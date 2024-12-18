An Under-The-Radar Mountain Town In Canada Is A Gateway To Six Stunning National Parks

British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, is known for cosmopolitan cities like Vancouver and Victoria, the brunch capital of Canada, as well as its incredible range of natural beauty from coastal rainforests to inland mountain ranges, including the Selkirk Mountains, the Purcell Mountains, and the Canadian Rockies. Those mountainous regions near British Columbia's eastern border and into the neighboring province of Alberta have one of the highest concentrations of Canada's national parks, and it's a part of the world that famous mountaineer Edward Whymper once reportedly referred to as "fifty Switzerlands in one," according to The Society of International Railway Travelers. And once you go there, you'll understand why. If you're looking for easy access to six of the area's national parks (Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Mount Revelstoke, Kootenay, and Yoho), all with spectacular mountain scenery and incredible outdoor adventure opportunities, make the town of Golden your home base.

In southeastern British Columbia between the Rockies and the Purcell Mountains, the town of Golden has a population of around 3,700 people, and it's about a three hour drive from Calgary International Airport. Some things to keep in mind when you're planning your trip: you can't get a rental car in the town of Golden, so if you're flying in, you'll have to rent one at the airport. And to be able to get access to all the nearby parks, you'll definitely need a car. Expect snowy, cold conditions in winter (plan accordingly as you pack and choose the vehicle you'll be driving and know that some parts of some of the parks might be closed).