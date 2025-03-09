Scotland's Most Underrated Island Must Be This Pristine Little Paradise Of Cliffs, Beaches, And Mountains
There's no shortage of amazing places to explore in the Inner Hebrides. But the second-largest island in the group has plenty of treats, and it's an unspoiled haven for learning more about this fantastic corner of Scotland. The Isle of Mull is located at the foot of Loch Linnhe, just a 45-minute ferry ride from Oban and about 75 miles northwest of Glasgow, as the crow flies.
Many of the other Hebridean Islands get more attention than Mull, like the rugged and breathtaking landscapes on the Isle of Skye. But Mull is still one of the country's most visited islands, known for its warm hospitality and easy accessibility. It has activities for any style of vacation, from long walks in the hills to rambling along the beautiful sandy beaches. The wildlife is noteworthy, including dolphins, whales, otters, and seals in the surrounding waters and white-tailed eagles flying above. The eagles were hunted to extinction in Britain but have been successfully reintroduced on the island.
Ancient castles and monuments, like Duart Castle and several lighthouses, dot the landscape. The towering mountain of Ben More watches over the island, with views of the Scottish Highlands to the north and neighboring isles all around. About 3,000 people call Mull home, but in the summer months, the population swells with visitors looking to enjoy this little slice of paradise.
Nature, adventure, and whiskey on the Isle of Mull
The dramatic scenery and variety of wildlife never get old on the Isle of Mull. The shoreline is made of striking rocky cliffs giving way to the occasional unspoiled beach. On the island's interior, you'll find the 3,169-foot-tall Ben More, the only Munro (a Scottish mountain with a height of over 3,000 feet) on the island and the island's highest point. Three hiking trails get you to the summit for breathtaking, panoramic views. In the distance, the small islands around Mull, like the incomparable Iona and tiny Staffa, are home to natural wonders like Fingal's Cave, a wonderous cathedral of the sea.
Mull is about 25 miles long and wide, so a driving tour is in order to see all the best sights. However, allow extra time for travel as the island's roads are mostly single lane and summer visitors mean time stopped to let others pass. Still, plenty of places allow you to get out of the car and soak up some fresh air. The island has miles of walking paths, including the treks along the rugged coast, through woodlands, and around remote beaches. Bicycles and e-bikes are also a great method of transport on the island, and rentals are available.
One of the island's best-known attractions is the postcard town of Tobermory, whose pastel buildings line the quayside. It's the largest town on the island and filled with independent shops and restaurants. The Tobermory Distillery is a local institution, having made its single malt whiskey here since 1798. A tour and tasting are a must for every enthusiast looking for the best whisky destinations in Scotland.
Travel tips and accommodations in the Inner Hebrides
The ferry ride to Mull leaves the popular seaside town of Oban and takes less than an hour. Shorter routes are available from the more remote areas of Ardnamurchan and Morvern, but most people use Oban because it is only a two-and-a-half-hour drive north from Glasgow on the A85. Mull is also notably the gateway to the beautiful Isle of Iona, less than a mile off Mull's southwest coast.
There's a selection of places to stay on the island, from chic hotels and traditional lodges to plush guest houses and intimate bed and breakfasts. There are also plenty of holiday rentals available. Most visitors will want to spend at least two days on the island to see the highlights, but more time allows you the chance to match the slower pace that's so lovely here.
For the best chance of blue skies and warm days, the perfect time to visit the Isle of Mull is in July or August. That's when average highs are in the low 60 degrees Fahrenheit, and there are about equal chances of cloudy or sunny days. Winters are cooler, but not brutally so, with average lows never dipping below freezing. There's rarely snow, but the winter months do have the highest number of rainy days.