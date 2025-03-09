Hidden Beneath One Of London's Most Iconic Landmarks Is A Secret, Locally-Loved Family-Run Pub

London has a rich and complex history, in addition to a charming, quaint atmosphere, despite being one of the world's economic and cultural capitals. With more than its fair share of historic monuments, there is never a shortage of things to see and do in England's capital city. However, any British person will tell you that a day of sightseeing or a trip to London isn't really complete without a visit to the pub. A truly ancient British tradition, pub culture is not to be laughed at, and many will tell you it's an intrinsic part of local life, and a great way to experience the fairytale British fantasy.

With over 4,300 pubs to choose from, selecting the right watering hole might prove difficult for an out-of-town visitor. However, if you're struggling to find the right spot, one of the city's most charming and cozy pubs is hidden right beneath one of London's most iconic landmarks, Tower Bridge. The Vault 1984 is an exceptional drinking establishment with some of the best views of the city, and an essential pit stop for the thirsty tourist.