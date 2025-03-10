In The Heart Of Costa Rica's Cloud Forest Lies A Beloved Resort Offering Eco-Conscious Luxury
Visiting a cloud forest and traversing a gorgeous hanging bridge is one of the best things to do in Costa Rica for an unforgettable vacation. In the midst of Costa Rica's enchanting cloud forests is a retreat as heavenly as its misty surroundings. Hotel Belmar is a beloved eco-friendly hotel that combines luxury, sustainability, and breathtaking natural beauty. The boutique hotel is family owned, with award-winning hospitality and experiences that immerse guests in the rich biodiversity of Costa Rica. Featuring charming alpine chalet-inspired architecture, panoramic cloud forest views, and thrilling excursions, Hotel Belmar is the perfect spot for travelers seeking relaxation, comfort, and adventure.
The hotel blends seamlessly with its surroundings and evokes a feeling of being in touch with nature at all times. The interior is bright and airy with rich locally sourced wood and earth-friendly natural materials throughout. The ambiance is both cozy and elegant, making it the perfect place to come home to after a day spent exploring the natural wonders of Monteverde. You'll find plenty of luxurious amenities to enjoy at Hotel Belmar, but what truly sets it apart is its unbeatable proximity to stunning attractions like the world-famous Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Preserve, the Monteverde Orchid Garden, and many others. The nearest international airport to Monteverde is the Juan Santamaria International Airport near San Jose — from there, the drive is approximately 85 miles.
What you will experience at Hotel Belmar
The founders of Hotel Belmar, husband and wife Pedro Belmar and Vera Zeledón, had a vision to bring the charm of European alpine chalets to Costa Rica's lush jungle landscape, with a focus on sustainability and ecology. In 1985, the couple brought their dream to life in the cloud forests of Monteverde. Each suite presents a delightful fusion of Central American and alpine design influences, handcrafted furniture, eco-friendly features, and captivating views. The grounds are both serene and full of life, with nature trails that showcase Costa Rica's incredible biodiversity. Guests have access to luxurious amenities like a private spring water pond and sun deck, a gazebo with a jet pool, yoga classes, and a spa. Hotel Belmar also offers one-of-a-kind excursions and experiences, including activities at the onsite carbon-neutral farm, guided hikes in Monteverde, horseback riding, and zip lining through the forest from a towering Ficus tree.
When it comes to food and drinks, Hotel Belmar takes guests on a culinary journey inspired by the jungle. The hotel's extraordinary restaurant pays tribute to Costa Rica's agrarian roots with locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients. With the misty jungle as your backdrop, every bite will feel and taste magical. Guests can also participate in culinary experiences, such as sustainable and regenerative dining at the farm-to-table restaurant and garden-to-glass cocktail making classes. Those with an appetite for adventure can ascend to the 72-foot-high treetop extension bridge for a delicious private feast in the canopy under the starry night sky.
Things to see and do around Hotel Belmar
Minutes from Hotel Belmar is one of the most breathtaking natural attractions in all of Costa Rica — the Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Preserve. This rare cloud-covered high-altitude rainforest is one of just a handful in the entire world. Due to certain atmospheric conditions, the dense forest canopy is consistently covered in a misty layer of fog and low-hanging clouds, showering the plants below with condensation. Complete with suspension bridges and tree-top walks, you will literally have your head in the clouds here. Though the cloud cover reduces visibility, you will still be able to hear the beautiful songs of exotic birds and catch glimpses of rare species, some of which are only found in this part of the world.
The cloud forest is one of many extraordinary sights worth seeing in Monteverde. You can also check out the Monteverde Orchid Garden, a tropical wonderland of rare orchids and vibrant beauty with over 450 species of plants and 120 flowers that bloom all year round. Bird watchers and nature-lovers can pay a visit to the Curi-Cancha Reserve, where over 200 species of birds have been spotted, as well as adorable mammals like armadillos, two-toed sloths, coatis, and four species of monkeys. Furthermore, if you are up for an adventure, you can explore the cloud forests like never before at the country's first-ever tree climbing park. With so much to do and see, it's no wonder that a trip to Monteverde is undoubtedly among the top things to do in Costa Rica. As the gateway to Monteverde's cloud forest, Hotel Belmar will take your vacation to new heights and make it more extraordinary than you ever thought possible.