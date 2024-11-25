Scotland's Cathedral Of The Sea Is A Wondrous Art Inspiring Cave You Can Walk Through

Centuries before social media, a botanist who explored the world with Captain Cook convinced everyone from Queen Victoria to Jules Verne to make the journey to a cave on a remote Scottish island. In 1772, Joseph Banks wrote about the otherworldly basalt columns and magnificent acoustics of Fingal's Cave, inspiring the poet John Keats to see this geological wonder for himself and call it the "Cathedral of the Sea."

On the tiny (a half mile by a quarter mile), uninhabited Hebridean island of Staffa, Fingal's Cave was formed millions of years ago by the same lava flow that created Northern Ireland's awe-inspiring Giant's Causeway. Its hexagonal columns rise 65 feet and can be compared to the pipes of an organ, giving one the feeling of being in a cathedral. The crashing waves -– the dramatic display of nature that carved Fingal's Cave – are sometimes powerful and deafening and at other times gentle and echoing as they ebb and flow in and around this 269-foot cave. When conditions are right, it's possible to walk or kayak into the cave and even swim with the massive basking sharks that come to this area to feed in summer.

The waters around Staffa are a Marine Protected Area, a Special Area of Conservation, and part of the Hebridean Whale Trail. The island itself is a nature reserve known for the large puffin colony that nests in its cliffs in summer. Another celebrated sea cave is in Italy, Capri's Blue Grotto.