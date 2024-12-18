An Under-The-Radar Mountain Town In Canada Is A Gateway To Six Stunning National Parks
British Columbia, Canada's westernmost province, is known for cosmopolitan cities like Vancouver and Victoria, the brunch capital of Canada, as well as its incredible range of natural beauty from coastal rainforests to inland mountain ranges, including the Selkirk Mountains, the Purcell Mountains, and the Canadian Rockies. Those mountainous regions near British Columbia's eastern border and into the neighboring province of Alberta have one of the highest concentrations of Canada's national parks, and it's a part of the world that famous mountaineer Edward Whymper once reportedly referred to as "fifty Switzerlands in one," according to The Society of International Railway Travelers. And once you go there, you'll understand why. If you're looking for easy access to six of the area's national parks (Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Mount Revelstoke, Kootenay, and Yoho), all with spectacular mountain scenery and incredible outdoor adventure opportunities, make the town of Golden your home base.
In southeastern British Columbia between the Rockies and the Purcell Mountains, the town of Golden has a population of around 3,700 people, and it's about a three hour drive from Calgary International Airport. Some things to keep in mind when you're planning your trip: you can't get a rental car in the town of Golden, so if you're flying in, you'll have to rent one at the airport. And to be able to get access to all the nearby parks, you'll definitely need a car. Expect snowy, cold conditions in winter (plan accordingly as you pack and choose the vehicle you'll be driving and know that some parts of some of the parks might be closed).
Explore the best the mountains have to offer from Golden, British Columbia
As for the parks you can get to from Golden, British Columbia, perhaps the most well known is Banff National Park, famous for its majestic mountains and vibrant blue waters. It was Canada's first national park, dating back to 1885, and it is about a 90-minute drive from Golden. North of Banff is Jasper National Park, which is about 2.5 hours from Golden. It's home to one of North America's largest glacier ice fields, and it's the second largest dark sky preserve in the world.
Canada's Glacier National Park (not to be confused with the American park of the same name) is just a 40-minute drive northwest of Golden. It was the country's second national park, first established in 1886, and it's got fantastic hiking trails and climbing routes. One of the area's lesser known national parks is Mount Revelstoke National Park in the Selkirk Mountains; it's about a 90-minute drive from Golden. It's known for its incredible wildflowers in the summer; take the Meadows in the Sky Parkway up to Balsam Lake to see flower meadows in full bloom.
Stay in Golden for access to hot springs, alpine lakes, and endless adventure
Kootenay National Park is just about an hour from Golden, British Columbia, and it has plenty of lakes, waterfalls, and canyons to explore. It's also home to Radium Hot Springs near the park's southern entrance. The thermal waters here don't have the egg smell that sometimes accompanies natural hot springs, and there's a large hot pool where you can relax in the naturally heated thermal waters. Banff and Jasper also have hot springs you can check out.
The closest park to Golden is Yoho National Park, with views as enchanting as Banff but without the crowds; it's just over a 20-minute drive. Home to stunningly blue alpine lakes and fantastic waterfalls, it's a can't miss Canadian national park.
Golden itself has some fun activities for adventure loving travelers, like the Golden Skybridge, the highest suspension bridge in the country. At 426 feet above the Columbia Valley, it's nearly double the height of Vancouver's Capilano Suspension Bridge. It's open from early May through mid-October, and along with the bridge itself, it has a zip line, giant swing, mountain coaster, axe throwing, and more. Golden is also less than 20 minutes to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, which is a great spot for both mountain biking and skiing, depending on the season.