Baker's Keyboard Lounge
The story of this Detroit jazz mecca begins in May 1934, when Francis Baker opened a simple beer and sandwich joint on Livernois Street. Although originally intended as a restaurant, a piano in the corner meant that music was a feature most nights. Their son Clarence was an avid jazz fan and pushed to expand the business by booking more serious local musicians, including pianist Pat Flowers, a student of the legendary Fats Waller.
As time went on, the gigs and concerts became more popular (and more lucrative) than the restaurant itself, and by the '50s, Baker's was seen as the pre-eminent jazz venue in Detroit and a major destination on the national touring circuit for up-and-coming and established jazz artists.
The list of artists who have played at Baker's could be a roll call of jazz royalty of the 20th century. Louis Armstrong, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, Art Blakey, Cannonball Adderley, Thelonious Monk, and Dizzy Gillespie have all played at this remarkable venue, alongside an array of local talent like Rolland Hanna, Donald Byrd, and Elvin Jones. Thanks to Clarence Baker's careful choice of Italian tile, the acoustics are exceptional, and the maximum capacity of 99 makes it a spectacularly intimate venue.
A menu of soul food and classic cocktails at Baker's in Detroit
Baker's is a wonderful place to listen to jazz and also a great bar experience in its own right. The interior decor is a whirl of classic Art Deco design, creating an elegant and delightfully faded atmosphere that suits the loose, easygoing vibes of jazz to a tee. The centerpiece and highlight of the place is the enormous piano-shaped bar with mock keys that supposedly inspired Liberace's piano-shaped pool in Beverly Hills.
As befits its origins as a drinking and dining den, Baker's is also famous for its mouthwatering soul food and exquisitely prepared classic cocktails. A slew of five-star ratings highlight the ribs, the collard greens, and the catfish. Their signature cocktails are inspired by the most famous performers to grace the stage, with drink names like Billy Holiday and Miles Davis. This combination of excellent down-home comfort food, strong liquor, and pulsating rhythms and melodies makes a night out at Baker's Keyboard Lounge an unmissable Motor City experience.