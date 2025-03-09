A Route Linking Two Of Canada's Best National Parks Is One Of The World's Most Scenic Road Trips
Canada is no stranger to breathtaking vistas and is a haven for nature lovers. Take, for instance, the town of Golden in British Columbia — a gateway to six stunning national parks, one of which is the iconic Banff National Park. Not only is it the country's first national park, but inside lies the breathtaking thermal spring considered to be the birthplace of Banff. Also in proximity is the Icefields Parkway, one of the world's most scenic roads. The highway starts from Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies and goes South into the town of Jasper in Jasper National Park, a mere 145-mile stretch that will give you views to last a lifetime. Since it runs along the Continental Divide, a ridge of rocky peaks that are oriented North-South on the western side of North America, a road trip down the Icefields Parkway is encrusted with dozens of dramatic sights that you can enjoy without even stepping out of your vehicle. While the glaciers and snow peaks are visible throughout the year, come winter, the list of attractions grows to include frozen waterfalls and icy lakes.
A drive along the Icefields Parkway can be undertaken in a few hours, an entire day, or even spread over two days. All along, there are detours and trails that one can hike or ski along, as well as several accommodation options. The highway is open year-round and, in addition to the views, you might get to see some wildlife too. The surrounding national parks are home to over 200 bird varieties and 50 species of animals, including lynx, elk, caribou, and bears.
Scenic hikes and dramatic photo ops await on the Icefields Parkway
The Icefields Parkway starts just under an hour's drive from Banff, near the village of Lake Louise. From there, the double-lane highway stretches North. You can also go in the opposite direction, starting from the town of Jasper and heading South towards Banff. Irrespective of which side you start from, the continuous view of jagged peaks starts almost instantaneously, as do the various off-shoots from the highway leading to multiple trails. One of the first stops should be Herbert Lake, a pristine patch of blue surrounded by imposing peaks; another great viewpoint is the Saskatchewan Crossing Viewpoint, one of the easiest trails off the highway. A 15-minute walk brings you to an elevated point from where you can see far into the distance over the Saskatchewan and Howse rivers. The view is spectacularly panoramic because the walk to get there has barely any incline.
Those looking for a more scenic hike can make the trip to the Valley of Five Lakes. A one-hour walk rewards you with a stunning view of the valley's lakes surrounded by jagged peaks, and the hike is easy enough for families. Another quick hike is up to Athabasca Falls, which freezes during winter, making surreal ice shapes. Remember to also keep an eye out for Tangle Falls along the way for an easy photo-op. Just a few steps off the road, this is one of the most popular spots on the Icefield Parkway because of the view it offers.
Planning your Icefields Parkway road trip
Despite being a relatively short road trip, it's important to do a little prep and planning before heading down the Icefields Parkway, especially if you're doing the drive in winter. Since the route is through national parks, you'll need a national park pass, which can be purchased at the park gates or online. Have a road trip packing checklist with essentials like prepping the car, ensuring you have a full gas tank, and carrying sufficient water and food for the drive. While accommodations are available along the way, many places close for the winter. There are also camping sites and hostels managed by Hostelling International for more intrepid travelers. When driving in the winter, it's a good idea to finish the drive before nightfall. Depending on where you're starting from, spend the previous night at either Banff or Jasper so you can start the road trip early the next morning.
Since the Icefields Parkway is open year-round, pick your time depending on the experience you're after. Summer months offer more chances of spotting some of the many species of birds and animals in the area. However, visit in the cold months to see the Icefields Parkway in all its winter wonderland glory.