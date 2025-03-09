A Route Linking Two Of Canada's Best National Parks Is One Of The World's Most Scenic Road Trips

Canada is no stranger to breathtaking vistas and is a haven for nature lovers. Take, for instance, the town of Golden in British Columbia — a gateway to six stunning national parks, one of which is the iconic Banff National Park. Not only is it the country's first national park, but inside lies the breathtaking thermal spring considered to be the birthplace of Banff. Also in proximity is the Icefields Parkway, one of the world's most scenic roads. The highway starts from Banff National Park in the Canadian Rockies and goes South into the town of Jasper in Jasper National Park, a mere 145-mile stretch that will give you views to last a lifetime. Since it runs along the Continental Divide, a ridge of rocky peaks that are oriented North-South on the western side of North America, a road trip down the Icefields Parkway is encrusted with dozens of dramatic sights that you can enjoy without even stepping out of your vehicle. While the glaciers and snow peaks are visible throughout the year, come winter, the list of attractions grows to include frozen waterfalls and icy lakes.

A drive along the Icefields Parkway can be undertaken in a few hours, an entire day, or even spread over two days. All along, there are detours and trails that one can hike or ski along, as well as several accommodation options. The highway is open year-round and, in addition to the views, you might get to see some wildlife too. The surrounding national parks are home to over 200 bird varieties and 50 species of animals, including lynx, elk, caribou, and bears.