Hidden Beneath One Of London's Most Iconic Landmarks Is A Secret, Locally-Loved Family-Run Pub
London has a rich and complex history, in addition to a charming, quaint atmosphere, despite being one of the world's economic and cultural capitals. With more than its fair share of historic monuments, there is never a shortage of things to see and do in England's capital city. However, any British person will tell you that a day of sightseeing or a trip to London isn't really complete without a visit to the pub. A truly ancient British tradition, pub culture is not to be laughed at, and many will tell you it's an intrinsic part of local life, and a great way to experience the fairytale British fantasy.
With over 4,300 pubs to choose from, selecting the right watering hole might prove difficult for an out-of-town visitor. However, if you're struggling to find the right spot, one of the city's most charming and cozy pubs is hidden right beneath one of London's most iconic landmarks, Tower Bridge. The Vault 1984 is an exceptional drinking establishment with some of the best views of the city, and an essential pit stop for the thirsty tourist.
The best view of Tower Bridge from any London pub
The London skyline wouldn't be what it is without the iconic Tower Bridge. An enormous construction project that took eight years and 432 construction workers to complete, the giant is made from 11,000 tons of steel and was designed to have a pleasing appearance. Its presence over the river Thames has inspired countless paintings, photographs, and postcard renditions, making it one of the most recognizable landmarks in the world. Set in the heart of London, it is surrounded by countless other monuments, galleries, and landmarks. So much sightseeing can get exhausting, and you may be craving a drink at the end of the day, therefore weary travelers will be happy to hear that one of London's coziest pubs is nestled under the bridge's archways.
Of the many eccentricities in London, The Vault 1894 is one of the most fascinating — a family-run hidden gem that boasts incredible riverside views. This is a boozer like no other, with character and authentic pub charm, the pub has been renovated to make the most of its prime location, with a wall made entirely of windows, giving visitors an exclusive experience of being under the bridge. This is undoubtedly one of the best, and coziest places to view the London skyline, and escape the notorious British weather, that rules most of the calendar year.
The most British way to enjoy a drink
Inside the pub, you'll find an array of depictions of Tower Bridge adorning the walls. Visitors are warned to mind their heads in the pub, as sometimes the odd architecture of The Vault 1894 means ceilings are as low as 5 feet. The Vault 1894 is beloved by locals and tourists alike, meaning it's a great place to strike up a conversation with a tipsy British barfly or overhear some good old-fashioned British banter. The establishment also offers some hearty, traditional pub food, such as fish and chips (don't worry, it's not caught from the Thames), burger plates, and a variety of snacks. More importantly, they have a wide selection of craft and local beers, as well as a good selection of cocktails, and household names, like the much beloved Guinness.
A small pub garden means The Vault is a good place to visit during any season. Wholly worth the pilgrimage, this is one of London's best-kept secrets, as well as being an incredible introduction to British pub culture. To get to The Vault 1894, walk from either Tower Hill or London Bridge train stations. The pub can get busy in peak times, especially during lunchtimes, after-work drinks, and weekends, so booking a table in advance is recommended, especially since indoor seating is limited. Otherwise, you can also visit during off-peak times, to secure the best view, and blend in with the locals.
Please note that The Vault is unfortunately only open to adults of drinking age, children are not allowed. And for the complete English experience stay nearby at London's Claridge's Hotel.