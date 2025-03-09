Scotland's Most Underrated Island Must Be This Pristine Little Paradise Of Cliffs, Beaches, And Mountains

There's no shortage of amazing places to explore in the Inner Hebrides. But the second-largest island in the group has plenty of treats, and it's an unspoiled haven for learning more about this fantastic corner of Scotland. The Isle of Mull is located at the foot of Loch Linnhe, just a 45-minute ferry ride from Oban and about 75 miles northwest of Glasgow, as the crow flies.

Many of the other Hebridean Islands get more attention than Mull, like the rugged and breathtaking landscapes on the Isle of Skye. But Mull is still one of the country's most visited islands, known for its warm hospitality and easy accessibility. It has activities for any style of vacation, from long walks in the hills to rambling along the beautiful sandy beaches. The wildlife is noteworthy, including dolphins, whales, otters, and seals in the surrounding waters and white-tailed eagles flying above. The eagles were hunted to extinction in Britain but have been successfully reintroduced on the island.

Ancient castles and monuments, like Duart Castle and several lighthouses, dot the landscape. The towering mountain of Ben More watches over the island, with views of the Scottish Highlands to the north and neighboring isles all around. About 3,000 people call Mull home, but in the summer months, the population swells with visitors looking to enjoy this little slice of paradise.