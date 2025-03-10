In The Heart Of Costa Rica's Cloud Forest Lies A Beloved Resort Offering Eco-Conscious Luxury

Minutes from Hotel Belmar is one of the most breathtaking natural attractions in all of Costa Rica — the Monteverde Cloud Forest Biological Preserve. This rare cloud-covered high-altitude rainforest is one of just a handful in the entire world. Due to certain atmospheric conditions, the dense forest canopy is consistently covered in a misty layer of fog and low-hanging clouds, showering the plants below with condensation. Complete with suspension bridges and tree-top walks, you will literally have your head in the clouds here. Though the cloud cover reduces visibility, you will still be able to hear the beautiful songs of exotic birds and catch glimpses of rare species, some of which are only found in this part of the world.

The cloud forest is one of many extraordinary sights worth seeing in Monteverde. You can also check out the Monteverde Orchid Garden, a tropical wonderland of rare orchids and vibrant beauty with over 450 species of plants and 120 flowers that bloom all year round. Bird watchers and nature-lovers can pay a visit to the Curi-Cancha Reserve, where over 200 species of birds have been spotted, as well as adorable mammals like armadillos, two-toed sloths, coatis, and four species of monkeys. Furthermore, if you are up for an adventure, you can explore the cloud forests like never before at the country's first-ever tree climbing park. With so much to do and see, it's no wonder that a trip to Monteverde is undoubtedly among the top things to do in Costa Rica. As the gateway to Monteverde's cloud forest, Hotel Belmar will take your vacation to new heights and make it more extraordinary than you ever thought possible.